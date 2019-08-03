Dubuque Bank & Trust Company Increased Cisco Systems (CSCO) Holding by $330,349; Share Price Declined; As Penn Natl Gaming (PENN) Shares Declined, Shareholder Penn Capital Management Co Has Cut Its Holding

Dubuque Bank & Trust Company increased its stake in Cisco Systems (CSCO) by 2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dubuque Bank & Trust Company bought 6,233 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 318,655 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.21M, up from 312,422 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Company who had been investing in Cisco Systems for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $227.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.86% or $2.14 during the last trading session, reaching $53.25. About 29.02M shares traded or 34.38% up from the average. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 22/05/2018 – Lumos Data Centers Launches Suite of laaS Solutions; 29/03/2018 – The Information: AT&T Develops Networking Switch, in Blow to Cisco; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Oper Cash Flow Includes $1.3 B of One-Time Foreign Taxes Related to Tax Cuts and Jobs Act; 30/05/2018 – Mobile Heartbeat Executive to Speak on Healthcare Mobility and Collaboration at Cisco Live 2018; 23/05/2018 – Cisco’s Talos cyber intelligence unit said it has high confidence that the Russian government is behind the campaign, dubbed VPNFilter; 01/05/2018 – Techmeme: Private equity firm Permira is buying Cisco’s video software business, known as the NDS Group, sources say for ~$1B;; 08/03/2018 – Cisco’s local business in each Southeast Asian market was growing at double the rate of GDP, Naveen Menon, president of Southeast Asia at Cisco said; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Operating Cash Flow $2.4B; 20/03/2018 – Fedco Secures Network with Innovative Solutions from Hillstone Networks; 17/04/2018 – Cisco President for Asia-Pacific and Japan Miyuki Suzuki said 5G will create “huge opportunities” for businesses to drive enriched customer experiences in augmented reality and virtual reality

Penn Capital Management Co Inc decreased its stake in Penn Natl Gaming Inc (PENN) by 15.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Penn Capital Management Co Inc sold 77,941 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.22% . The hedge fund held 440,808 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.86M, down from 518,749 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Penn Capital Management Co Inc who had been investing in Penn Natl Gaming Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.22 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.89% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $18.93. About 2.44M shares traded or 27.73% up from the average. Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) has declined 37.93% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.93% the S&P500. Some Historical PENN News: 26/04/2018 – PENN NATIONAL GAMING INC – FOR FY 2018, SEES NET REVENUES OF $ 3,235.7 MLN; 14/05/2018 – U.S. high court paves way for states to legalize sports betting; 21/03/2018 – Penn National Gaming Secures Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board And West Virginia Lottery Commission Approval Of Its Pending Acquisition Of Pinnacle Entertainment; 22/03/2018 – PGCB: The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board Approves Operator Change of the Meadows Casino To Penn National Gaming; 20/04/2018 – DJ Penn National Gaming Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PENN); 21/03/2018 – PENN NATIONAL GAMING INC – GOAL REMAINS TO COMPLETE TRANSACTION IN SECOND HALF OF 2018; 21/03/2018 – Penn National Gaming Secures Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board and West Virginia Lottery Commission Approval of Its Pending; 27/04/2018 – PENN NATIONAL GAMING GETS MISSISSIPPI GAMING COMMISSION & PENNSYLVANIA STATE HORSE RACING COMMISSION APPROVAL FOR PINNACLE ENTERTAINMENT DEAL; 26/04/2018 – Penn National Gaming 1Q Rev $816.1M; 04/04/2018 – CBS 21 News: BREAKING: Penn National snares its 4th casino license in Pennsylvani

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.34, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 19 investors sold PENN shares while 78 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 106.92 million shares or 1.70% more from 105.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Regions Finance Corporation holds 0% or 17,006 shares. 35,069 are held by Amg Bank & Trust. California State Teachers Retirement holds 168,342 shares. Legal & General Public Ltd Liability, United Kingdom-based fund reported 139,255 shares. Advisory Services Limited Liability Corporation owns 84 shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The invested in 523,014 shares. Gamco Invsts Inc Et Al holds 20,221 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan accumulated 37,900 shares. Northern Trust Corporation holds 1.67 million shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky holds 0% in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) or 18,100 shares. First Republic Investment Mngmt holds 41,665 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Vanguard Gp Incorporated, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 10.74 million shares. Sei Investments has invested 0% in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN). Service Automobile Association owns 16,556 shares. Kornitzer Capital Management Ks holds 0.15% of its portfolio in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) for 414,225 shares.

Penn Capital Management Co Inc, which manages about $7.64B and $1.03B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Welbilt Inc by 33,647 shares to 481,805 shares, valued at $7.89M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Livanova Plc by 44,468 shares in the quarter, for a total of 148,309 shares, and has risen its stake in Invitation Homes Inc.

Since May 13, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $427,111 activity. 11,000 shares were bought by Fair William J, worth $214,940.

Dubuque Bank & Trust Company, which manages about $619.86 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 23,412 shares to 59,913 shares, valued at $4.79M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Store Capital Corp (NYSE:STOR) by 56,781 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,974 shares, and cut its stake in Robert Half International Inc (NYSE:RHI).