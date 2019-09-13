Dubuque Bank & Trust Company Has Increased Its Tiffany & Co (TIF) Holding by $674,622; Share Price Declined; American Finl Group Ohio (AFG) Stock Value Rose While American Financial Group 401 Retirement & Savings Plan Trimmed Its Position

American Financial Group Inc 401 Retirement & Savings Plan decreased its stake in American Finl Group Inc Ohio (AFG) by 0.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Financial Group Inc 401 Retirement & Savings Plan sold 22,455 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.85% . The institutional investor held 2.67 million shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $273.70M, down from 2.69 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Financial Group Inc 401 Retirement & Savings Plan who had been investing in American Finl Group Inc Ohio for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.56B market cap company. The stock increased 1.26% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $106.31. About 411,059 shares traded or 17.37% up from the average. American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) has declined 5.67% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.67% the S&P500. Some Historical AFG News: 02/05/2018 – AMERICAN FINANCIAL 1Q CORE OPER EPS $2.42, EST. $1.94; 01/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on NeoGenomics, Illinois Tool Works, Carriage Services, Gorman-Rupp, Fiesta Restaurant; 02/05/2018 – AFG SEES FY CORE OPER EPS $7.90 TO $8.40, EST. $8.22; 02/05/2018 – American Fincl Group 1Q EPS $1.60; 30/05/2018 – American Financial Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 22/03/2018 – AFG – AF GRUPPEN TO BUILD TRAIN MAINTENANCE FACILITIES FOR BANE; 25/04/2018 – As Intelligent Customer Care Platforms Experience Rapid Growth, Convergys Introduces Conversational Virtual Assistant Technology to Leading North American Financial Institution; 02/05/2018 – AFG – AF GRUPPEN TO BUILD 56 APARTMENTS AT LØRENSKOG; 02/05/2018 – American Fincl Group Backs FY18 Core Net Operating EPS $7.90-$8.40; 09/04/2018 – Financial 15 Split Corp. Announces Exchange Offering a High Quality Portfolio Consisting of 15 North American Financial Service

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1.06 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 29 investors sold AFG shares while 103 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 55.10 million shares or 1.69% more from 54.18 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Weiss Multi has invested 0.39% in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG). Rafferty Asset Lc stated it has 12,443 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Pitcairn Com invested in 4,782 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust And owns 63,119 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. 25,643 are held by Federated Investors Pa. Hengehold Capital Management Ltd Liability Company reported 6,986 shares. Price T Rowe Assoc Md reported 0% of its portfolio in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG). Voya Investment Ltd Company reported 50,355 shares stake. Sandy Spring Commercial Bank owns 310 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Bankshares Of Montreal Can reported 98,749 shares. Moreover, California Public Employees Retirement Sys has 0.07% invested in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG). 4 are held by Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advsr Llp Ma. Numerixs Inv Tech Incorporated has invested 0.05% in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG). Investec Asset Management Ltd has 0.33% invested in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG). Commonwealth Retail Bank Of Aus accumulated 0.01% or 12,435 shares.

More notable recent American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On American Financial Group, Inc. (AFG) – Yahoo Finance” on June 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Kind Of Investor Owns Most Of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of American Financial Group, Inc. and Its Insurance Subsidiaries – Yahoo Finance” on September 11, 2019. More interesting news about American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “American Financial Group, Inc. Management to Participate in the 2019 Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Insurance Conference – Business Wire” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Great American Insurance adds division – Cincinnati Business Courier” with publication date: September 05, 2019.

Analysts await American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.95 EPS, down 10.96% or $0.24 from last year’s $2.19 per share. AFG’s profit will be $175.39M for 13.63 P/E if the $1.95 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.12 actual EPS reported by American Financial Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.02% negative EPS growth.