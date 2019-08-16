Dubuque Bank & Trust Company Decreased Nordstrom (JWN) Stake By $774,092; Seagate Technology plc (STX) Had 1 Bulls

Among 2 analysts covering Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Seagate Technology has $5600 highest and $3700 lowest target. $46.50’s average target is 4.31% above currents $44.58 stock price. Seagate Technology had 8 analyst reports since March 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was upgraded by Craig Hallum to “Buy” on Wednesday, May 1. See Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) latest ratings:

Dubuque Bank & Trust Company decreased Nordstrom Inc (JWN) stake by 12.76% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Dubuque Bank & Trust Company analyzed 17,593 shares as Nordstrom Inc (JWN)'s stock declined 17.94%. The Dubuque Bank & Trust Company holds 120,290 shares with $5.34 million value, down from 137,883 last quarter. Nordstrom Inc now has $3.92B valuation. The stock decreased 2.57% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $25.35. About 6.41 million shares traded or 43.26% up from the average. Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) has declined 36.92% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.92% the S&P500.

Analysts await Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) to report earnings on August, 21 after the close. They expect $0.80 earnings per share, down 15.79% or $0.15 from last year’s $0.95 per share. JWN’s profit will be $123.71 million for 7.92 P/E if the $0.80 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.23 actual earnings per share reported by Nordstrom, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 247.83% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 54 investors sold JWN shares while 150 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 128 raised stakes. 91.49 million shares or 7.62% less from 99.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc Inc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) for 929,173 shares. Comm Fincl Bank holds 0% of its portfolio in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) for 6,372 shares. Stoneridge Investment Prtnrs Limited Liability Company invested 0.18% of its portfolio in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN). Dowling And Yahnke Ltd Co owns 0.02% invested in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) for 4,508 shares. 7,000 were reported by Nexus Invest Management. Sonata Grp has invested 0.19% of its portfolio in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN). Us Comml Bank De accumulated 65,289 shares. Broadview Ltd Limited Liability Company has 145,650 shares for 1.76% of their portfolio. Ent Fincl stated it has 343 shares. Sumitomo Life Insur owns 24,636 shares or 0.15% of their US portfolio. Mackenzie reported 12,065 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers owns 2,251 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 2,483 are held by Captrust Fin. Wright Invsts Service has invested 0.08% in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN). Quinn Opportunity Partners Ltd Com, New York-based fund reported 146,159 shares.

Dubuque Bank & Trust Company increased Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) stake by 37,726 shares to 37,962 valued at $2.27 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Spdr Trust (SPY) stake by 2,508 shares and now owns 10,037 shares. Broadcom Inc was raised too.

Among 6 analysts covering Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Nordstrom has $65 highest and $3700 lowest target. $49.14’s average target is 93.85% above currents $25.35 stock price. Nordstrom had 17 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Credit Suisse maintained the shares of JWN in report on Friday, March 1 with “Hold” rating. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Friday, March 1 by Deutsche Bank. The rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy” on Monday, March 25. The stock of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) earned “Hold” rating by Piper Jaffray on Friday, March 1. The stock of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, April 10 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Citigroup given on Friday, March 1.

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company has market cap of $11.99 billion. The firm makes and distributes hard disk drives, solid state drives and their related controllers, solid state hybrid drives, and storage subsystems. It has a 6.31 P/E ratio. The Company’s products are used in enterprise servers and storage systems applications; client compute applications, primarily for desktop and mobile computing; and client non-compute applications, including various end user devices, such as portable external storage systems, surveillance systems, network-attached storage, digital video recorders, and gaming consoles.