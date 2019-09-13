Dubuque Bank & Trust Company Has Trimmed Stake in Procter & Gamble Co/The (PG) as Shares Rose; Osborne Partners Capital Management Increased Its Palo Alto Networks (PANW) Position by $1.80 Million as Shares Declined

Dubuque Bank & Trust Company decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co/The (PG) by 7.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dubuque Bank & Trust Company sold 3,179 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 40,686 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.46M, down from 43,865 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Company who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Co/The for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $305.72 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $122.16. About 4.58 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 13/03/2018 – Seclore Named Winner in the 14th Annual Info Security PG’s 2018 Global Excellence Awards®; 03/04/2018 – PFIZER IS SAID IN TALKS W/ P&G ON CONSUMER UNIT: CNBC; 08/03/2018 – Costco’s Squeeze on Suppliers Signifies Pain for P&G, Nestle; 19/04/2018 – P&G – ESTIMATES ALL-IN SALES GROWTH OF APPROXIMATELY THREE PERCENT FOR FISCAL 2018; 18/05/2018 – SIAM CITY CEMENT TO BUY PART OF P.G. SERVICE CO. FOR 195M BAHT; 23/05/2018 – Always® Commemorates Menstrual Hygiene Day by Donating an Additional One Million Period Products in the U.S., as Part of; 06/03/2018 – P&G to bring marketing back in house; 19/04/2018 – P&G Slogs Through ‘Difficult’ Markets for Sales Growth; 19/04/2018 – P&G SEES FY CORE EPS GROWTH +5% TO +8%; 09/05/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE REPORTS $1.25B DEBT TENDER OFFER

Osborne Partners Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW) by 63.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Osborne Partners Capital Management Llc bought 8,880 shares as the company's stock declined 8.06% . The hedge fund held 22,895 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.67M, up from 14,015 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Palo Alto Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.16B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $1.38 during the last trading session, reaching $207.86. About 987,917 shares traded. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) has risen 15.78% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.78% the S&P500.

More notable recent Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: "10 Stocks To Watch For September 5, 2019 – Benzinga" on September 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: "Palo Alto Networks Q4 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha" published on September 03, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: "A Look At Benzinga Pro's Most-Searched Tickers For September 5, 2019 – Yahoo Finance" on September 05, 2019.

Osborne Partners Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.48 billion and $522.65 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1,861 shares to 89,463 shares, valued at $17.71 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Broadcom Inc by 1,448 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,770 shares, and cut its stake in Invesco Ftse Rafi Us 1000 Etf.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.26 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.29, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 74 investors sold PANW shares while 168 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 217 raised stakes. 72.70 million shares or 28.86% less from 102.19 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Montag A Assocs has 0.29% invested in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Ashfield Capital Partners Ltd Company owns 32,019 shares. First Citizens National Bank holds 0.04% or 1,492 shares in its portfolio. Atalanta Sosnoff Ltd Company owns 138,216 shares. Stifel Financial reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). 21 were reported by Mufg Americas Corp. Bluestein R H reported 176,963 shares stake. Hbk Investments Limited Partnership reported 14,620 shares. Legal And General Group Inc Plc accumulated 0.07% or 617,900 shares. West Oak Ltd holds 0.01% or 50 shares in its portfolio. Bowen Hanes & has invested 1.01% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Merian Glob (Uk) Limited holds 3,232 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Archon Ptnrs Ltd Llc reported 1.78% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv, a Netherlands-based fund reported 121,834 shares. Stevens First Principles Invest Advsr holds 0% or 12 shares.

More notable recent The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: "Procter & Gamble Is Historically Overpriced – Seeking Alpha" on September 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: "Procter & Gamble (PG) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Yahoo Finance" published on August 26, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: "Former P&G brand manager hired as CEO of Papa John's – Cincinnati Business Courier" on August 27, 2019.

Investors sentiment is 0.78 in 2019 Q2. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is without change, as 43 investors sold PG shares while 749 reduced holdings. only 131 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 1.57 billion shares or 4.57% more from 1.50 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Abner Herrman And Brock Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.23% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 14,675 shares. 2.32M were accumulated by Korea Corp. 5,667 were accumulated by Mcgowan Group Inc Asset Mngmt. 6.89 million were accumulated by Boston Prns. Trillium Asset Management Limited Company reported 148,775 shares. Evanson Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.17% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Ironwood Ltd Liability owns 377 shares. Mutual Of Omaha Commercial Bank Wealth Mgmt holds 5.54% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 156,820 shares. Meyer Handelman holds 3.64% or 648,950 shares. 42,616 were accumulated by Hbk Sorce Advisory Lc. Chesley Taft And Assocs Limited Liability Co has 0.46% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 54,124 shares. Regal Inv Ltd holds 86,392 shares. Puzo Michael J invested in 79,297 shares or 3.23% of the stock. Stewart Patten Co Limited Company invested 4.17% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Cranbrook Wealth Mngmt Ltd invested in 427 shares.

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 10.71% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.12 per share. PG’s profit will be $3.10B for 24.63 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual EPS reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.73% EPS growth.