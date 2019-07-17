Dubuque Bank & Trust Company Has Lifted Its Abbvie (ABBV) Position; Omega Healthcare Investors (OHI) Sellers Decreased By 7.4% Their Shorts

Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI) had a decrease of 7.4% in short interest. OHI’s SI was 14.12M shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 7.4% from 15.24 million shares previously. With 2.41M avg volume, 6 days are for Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI)’s short sellers to cover OHI’s short positions. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $36.78. About 1.83M shares traded or 16.09% up from the average. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) has risen 30.39% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.96% the S&P500. Some Historical OHI News: 14/05/2018 – OMEGA HEALTHCARE INVESTORS – ON MAY 11, BANKRUPTCY COURT APPROVED ON FINAL BASIS $30 MLN SENIOR SECURED DIP FINANCING PROVIDED BY OMEGA TO ORIANNA; 07/03/2018 – OMEGA HEALTHCARE INVESTORS – CO HAS PROVIDED A COMMITMENT FOR UP TO $30 MLN IN DEBTOR-IN-POSSESSION (“DIP”) FINANCING TO PROVIDE LIQUIDITY TO THE DEBTORS; 14/05/2018 – OMEGA HEALTHCARE INVESTORS INC – RECEIVED COURT APPROVAL TO BEGIN ORDERLY TRANSITION TO NEW OPERATORS OF 23 OF 42 FACILITIES; 07/05/2018 – Omega Healthcare 1Q EPS 42c; 07/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Tennessee-based nursing home chain Orianna files for bankruptcy; 07/05/2018 – OMEGA HEALTHCARE 1Q FFO/SHR 71C, EST. 73C; 07/05/2018 – OMEGA HEALTHCARE INVESTORS INC OHI.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED FFO SHR $2.96 TO $3.06; 14/05/2018 – Omega Receives Approval to Transition Majority of Orianna Portfolio; Signature Portfolio Restructuring Completed; 11/05/2018 – Omega Announces 2018 Investor Day Webcast; 04/04/2018 – CEO Pickett Gifts 600 Of Omega Healthcare Investors Inc

Dubuque Bank & Trust Company increased Abbvie Inc (ABBV) stake by 4.94% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Dubuque Bank & Trust Company acquired 4,255 shares as Abbvie Inc (ABBV)’s stock declined 2.49%. The Dubuque Bank & Trust Company holds 90,302 shares with $7.28M value, up from 86,047 last quarter. Abbvie Inc now has $102.24B valuation. The stock decreased 1.58% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $69.16. About 8.92M shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 25.60% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.03% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 24/05/2018 – IMBRUVICA® (ibrutinib) Plus GAZYVA® (obinutuzumab) Phase 3 iLLUMlNATE Trial for First-Line Therapy of Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia (CLL) Patients Met Primary Endpoint; 05/04/2018 – SAMSUNG BIOEPIS SETTLES PATENT DISPUTES WITH ABBVIE, CLEARING; 25/04/2018 – ABBVIE INC – SIGNIFICANTLY MORE PATIENTS RECEIVING UPADACITINIB ACHIEVED ACR50, ACR70 AND CLINICAL REMISSION AT WEEK 12 COMPARED TO PLACEBO; 17/04/2018 – Blood-cancer treatments Imbruvica and Darzalex have boosted J&J’s pharmaceutical sales, while rheumatoid arthritis drug Remicade has been under pressure; 08/05/2018 – NEON THERAPEUTICS ANNOUNCES FIRST PATIENT TREATED IN CLINICAL TRIAL EVALUATING PERSONAL CANCER VACCINE NEO-PV-01 IN COMBINATION WITH KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) AND CHEMOTHERAPY; 17/05/2018 – Eisai Announces Data at ASCO 2018 Annual Meeting Showcasing LENVIMA® (lenvatinib) and KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Combination T; 11/04/2018 – Fujifilm Kyowa Kirin Biologics Partners With Mylan to Commercialize Biosimilar to Humira; 05/04/2018 – BIOGEN: PRECISE TERMS OF PACT WITH ABBVIE ARE CONFIDENTIAL; 25/05/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech Collaborates With USC Using Pelareorep in Combination With Keytruda, Velcade and Dexamethasone to Treat Multiple Myeloma; 08/05/2018 – J&J’s Janssen: FDA Approval Marks the Fifth Indication for Darzalex, Which Is the First CD38-Directed Antibody to Be Approved Anywhere

More notable recent Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Omega Healthcare Investors declares $0.66 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on July 15, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Investing In Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI): What You Need To Know – Yahoo Finance” published on July 02, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (OHI) – Yahoo Finance” on June 29, 2019. More interesting news about Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Omega Healthcare Investors – Invest In Real Estate And Healthcare Simultaneously – Seeking Alpha” published on June 19, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “In Case Omega Healthcare Is Beyond Saving – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 23, 2019.

Among 2 analysts covering Omega Healthcare (NYSE:OHI), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Omega Healthcare had 5 analyst reports since February 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) earned “Hold” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Thursday, February 7.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 34 investors sold Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. shares while 99 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 138.57 million shares or 2.27% more from 135.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Obermeyer Wood Inv Counsel Lllp holds 0.08% or 21,200 shares. Rench Wealth Management Incorporated accumulated 2.09% or 83,622 shares. State Street has 7.89 million shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI). State Bank Of America Corp De has 0% invested in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI). Oppenheimer & holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) for 19,700 shares. Peddock Capital Advsrs Llc owns 0.03% invested in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) for 1,510 shares. Bb&T Securities Llc has 0.01% invested in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) for 23,740 shares. United Cap Financial Advisers Ltd Company holds 0% or 11,587 shares in its portfolio. First Trust Advsr Lp has 0.02% invested in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI). Fifth Third Bankshares owns 2,215 shares. Vident Inv Advisory Lc accumulated 14,381 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Cypress Capital Management Ltd Liability Com (Wy) owns 1,500 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Northcoast Asset Limited Liability Co has 0.04% invested in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI). Sandy Spring Bank holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) for 1,750 shares.

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. is a real estate investment firm. The company has market cap of $7.89 billion. The firm invests in the real estate markets of United States. It has a 27.93 P/E ratio. It invests in healthcare facilities, primarily in long-term healthcare facilities in order to create its portfolio.

Since January 16, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 1 sale for $1.95 million activity. 1,350 shares valued at $49,512 were bought by WHITMAN BURKE W on Thursday, February 14. INSOFT STEVEN J also sold $950,000 worth of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) on Wednesday, January 16.

Dubuque Bank & Trust Company decreased Intl Business Mchn (NYSE:IBM) stake by 2,150 shares to 1,279 valued at $181,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) stake by 23,263 shares and now owns 6,227 shares. Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL) was reduced too.

Among 3 analysts covering AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. AbbVie has $91 highest and $7900 lowest target. $86’s average target is 24.35% above currents $69.16 stock price. AbbVie had 10 analyst reports since January 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) earned “Hold” rating by Piper Jaffray on Thursday, February 21. The rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray on Wednesday, March 13 with “Hold”. The firm earned “Market Perform” rating on Monday, April 29 by BMO Capital Markets. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, January 23 by UBS.

Since June 26, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $6.65 million activity. $504,750 worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) was bought by RAPP EDWARD J. $776,250 worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) was bought by AUSTIN ROXANNE S on Wednesday, June 26. $2.05 million worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) was bought by CHASE WILLIAM J on Wednesday, June 26.

Investors sentiment is 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 73 investors sold ABBV shares while 627 reduced holdings. only 134 funds opened positions while 450 raised stakes. 962.74 million shares or 3.37% less from 996.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Private Trust Na reported 51,017 shares. Btc Capital Mngmt stated it has 0.69% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Inv Management reported 60,300 shares. E&G Advsrs Limited Partnership reported 3,745 shares stake. Element Management Limited stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Highstreet Asset Management reported 21,407 shares. Ironwood Investment Counsel Limited Liability Com holds 8,496 shares or 0.27% of its portfolio. Moreover, Guinness Atkinson Asset has 0.2% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 3,370 shares. Argyle Cap Mngmt owns 12,400 shares. Alta Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Com accumulated 4,752 shares. Moreover, Banque Pictet Cie has 0.01% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 5,347 shares. Allen Inv Management Ltd reported 8,704 shares. Northern Corp reported 20.21M shares. Menlo invested in 2.52% or 43,853 shares. Pennsylvania holds 112,559 shares or 0.59% of its portfolio.

More notable recent AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “AbbVie (ABBV) Announces Acquisition of Mavupharma – StreetInsider.com” on July 15, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “If You Like AbbVie, You Should Be Buying Allergan – Seeking Alpha” published on July 13, 2019, Fool.com published: “Why AbbVie’s Stock Sank in the First Half of 2019 – The Motley Fool” on July 04, 2019. More interesting news about AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Better Buy: AbbVie vs. Merck – The Motley Fool” published on July 13, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “AbbVie Shares Stumble – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 26, 2019.