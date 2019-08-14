Dubuque Bank & Trust Company Decreased Its Store Capital (STOR) Stake by $1.87 Million as Valuation Rose; Natus Medical Del (BABY) Shareholder Blackrock Has Lowered Its Stake by $2.94 Million

Blackrock Inc decreased its stake in Natus Medical Inc Del (BABY) by 2.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blackrock Inc sold 117,755 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.19% . The institutional investor held 5.07 million shares of the electromedical & electrotherapeutic apparatus company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $128.76 million, down from 5.19 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blackrock Inc who had been investing in Natus Medical Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $909.66 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.44% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $26.75. About 153,422 shares traded. Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:BABY) has declined 15.88% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.88% the S&P500. Some Historical BABY News: 21/05/2018 – NOX MEDICAL SAYS CLAIMS FOR INFRINGEMENT BY NATUS NEUROLOGY; 25/04/2018 – Natus Medical 1Q Rev $128.6M; 20/03/2018 – Voce Nominates Two People for Natus Medical Board; 31/05/2018 – NATUS MEDICAL URGES HOLDERS TO VOTE FOR ENGIBOUS, WEISS; 18/05/2018 – Natus Medical Files Definitive Proxy Materials; 25/04/2018 – NATUS MEDICAL 1Q REV. $128.6M, EST. $126.0M; 30/05/2018 – VOCE ATTACKS NATUS BOARD FOR OVERSIGHT GAP IT BLAMES FOR SUIT; 25/04/2018 – Natus Medical Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – VOCE CATALYST PARTNERS LP URGES NATUS MEDICAL INC SHAREHOLDERS TO VOTE FOR ELECTION OF ITS NOMINEES AND FOR REMOVAL OF CO’S CHAIRMAN; 23/04/2018 – VOCE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT SAYS NOMINATES 3 NATUS DIRECTORS

Dubuque Bank & Trust Company decreased its stake in Store Capital Corp (STOR) by 96.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dubuque Bank & Trust Company sold 56,781 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.76% . The institutional investor held 1,974 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $66,000, down from 58,755 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Company who had been investing in Store Capital Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.33B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $36.06. About 264,419 shares traded. STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR) has risen 25.40% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.40% the S&P500. Some Historical STOR News: 11/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for STORE Capital, Microvision, International Game Technology, McKesson, Marin; 08/03/2018 – STORE CAPITAL CORP STOR.N – NOTES WERE ISSUED AT 99.515% OF PRINCIPAL AMOUNT AND WILL MATURE ON MARCH 15, 2028; 15/03/2018 – STORE Capital Declares First Quarter 2018 Dividend; 08/03/2018 STORE Capital Commences Public Offering of Senior Unsecured Notes; 03/05/2018 – STORE Capital 1Q FFO 42c/Shr; 15/03/2018 – STORE CAPITAL – PROCEEDS TO FUND PROPERTY ACQUISITIONS, REPAY INDEBTEDNESS OUTSTANDING UNDER CO’S UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 03/05/2018 – STORE Capital 1Q EPS 26c; 03/05/2018 – STORE Capital Affirms 2018 Guidance of AFFO per Share Between $1.78 to $1.84; 15/05/2018 – The London Company Buys New 1.2% Position in STORE Capital; 15/03/2018 – STORE CAPITAL REPORTS INAUGURAL PUBLIC ISSUANCE OF $350M NOTES

Since March 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $2,718 activity.

Blackrock Inc, which manages about $2239.80B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Seagate Technology Plc (NASDAQ:STX) by 221,030 shares to 19.73M shares, valued at $945.11 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Western Alliance Bancorp (NYSE:WAL) by 195,984 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.88 million shares, and has risen its stake in Home Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HOMB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 22 investors sold BABY shares while 40 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 29.84 million shares or 3.42% less from 30.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Price T Rowe Associate Md has 243,495 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Us Savings Bank De owns 2,496 shares. Cwm Limited Liability Corporation owns 120 shares. Merian Global Invsts (Uk) Ltd invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:BABY). Parametric Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 60,162 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Wells Fargo Mn owns 156,893 shares. Cutter & Com Brokerage reported 0.22% stake. First Wilshire Securities Management stated it has 0.57% in Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:BABY). Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Com stated it has 7,097 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Fmr Limited Liability Corp owns 323 shares. Moreover, Diamond Hill Mngmt has 0.05% invested in Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:BABY) for 389,058 shares. Silvercrest Asset Group Limited Liability Company invested in 0.4% or 1.61 million shares. 42,900 are owned by Dafna Capital Limited Liability. First Advsr Limited Partnership has invested 0% of its portfolio in Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:BABY). Clean Yield Gp holds 16,440 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio.

More notable recent Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:BABY) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Natus Medical (BABY) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Announces Its Support of Spinal Muscular Atrophy Awareness Month – GlobeNewswire” published on August 01, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Natus Medical Announces NASDAQ Ticker Symbol Change to â€œNTUSâ€ – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:BABY) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Having a Baby? 5 Ways to Prepare for Parental Leave – Nasdaq” published on August 11, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Bull of the Day: Interactive Corp (IAC) – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Dubuque Bank & Trust Company, which manages about $619.86 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 7,203 shares to 61,236 shares, valued at $4.95M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Trust (SPY) by 2,508 shares in the quarter, for a total of 10,037 shares, and has risen its stake in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC).