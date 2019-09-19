Dubuque Bank & Trust Company Lowered Coca (KO) Stake By $443,500; Moneta Group Investment Advisors Boosted Visa (V) Position By $337,350

Dubuque Bank & Trust Company decreased Coca (KO) stake by 5.89% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Dubuque Bank & Trust Company sold 8,870 shares as Coca (KO)’s stock rose 8.31%. The Dubuque Bank & Trust Company holds 141,679 shares with $7.21 million value, down from 150,549 last quarter. Coca now has $231.89B valuation. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $54.23. About 8.66M shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 07/03/2018 – RICOH FURTHER PLANS TO SELL ITS EQUITY STAKE IN A DISTRIBUTOR FOR SOFT-DRINK MAKER COCA-COLA FOR ABOUT 56 BILLION YEN – NIKKEI; 20/03/2018 – Monster, Coca-Cola Amend 2014 Transaction Agreement; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola Sees 2018 EPS Cont Ops Up 8%-10%; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola Sees 16% Headwind From Acquisitions, Divestitures and Structural Items in 2Q; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola 1Q Organic Revenue Rose 5%; 17/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs upgrades Coca-Cola, downgrades Pepsi; 05/05/2018 – Berkshire Hathaway bought its stake in Coca-Cola in 1988 for $1.3 billion. At the end of 2017, the investment was worth $18.4 billion, a staggering gain of over 1300%. #AllThingsBuffett; 16/05/2018 – A stone’s throw from London’s busiest shopping district lies the headquarters of one of the world’s most recognized brands: Coca-Cola. via @CNBCMakeIt; 30/05/2018 – Ben Shanley, Senior Vice President, National Foodservice Operations at Coca-Cola North America, Receives IFMA’s Distinguished F; 07/03/2018 – Coca-Cola is launching the first alcoholic drink in its history with a canned liquor product in Japan

Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc increased Visa Inc (V) stake by 95.17% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc acquired 1,950 shares as Visa Inc (V)’s stock rose 9.34%. The Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc holds 3,999 shares with $694,000 value, up from 2,049 last quarter. Visa Inc now has $392.72 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.66% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $175.29. About 8.46 million shares traded or 24.60% up from the average. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 30/04/2018 – MFS Core Equity Fund Adds Mastercard, Exits Visa; 07/05/2018 – Visa Named to the 100 Best Corporate Citizens List; 25/04/2018 – MEDIA-India’s BHEL, L&T seek to recover dues from Visa Power – Business Standard; 15/05/2018 – IKEA U.S. launches the IKEA Visa Credit Card making shopping more accessible and affordable for the many; 21/05/2018 – Crypto Company Launches App Aimed to Replace Visa Mastercard Payments; 21/05/2018 – U.K. Visa for Roman Abramovich, Russian Billionaire, Is Delayed; 28/05/2018 – Canada Intends to Lift Visa Requirement on the United Arab Emirates; 23/03/2018 – Two more top Visa executives have exited the company – under very different circumstances One left for a CEO role, while the other amid controversy; 21/05/2018 – U.K. IS APPLYING RETROACTIVE CHECKS ON VISA APPLICATIONS; 30/04/2018 – MFS Research Fund Adds Mastercard, Exits Visa

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.02, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 57 investors sold KO shares while 594 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 449 raised stakes. 2.79 billion shares or 0.87% more from 2.77 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Commonwealth Commercial Bank Of reported 338,271 shares. Duff & Phelps Invest Management Co reported 41,980 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Nuwave Inv Mngmt Limited Liability Corp owns 21,153 shares for 1.13% of their portfolio. Main Street Research Limited Liability Corp holds 0.09% or 8,279 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 0.72% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 2.88M shares. Cordasco Network holds 0.04% or 820 shares in its portfolio. Renaissance Techs Lc invested 0.01% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Prio Wealth Partnership has 0.47% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Omers Administration holds 1.33% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 2.48M shares. Redmond Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 11,652 shares or 0.25% of the stock. Moors & Cabot invested in 115,765 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj & Bk stated it has 0.68% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Moreover, Sand Hill Advsrs Ltd has 0.03% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 5,600 shares. Keystone Fincl Planning Inc has 3.92% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Qs Limited Company invested 0.18% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO).

Among 7 analysts covering Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 43% are positive. Coca-Cola has $6000 highest and $5200 lowest target. $55.57’s average target is 2.47% above currents $54.23 stock price. Coca-Cola had 15 analyst reports since March 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, July 1. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, April 24. The company was maintained on Wednesday, July 24 by JP Morgan. The stock of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) earned “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, May 14. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank on Wednesday, July 24 with “Buy”. As per Wednesday, April 24, the company rating was maintained by UBS. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Neutral” on Wednesday, July 24. Wells Fargo maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $52 target in Tuesday, April 16 report. The stock of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, April 24 by Deutsche Bank. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Wednesday, July 24.

Dubuque Bank & Trust Company increased Blackrock Fund Advisors (IJK) stake by 1,460 shares to 3,356 valued at $759,000 in 2019Q2. It also upped Blackrock Fund Advisors (IWR) stake by 18,973 shares and now owns 23,561 shares. At&T Inc (NYSE:T) was raised too.

Analysts await The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.56 EPS, down 3.45% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.58 per share. KO’s profit will be $2.39B for 24.21 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual EPS reported by The Coca-Cola Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.11% negative EPS growth.

Among 14 analysts covering Visa (NYSE:V), 13 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 93% are positive. Visa has $21000 highest and $17000 lowest target. $192.07’s average target is 9.57% above currents $175.29 stock price. Visa had 21 analyst reports since March 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Wednesday, July 24, the company rating was maintained by Nomura. The stock of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, July 24 by Credit Suisse. On Thursday, April 25 the stock rating was maintained by Nomura with “Buy”. Jefferies maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, March 25 report. On Thursday, May 2 the stock rating was maintained by UBS with “Neutral”. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, July 24 by JP Morgan. Wedbush maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $17000 target in Thursday, April 25 report. On Wednesday, April 17 the stock rating was maintained by Oppenheimer with “Outperform”. Citigroup maintained the shares of V in report on Monday, September 9 with “Buy” rating. Barclays Capital maintained Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) rating on Friday, July 19. Barclays Capital has “Overweight” rating and $19500 target.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 43 investors sold V shares while 678 reduced holdings. 144 funds opened positions while 531 raised stakes. 1.53 billion shares or 0.66% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Osborne Prtn Capital Management Ltd Co holds 4,917 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Karpus Mngmt accumulated 1,246 shares. 57,337 were accumulated by Shelton. Voya Inv Management Ltd Llc reported 1.24% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). City Tru Fl accumulated 1.47% or 20,570 shares. Highstreet Asset Mgmt has invested 0.21% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). 642 were accumulated by Camarda Ltd Liability. Overbrook Mgmt holds 1.29% or 35,988 shares in its portfolio. Montag & Caldwell Limited Liability holds 4.59% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) or 514,414 shares. Paradigm Financial Advisors Limited Liability Corp has 1.76% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Ww Investors holds 29.37 million shares or 1.2% of its portfolio. Alps reported 9,259 shares. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 1,632 shares. Forbes J M Limited Liability Partnership invested in 92,025 shares. Roundview Lc invested in 11,035 shares.

Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc decreased Edison Intl Com (NYSE:EIX) stake by 357,737 shares to 193 valued at $13,000 in 2019Q2. It also reduced Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd Sponsored Ads (NYSE:BABA) stake by 28,331 shares and now owns 2,302 shares. 3M Co Com (NYSE:MMM) was reduced too.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $171,130 activity. Shares for $171,130 were bought by MORRISON DENISE M.