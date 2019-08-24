Dubuque Bank & Trust Company Has Raised Stake in Marathon Petroleum (MPC); Microsoft (MSFT) Stock Value Rose While Cs Mckee LP Trimmed Its Position

Dubuque Bank & Trust Company increased its stake in Marathon Petroleum Corp (MPC) by 15985.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dubuque Bank & Trust Company bought 37,726 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.94% . The institutional investor held 37,962 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.27 million, up from 236 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Company who had been investing in Marathon Petroleum Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $30.13B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.41% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $45.76. About 5.97 million shares traded. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 30.81% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 24/05/2018 – S. AFRICAN RAND HOLDS GAIN AS MPC LEAVES POLICY RATE UNCHANGED; 14/03/2018 – S&PGR Afrms Southern & Most Subs Rtgs, Otlk Neg; MPC Upgraded; 23/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-MARATHON PETROLEUM ASKS U.S. ENVIRONMENTAL PROTECTION AGENCY FOR BIOFUEL WAIVER; 12/03/2018 – Marathon Galveston Bay refinery hydrocracker retarts; 07/05/2018 – Andeavor Announces Strategic Combination With Marathon Petroleum Corp; 05/04/2018 – CORRECT: 1 MEMBER OF 6-MEMBER MPC VOTED IN FAVOR OF RATE HIKE; 15/05/2018 – THIRD POINT ADDED UTX, WYNN, PAGS, EA, MPC IN 1Q: 13F; 29/05/2018 – VP Brooks Gifts 320 Of Marathon Petroleum Corp; 28/03/2018 – S. AFRICA’S KGANYAGO SAYS MPC DIDN’T DISCUSS 50BP CUT; 22/05/2018 – BANK OF ENGLAND’S CARNEY SAYS MPC HAS HAD “RIGOROUS” DISCUSSION OF PUBLISHING INTEREST RATE PATH, MAJORITY OF MPC NOT IN FAVOUR

Cs Mckee Lp decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 3.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cs Mckee Lp sold 15,860 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 462,115 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $54.50M, down from 477,975 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cs Mckee Lp who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 3.19% or $4.39 during the last trading session, reaching $133.39. About 32.52 million shares traded or 32.08% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS IT WOULD ‘; 17/05/2018 – Performance Contractors at Work on $7.8 Billion in Chemical Projects, Focused on Gulf Coast, an Industrial Info News Alert; 15/03/2018 – FINALCAD Launches New App for Windows 10 to Support the Evolution of Microsoft Installed Base in Construction Companies; 24/04/2018 – Simulations Plus Announces Employee Bonuses; 31/03/2018 – U.S. government seeks end to Supreme Court privacy fight with Microsoft; 16/05/2018 – Google and Microsoft still invest in email clients, but personal email is dead; 17/04/2018 – Anomali Partners with Visa to Offer Global Payment Breach Intelligence; 21/05/2018 – PagerDuty Named a 2018 Cool Vendor by Gartner; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT SEES 4Q MORE PERSONAL COMPUTING REV. $10.3B-$10.6B; 12/03/2018 – WANdisco gains Co-Sell status through Microsoft One Commercial Partner Program

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.61, from 1.86 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 59 investors sold MPC shares while 291 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 493.72 million shares or 0.32% more from 492.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rothschild And Asset Management Us holds 0.72% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) for 1.12M shares. Clark Cap Management Grp Inc reported 343,877 shares or 0.49% of all its holdings. Carlson Capital Lp has 287,800 shares. Monetary Management invested in 700 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Tarbox Family Office has invested 0.01% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Bridgeway Cap Management holds 1.25M shares. Commerce Comml Bank reported 43,562 shares stake. Todd Asset Management Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.89% or 524,773 shares. Stock Yards Bancorp And Com stated it has 0.08% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Menta Lc has 20,700 shares. The New York-based Tortoise Invest Management Ltd Llc has invested 0% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Management Llc holds 0.06% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) or 4,625 shares. First Financial In has 0.17% invested in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Llp Ma reported 878 shares. Old Republic Intll Corp owns 284,000 shares or 0.46% of their US portfolio.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $601,750 activity.

Dubuque Bank & Trust Company, which manages about $619.86 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Verizon Commun (NYSE:VZ) by 31,706 shares to 71,911 shares, valued at $4.25M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) by 16,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 74,937 shares, and cut its stake in Intl Business Mchn (NYSE:IBM).

Cs Mckee Lp, which manages about $11.10 billion and $1.14 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 47,480 shares to 173,430 shares, valued at $20.64 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares (IWM) by 3,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 14,150 shares, and has risen its stake in Centene Corp Del (NYSE:CNC).