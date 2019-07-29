Dubuque Bank & Trust Company Decreased Ecolab (ECL) Holding by $2.17 Million; Market Valuation Rose; Santa Barbara Asset Management Increased Holding in Philip Morris Intl (PM) as Stock Value Rose

Santa Barbara Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (PM) by 17.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Santa Barbara Asset Management Llc bought 277,926 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.89M shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $167.46M, up from 1.62 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Santa Barbara Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Philip Morris Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $134.91 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.85% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $86.71. About 1.26 million shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has risen 5.54% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.11% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 09/05/2018 – Philip Morris Sees 2018 EPS $5.15-EPS $5.30; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q East Asia & Australia Cigarette and Heated Tobacco Unit Volume Up 0.2%; 15/05/2018 – Philip Morris International Sustainability Report Shows Relentless Business Shift toward Smoke-Free Future; 30/05/2018 – Tobacco-Free Kids: Sick Joke — Philip Morris Repeats Call for Smoke-Free Future While It Aggressively Markets Cigarettes and Fights Efforts to Reduce Smoking Worldwide; 26/04/2018 – Philip Morris International Inc. (PMI) Files Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q; 09/05/2018 – Philip Morris tries to prove it can pivot past cigarettes – before its rivals do; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Total Cigarette Shipments 164.28B; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS SEES 2018 EPS $5.25-$5.40, AT PREVAILING FX; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris loses 16% in value in worst day since 2008; 19/04/2018 – Buy Philip Morris Even as People Quit Smoking: Street Wrap

Dubuque Bank & Trust Company decreased its stake in Ecolab Inc (ECL) by 48.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dubuque Bank & Trust Company sold 12,341 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.58% with the market. The institutional investor held 13,134 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.32M, down from 25,475 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Company who had been investing in Ecolab Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $57.84 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $200.66. About 292,790 shares traded. Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has risen 22.95% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.52% the S&P500. Some Historical ECL News: 22/05/2018 – Ecolab’s New SMARTPOWER™ Program Provides Maximum Warewashing Efficiency for Restaurant Operators; 01/05/2018 – Ecolab 1Q Adj EPS 91c; 07/03/2018 – ECOLAB INC – TERMS OF TRANSACTION WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 30/04/2018 – Ecolab Provided 665 Tons of In-Kind Product Donations in 2017 to Aid Global Disaster Relief; 01/05/2018 – ECOLAB SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $1.23 TO $1.29, EST. $1.28; 17/04/2018 – Seifert oversaw Ecolab’s lobbying shop; 07/03/2018 – ITALMATCH CHEMICALS Group acquires the Chinese Jiayou Chemical, active in the antiscalant phosphonate component business, from Ecolab Inc; 22/05/2018 – Ecolab Schedules Webcast of Industry Conference for May 30, 2018; 07/03/2018 – Ecolab Sells China Industrial Phosphonate Chem Component Business; 03/04/2018 – Alcide Announces General Availability of Its Cloud-Native Security Platform to Secure Modernized Data Centers & Cloud Ops

More notable recent Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Stocks To Watch: Prime Day And FAANGs Out In DC – Seeking Alpha” on July 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Happened in the Stock Market Today – Yahoo Finance” published on July 18, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Earnings Scheduled For July 18, 2019 – Benzinga” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy for the Second Half of 2019 – Motley Fool” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Altria Becomes An Even More Compelling Short – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.68 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold PM shares while 479 reduced holdings. 147 funds opened positions while 390 raised stakes. 1.12 billion shares or 1.07% less from 1.13 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Commercial Bank has 9,082 shares. Sumitomo Life Insurance invested in 0.68% or 56,883 shares. Lathrop Corp stated it has 0.07% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Shufro Rose & Limited Co reported 1,900 shares. Raymond James Fincl Svcs Advsrs holds 0.15% or 413,980 shares in its portfolio. Allsquare Wealth Management Ltd Liability reported 2,241 shares. North Star Asset Mngmt holds 0.54% or 75,165 shares. Atalanta Sosnoff Cap Ltd Liability, New York-based fund reported 6,262 shares. Comm Savings Bank holds 0.36% or 343,659 shares in its portfolio. Columbia Asset Mngmt holds 0.19% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) or 8,060 shares. Hexavest holds 651,841 shares. Pettyjohn Wood And White Inc has 14,158 shares. Valmark Advisers reported 22,601 shares. Guardian Cap Lp reported 8,460 shares. Cordasco Financial Ntwk reported 0.05% stake.

Santa Barbara Asset Management Llc, which manages about $4.47 billion and $6.43B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 12,502 shares to 1.44M shares, valued at $176.09M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Marsh & Mclennan Cos Inc (NYSE:MMC) by 508,613 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.43 million shares, and cut its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $211,675 activity.

More notable recent Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Here’s Why Ecolab Rose 34% in the First Half of 2019 – Motley Fool” on July 11, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “3 Dividend Aristocrats to Buy and Hold Forever – The Motley Fool” published on July 27, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Ecolab: Wonderful Business, Not A Fair Price – Seeking Alpha” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Ecolab Inc.’s (NYSE:ECL) High P/E Ratio A Problem For Investors? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Ecolab Inc. (ECL) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 20, 2019.

Analysts await Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) to report earnings on July, 30 before the open. They expect $1.41 earnings per share, up 11.02% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.27 per share. ECL’s profit will be $406.42M for 35.58 P/E if the $1.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.03 actual earnings per share reported by Ecolab Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 36.89% EPS growth.

Dubuque Bank & Trust Company, which manages about $619.86M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in National Oilwell Varco Inc (NYSE:NOV) by 17,816 shares to 124,515 shares, valued at $3.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 58,840 shares in the quarter, for a total of 59,046 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Trust (SPY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 32 investors sold ECL shares while 326 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 286 raised stakes. 204.31 million shares or 2.94% less from 210.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cadence Bancshares Na reported 0.28% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Reliance Of Delaware has invested 0.18% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). 13,068 are held by Hemenway Trust Ltd Co. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has 0.29% invested in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Lpl Finance holds 0.03% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) or 71,634 shares. Kentucky-based Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky has invested 0.06% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Norinchukin Bancshares The reported 148,725 shares or 0.33% of all its holdings. Stone Run Capital Ltd Liability Corporation owns 21,975 shares. Barrett Asset Mngmt Ltd Com owns 251,950 shares for 2.99% of their portfolio. Connecticut-based Aqr Capital Management Ltd Co has invested 0.08% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Natl Pension Service holds 294,091 shares or 0.2% of its portfolio. Shelter Mutual Insur has 1.36% invested in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) for 26,114 shares. Pnc Svcs Gru holds 268,346 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Northern reported 3.20 million shares. Dubuque National Bank And Company stated it has 0.37% of its portfolio in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL).

Since March 6, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $171,050 activity.