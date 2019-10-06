Dubuque Bank & Trust Company Lowered Medtronic Plc (MDT) Holding; Macrogenics (MGNX)’s Sentiment Is 0.92

Dubuque Bank & Trust Company decreased Medtronic Plc (MDT) stake by 3.21% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Dubuque Bank & Trust Company sold 4,072 shares as Medtronic Plc (MDT)’s stock rose 15.43%. The Dubuque Bank & Trust Company holds 122,882 shares with $11.97M value, down from 126,954 last quarter. Medtronic Plc now has $144.30 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.52% or $1.63 during the last trading session, reaching $108.56. About 3.34M shares traded. Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) has risen 14.44% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MDT News: 30/04/2018 – MEDTRONIC REPORTS FDA APPROVAL OF INFUSE(TM) BONE GRAFT IN NEW; 17/04/2018 – Medtronic Expands Focus on lnterventional Oncology with Its U.S. Launch of OptiSphere(TM) Embolization Spheres; 24/05/2018 – Medtronic PLC 4Q EPS $1.07; 16/03/2018 – Medtronic Heart-Device Recall Expanded Due to Production Flaw; 07/05/2018 – Medtronic Hires JPMorgan Analyst, and Investors Rate It a `Buy’; 11/05/2018 – Medtronic: Study Confirms Feasibility of New Extravascular Approach to ICD Therapy; 07/05/2018 – Medtronic Names J.P. Morgan’s Weinstein Sr VP of Strategy; 10/04/2018 – Medtronic Expands Visualase MRI-Guided Laser Ablation System to European Markets With CE Mark Approval; 25/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC PLC MDT.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $95 FROM $90; 18/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 65–DEFIBRILLATOR-MEDTRONIC-5838M1469 – VA25018AP76407899

Macrogenics Inc (MGNX) investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q2 2019. It’s down -1.23, from 2.15 in 2019Q1. The ratio turned negative, as 57 investment managers increased and started new stock positions, while 62 sold and reduced their stakes in Macrogenics Inc. The investment managers in our database now possess: 39.29 million shares, down from 40.11 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment managers holding Macrogenics Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 28 Reduced: 34 Increased: 45 New Position: 12.

The stock decreased 0.73% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $12.18. About 332,513 shares traded. MacroGenics, Inc. (MGNX) has declined 28.01% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.01% the S&P500.

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management Ab holds 1.6% of its portfolio in MacroGenics, Inc. for 857,169 shares. Hood River Capital Management Llc owns 1.42 million shares or 1.13% of their US portfolio. Moreover, 683 Capital Management Llc has 0.83% invested in the company for 534,970 shares. The New York-based Opus Point Partners Management Llc has invested 0.75% in the stock. Gmt Capital Corp, a Georgia-based fund reported 1.05 million shares.

MacroGenics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer primarily by modulating the human immune system, as well as various autoimmune disorders and infectious diseases in the United States. The company has market cap of $595.52 million. The companyÂ’s advanced clinical product candidate is Margetuximab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial that targets human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-expressing tumors, such as various breast and gastroesophageal cancers. It currently has negative earnings. It also develops Enoblituzumab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial as monotherapy in multiple solid tumor types, as well as in combination therapy with either an anti-PD-1 antibody or an anti-CTLA-4 antibody; Flotetuzumab, a DART molecule that targets CD123 and CD3; MGD007, a DART molecule, which targets glycoprotein A33 and CD3; Duvortuxizumab, a DART molecule that targets both CD19 and CD3; MGD009, a molecule in its B7-H3 franchise; MGA012, a monoclonal antibody, which targets PD-1; MGD013, a DART molecule that enables the co-blockade with a single recombinant agent of two immune checkpoint molecules; and MGC018, a B7-H3 antibody-drug conjugate.

Analysts await MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $-0.84 EPS, down 3.70% or $0.03 from last year’s $-0.81 per share. After $-0.65 actual EPS reported by MacroGenics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.23% negative EPS growth.

Among 8 analysts covering Medtronic (NYSE:MDT), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Medtronic has $12200 highest and $100 lowest target. $116.13’s average target is 6.97% above currents $108.56 stock price. Medtronic had 13 analyst reports since April 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Wednesday, August 14 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight”. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $11700 target in Wednesday, August 21 report. Wells Fargo upgraded it to “Outperform” rating and $11000 target in Wednesday, June 5 report. The stock of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) earned “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank on Monday, August 19. BMO Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Wednesday, August 21 report. The company was maintained on Wednesday, August 21 by Wells Fargo. UBS maintained the shares of MDT in report on Wednesday, August 21 with “Buy” rating. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the shares of MDT in report on Wednesday, August 21 with “Hold” rating. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, June 25 with “Hold”. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Wednesday, August 21 by Morgan Stanley.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.30, from 1.44 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 57 investors sold MDT shares while 422 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 417 raised stakes. 1.04 billion shares or 1.39% more from 1.02 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Seatown Holdg Pte has invested 2.43% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Freestone Cap Ltd Liability Co holds 32,060 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Ironwood Invest Counsel Ltd Liability has invested 1.1% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Cumberland Ptnrs holds 1.82% or 194,588 shares in its portfolio. Nomura Inc accumulated 27,440 shares. Lpl Fincl Ltd holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) for 216,909 shares. Farr Miller & Washington Ltd Co Dc has invested 2.34% of its portfolio in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Cambridge Invest Rech, Iowa-based fund reported 98,566 shares. Stanley invested in 0.29% or 12,518 shares. Hudson Bay Mgmt LP has invested 0.22% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Middleton & Ma accumulated 5,456 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Boston Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Aimz Invest Advsrs holds 1.27% of its portfolio in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) for 18,979 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund holds 23,373 shares. Evermay Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Com holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) for 3,978 shares.