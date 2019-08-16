Dubuque Bank & Trust Company Has Raised Its Texas Instruments (TXN) Holding by $496,928; M Kraus & Company Has Boosted Holding in Microchiptechnology (MCHP) by $488,310 as Share Value Declined

M Kraus & Company increased its stake in Microchiptechnology (MCHP) by 16.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. M Kraus & Company bought 5,955 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.59% . The institutional investor held 42,300 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.51 million, up from 36,345 at the end of the previous reported quarter. M Kraus & Company who had been investing in Microchiptechnology for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.27% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $87.94. About 493,185 shares traded. Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) has risen 1.30% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.30% the S&P500. Some Historical MCHP News: 21/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY REPORTS INTENTION TO OFFER SR SECURED; 08/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY INC – ON PENDING ACQUISITION OF MICROSEMI, EXPECT SEVERAL OTHER COUNTRIES TO CLEAR THEIR ANTI-TRUST REVIEW THIS MONTH; 23/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY INC – CURRENTLY EXPECTS THAT MERGER WILL CLOSE ON MAY 29, 2018; 29/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY – AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT PROVIDES FOR REVOLVING LOAN FACILITY OF ABOUT $3.8 BLN – SEC FILING; 21/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY – INTENDS TO USE OFFERING PROCEEDS, CASH, BORROWINGS TO FUND CASH CONSIDERATION, OTHER AMOUNTS PAYABLE FOR MICROSEMI DEAL; 23/05/2018 – Microchip Technology Announces Receipt of Antitrust Clearance in Taiwan, Approval of Microsemi Shareholders, and Expected Closing Date of Its Acquisition of Microsemi; 08/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY DECLARES QTRLY CASH DIV OF 36.35C/SHR; 12/03/2018 – Zecotek Introduces Innovative Wireless ASIC Microchip For Positron Emission Tomography Medical Imaging; 30/05/2018 – S&PGR Afms, Removes From Watch Microchip Tech Unsolicited Rtg; 23/04/2018 – Microchip Technology Announces MOFCOM Review Of Its Acquisition Of Microsemi Under Simplified Procedure

Dubuque Bank & Trust Company increased its stake in Texas Instruments (TXN) by 4.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dubuque Bank & Trust Company bought 4,688 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.50% . The institutional investor held 115,239 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.22 million, up from 110,551 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Company who had been investing in Texas Instruments for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $114.30B market cap company. The stock increased 2.15% or $2.58 during the last trading session, reaching $122.43. About 1.21 million shares traded. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has risen 12.71% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.71% the S&P500. Some Historical TXN News: 24/04/2018 – TEXAS INSTRUMENTS 1Q EPS INCL 14C/SHR TAX-RELATED BENEFITS; 03/04/2018 – Texas Instruments to webcast 1Q18 earnings conference call; 02/05/2018 – TI simplifies space-constrained automotive application designs with robust, reliable 100BASE-T1 Ethernet PHY; 20/03/2018 – Texas Instruments challenges students to design solutions that improve everyday life; 24/04/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES, XILINX GAIN AFTER TEXAS INSTRUMENTS’ REV. BEAT; 07/05/2018 – TI’s ultra-small 5.5-V DC/DC step-down power module delivers true 6-A performance; 23/04/2018 – DJ Texas Instruments Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TXN); 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments Expects Annual Operating Tax Rate About 16% Starting in 2019, 20% in 2018; 24/04/2018 – Chipmakers Get After-hours Boost Following Texas Instruments Earnings Beat — MarketWatch; 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments 1Q Net $1.37B

More notable recent Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why Is Microchip Tech (MCHP) Down 3.2% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” on March 07, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Enhancing System Architecture Implementation for AI Applications, Microchip Delivers its Analog Embedded SuperFlash® Technology – Nasdaq” published on August 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Could Be Worth Watching – Yahoo Finance” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Microchip CEO, other company C-suite execs pull in big pay raises – Phoenix Business Journal” published on July 19, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Microchip Technology Q1 2020 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.47, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold MCHP shares while 210 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 207 raised stakes. 317.11 million shares or 20.08% more from 264.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Waters Parkerson & Limited Liability Co has 1.13% invested in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP). Cullen Frost Bankers Incorporated owns 27 shares. Motco accumulated 61,379 shares or 0.51% of the stock. Northern Corp accumulated 3.36 million shares. Com Of Toledo Na Oh invested in 54,917 shares. Private Ocean accumulated 0.01% or 500 shares. Hardman Johnston Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 9,900 shares. Spf Beheer Bv holds 2.82% of its portfolio in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) for 837,074 shares. Caprock Grp Inc Inc reported 3,602 shares. Peoples Fincl Services stated it has 1.09% in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP). Vanguard Gp invested in 27.14 million shares. Rmb Mgmt Llc has invested 0.4% in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP). Lodestar Invest Counsel Limited Co Il reported 5,199 shares stake. Amp holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) for 64,105 shares. Partner Fund Mngmt Ltd Partnership holds 1.03M shares.

More notable recent Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Notable Monday Option Activity: GM, HCA, TXN – Nasdaq” on July 29, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Texas Instruments: Impeccable Quality And Reasonable Valuation – Seeking Alpha” published on July 24, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Barron’s Confirms My FedEx Call, As Goldman Does With Micron, It’s Semi Time – Seeking Alpha” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Earnings Scheduled For July 23, 2019 – Benzinga” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Stock Market News for Jul 25, 2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 25, 2019.