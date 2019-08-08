Dubuque Bank & Trust Company Stake in Visa (V) Has Increased by $319,020 as Stock Price Rose; Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Increases Holding in Qualcomm (Call) (QCOM)

Dubuque Bank & Trust Company increased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 6.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dubuque Bank & Trust Company bought 2,045 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 32,574 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.09 million, up from 30,529 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Company who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $420.09B market cap company. The stock increased 1.79% or $3.14 during the last trading session, reaching $178.46. About 1.66 million shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500.

Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp increased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (Call) (QCOM) by 836.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp bought 388,536 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 435,000 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.81 million, up from 46,464 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $85.93B market cap company. The stock increased 1.85% or $1.28 during the last trading session, reaching $70.68. About 1.61M shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 25/04/2018 – QUALCOMM QTRLY GAAP EPS $0.24, NON-GAAP EPS $0.80; 03/05/2018 – WeBuildWebsites.ca: Qualcomm to refile China antitrust application for $44 billion NXP takeover; 22/05/2018 – PARKERVISION INC – COURT ALSO SCHEDULED A TECHNOLOGY TUTORIAL IMMEDIATELY PRECEDING MARKMAN HEARING AND HAS SET ASIDE FULL DAY FOR PROCEEDINGS; 06/04/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – TENDER OFFER IS NOW SCHEDULED TO EXPIRE AT 5:00 P.M., NEW YORK CITY TIME, ON APRIL 13, 2018; 27/03/2018 – Australian Gov: WIPO PUBLISHES PATENT OF QUALCOMM FOR “METHOD AND APPARATUS FOR ENABLEMENT OF LOCATION DATA SOURCES DURING; 09/04/2018 – Qualcomm Technologies Inc. and THX® Demonstrate End-to-End Workflow for Delivery of Next-Generation lmmersive Audio Experiences using MPEG-H for Broadcast at NAB 2018; 26/04/2018 – CEO Steve Mollenkopf was optimistic that “real talks going on between Washington and Beijing” would work to Qualcomm’s benefit; 25/04/2018 – Qualcomm Sees 3Q MSM Chip Shipments 185M-205M; 12/03/2018 – US says it has confirmed national security concerns over Broadcom-Qualcomm deal; 05/03/2018 – Qualcomm to Delay Shareholder Meeting 30 Days After CFIUS Order

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $4.06 million activity.

More notable recent QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Infineon Is Getting a Good Asset in Cypress Semiconductor – Nasdaq” on August 01, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “AMD, GE, GM, Qualcomm, Square and More Major Earnings Coming This Week – 24/7 Wall St.” published on July 28, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “After-Hours Earnings Report for July 31, 2019 : QCOM, MET, VRTX, EQIX, PRU, OXY, CTSH, WELL, LRCX, WMB, AVB, MCK – Nasdaq” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Broadcasters Present the eSports Industry New Opportunities for Growth – PRNewswire” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Apple Might Scoop Up Thousands of Intel Patents in Pursuit of 5G Modem – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 10, 2019.

Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp, which manages about $3.79 billion and $1.22B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TCK) by 81,025 shares to 65,000 shares, valued at $1.51 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Illumina Inc (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 7,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,200 shares, and cut its stake in Kraton Corporation (NYSE:KRA).

Dubuque Bank & Trust Company, which manages about $619.86 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Emerson Electric Co (NYSE:EMR) by 28,429 shares to 56,038 shares, valued at $3.84 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intl Business Mchn (NYSE:IBM) by 2,150 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,279 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard (VFH).

