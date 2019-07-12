Dubuque Bank & Trust Company Increased Marathon Petroleum (MPC) Holding; Last Week U.S. Bancorp (USB) Coverage

Among 3 analysts covering US Bancorp (NYSE:USB), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. US Bancorp had 6 analyst reports since January 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Tuesday, July 9 by JP Morgan. Oppenheimer maintained U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) on Tuesday, March 26 with “Outperform” rating. Robert W. Baird downgraded the stock to “Neutral” rating in Monday, January 28 report. See U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) latest ratings:

Dubuque Bank & Trust Company increased Marathon Petroleum Corp (MPC) stake by 15985.59% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Dubuque Bank & Trust Company acquired 37,726 shares as Marathon Petroleum Corp (MPC)’s stock declined 19.58%. The Dubuque Bank & Trust Company holds 37,962 shares with $2.27 million value, up from 236 last quarter. Marathon Petroleum Corp now has $37.23B valuation. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $55.72. About 1.57M shares traded. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 34.66% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.09% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 19/04/2018 – INDIA MPC MEMBER GHATE CREDIT GROWTH CONTINUES TO PICK UP, AFTER LAGGING BEHIND NOMINAL GDP GROWTH IN THE LAST TWO YEARS; 31/05/2018 – Jonathan Haskel appointed to Bank of England’s MPC; 15/05/2018 – THIRD POINT ADDED UTX, WYNN, PAGS, EA, MPC IN 1Q: 13F; 20/04/2018 – BOE’S SAUNDERS SAYS VOTE AT FUTURE MPC MEETINGS WILL DEPEND ON DATA AND ANALYSIS OF ECONOMY’S PROSPECTS; 05/04/2018 – 2 MEMBERS OF 6-MEMBER MPC VOTED IN FAVOR OF RAISING RATE; 11/04/2018 – POLISH MPC MEMBER LON SPEAKS IN WARSAW; 30/04/2018 – Marathon Petroleum to buy Andeavor in $36bn deal; 30/04/2018 – MARATHON PETROLEUM & ANDEAVOR TO COMBINE; 30/04/2018 – MPC SEES WESTERN RETAIL SYNERGIES CAPTURED QUICKLY; 19/03/2018 – MARATHON PETROLEUM UNEXPECTEDLY SHUT GASOLINE-MAKING UNIT AT ITS DETROIT REFINERY OVER THE WEEKEND

Among 7 analysts covering Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 86% are positive. Marathon Petroleum has $90 highest and $6500 lowest target. $75.33’s average target is 35.19% above currents $55.72 stock price. Marathon Petroleum had 17 analyst reports since February 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Buy” on Friday, June 21. The firm has “Buy” rating by Citigroup given on Monday, March 4. The stock of Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) earned “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo on Thursday, May 9. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, May 9 by RBC Capital Markets. The stock of Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) earned “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, May 17. Cowen & Co downgraded the shares of MPC in report on Friday, May 10 to “Market Perform” rating. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Monday, April 15 with “Overweight”. Raymond James maintained it with “Buy” rating and $90 target in Tuesday, March 19 report. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, June 25 with “Buy”. The firm has “Strong Buy” rating by Raymond James given on Thursday, May 9.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $601,750 activity. $601,750 worth of Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) shares were bought by ROHR JAMES E.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.61, from 1.86 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 59 investors sold MPC shares while 291 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 493.72 million shares or 0.32% more from 492.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. City Company has invested 0.33% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Amalgamated Retail Bank has 0.12% invested in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) for 85,576 shares. Cim Mangement Incorporated stated it has 0.1% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Verition Fund Management Ltd Liability Company invested in 0.04% or 16,350 shares. Eagle Ridge Inv Management has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Bourgeon Cap Management Ltd reported 34,963 shares or 1.23% of all its holdings. The Pennsylvania-based Mount Lucas Mngmt LP has invested 1.27% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Covington Inv Advsr invested 0.94% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Sageworth Co invested 0.01% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Dowling Yahnke Ltd Liability reported 22,540 shares. Advisor Ptnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.19% or 25,347 shares. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al has invested 0.13% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Eaton Vance Mgmt stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Jpmorgan Chase & accumulated 23.93 million shares. The Switzerland-based Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0.22% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC).

Dubuque Bank & Trust Company decreased Blackrock Fund Advisors (IJR) stake by 15,837 shares to 8,384 valued at $647,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Vanguard (VFH) stake by 17,490 shares and now owns 33,414 shares. Store Capital Corp (NYSE:STOR) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 36 investors sold U.S. Bancorp shares while 420 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 354 raised stakes. 1.15 billion shares or 1.52% less from 1.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. B Riley Wealth Mgmt has invested 0.23% in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Great West Life Assurance Can reported 1.65M shares. Moreover, Sequoia Limited has 0.03% invested in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Wealthtrust Fairport Lc invested in 0.01% or 1,574 shares. Prudential Public Ltd has 1.00 million shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. Mutual Of Omaha Commercial Bank Wealth Management has 0.11% invested in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Moreover, Gabelli Funds Ltd Co has 0.01% invested in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) for 39,271 shares. 184,187 are owned by Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt Sa. Credit Suisse Ag holds 2.06M shares. Leavell Inv Management Inc accumulated 0.36% or 65,577 shares. Mairs & holds 3.87% or 6.60M shares. Schwerin Boyle Capital Mgmt Inc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 395,283 shares. Iat Reinsurance Ltd accumulated 20,300 shares or 0.17% of the stock. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc accumulated 30,455 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Moreover, Citadel Limited Liability Corporation has 0.02% invested in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) for 676,447 shares.

The stock increased 0.14% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $53.54. About 1.71 million shares traded. U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) has declined 0.76% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.19% the S&P500. Some Historical USB News: 09/05/2018 – Moody’s Confirms U.S. Bancorp (senior unsecured A1); 24/04/2018 – U.S. Bancorp Bond Trading 4x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 14/05/2018 – Moody’s confirms ratings on 65 tranches in 33 structured note transactions; 23/04/2018 – DJ US Bancorp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (USB); 18/04/2018 – U.S. BANCORP 1Q NET CHARGE-OFFS $341M, EST. $340.9M; 14/04/2018 – U.S. Bancorp Ready to Play in the Big Leagues — Barron’s; 23/05/2018 – U.S. Bancorp to Speak at the Bernstein Annual Strategic Decisions Conference; 06/03/2018 – Jensen Investment Management Announces New Shareholder Shannon Contreras; 04/05/2018 – US Bancorp Announces Retirements of Chief Risk Officer P.W. Parker and Chief Human Resources Officer Jennie Carlson; 18/04/2018 – US Bancorp 1Q Net $1.68B

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides a range of financial services in the United States. The company has market cap of $85.71 billion. It offers depository services, which include checking accounts, savings accounts, and time certificate contracts; and lending services, such as traditional credit products, as well as credit card services, leasing financing, import/export trade, asset-backed lending, agricultural finance, and other products. It has a 12.8 P/E ratio. The firm also provides ancillary services, including capital markets, treasury management, and receivable lock-box collection services to corporate customers; and a range of asset management and fiduciary services for individuals, estates, foundations, business firms, and charitable organizations.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $758,956 activity. 14,737 shares valued at $758,956 were sold by GODRIDGE LESLIE V on Monday, February 4.