Dubuque Bank & Trust Company Holding in Salesforce.Com (CRM) Has Boosted by $979,688 as Share Value Declined; Laffer Investments Decreased Its Nustar Logistics LP (NSS) Holding by $2.33 Million as Market Value Were Volatile

Dubuque Bank & Trust Company increased its stake in Salesforce.Com Inc (CRM) by 12.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dubuque Bank & Trust Company bought 6,488 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The institutional investor held 57,750 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.76M, up from 51,262 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Company who had been investing in Salesforce.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $135.72 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $154.75. About 4.92 million shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 20/03/2018 – SALESFORCE RAISES FY 2022 SALES GOAL TO $21B-$23B ON MULESOFT; 02/04/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS A3 SR UNSECURED RATING TO SALESFORCE.COM; 12/04/2018 – Refocus Group Readies for Commercialization of VisAbility™ Micro lnsert System; Expands Salesforce and Manufacturing Capacity; 06/03/2018 – SAP CEO SAYS HIS “FOCUS IS NOW BIG TIME ON CRM”; TAKES AIM AT RIVALS SALESFORCE.COM AND ORACLE; 12/03/2018 – Dropbox sets valuation as high as $8 billion; Announces private placement by Salesforce ahead of IPO; 20/03/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Salesforce is in advanced talks to acquire MuleSoft, with a deal possible as soon as this week; MuleSoft; 29/05/2018 – SALESFORCE: EUROPEANS WITH GDPR ‘FLIPPED THE COIN’ ON DATA; 20/03/2018 – SALESFORCE: GREG SCHOTT WILL REMAIN CHIEF EXECUTIVE OF MULESOFT; 09/05/2018 – The subscription model pioneered by Salesforce is now the norm in software; 21/03/2018 – SALESFORCE, MULESOFT DEAL HAS TERMINATION FEE UP TO $187M

Laffer Investments decreased its stake in Nustar Logistics Lp (NSS) by 0.81% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Laffer Investments sold 93 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 11,408 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $285.66M, down from 11,501 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Laffer Investments who had been investing in Nustar Logistics Lp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.04 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $26.15. About 10,453 shares traded. NuStar Logistics, L.P. SB NT FX/FL 43 (NYSE:NSS) has 0.00% since September 13, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.30, from 1.76 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 75 investors sold CRM shares while 276 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 415 raised stakes. 625.71 million shares or 1.98% more from 613.53 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Roundview Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 2,371 shares. L And S Advisors Inc reported 14,428 shares. 381 were reported by Manchester Cap Management Limited Com. Atria Invs Limited Liability Corporation reported 199,227 shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. Barrett Asset Ltd Liability holds 200 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Adams Diversified Equity Fund accumulated 139,800 shares or 1.13% of the stock. Fagan Assocs holds 0.36% or 5,845 shares. Moors Cabot owns 0.48% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 25,154 shares. New York-based Wafra has invested 0.56% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Next Finance reported 20,417 shares. Perkins Coie accumulated 0.02% or 319 shares. Hills Commercial Bank reported 9,480 shares stake. Cobblestone Capital Advsrs Ltd Llc New York reported 0.04% stake. 276,217 are owned by Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale. Group One Trading Limited Partnership stated it has 17,029 shares.

Dubuque Bank & Trust Company, which manages about $619.53 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Relx Plc by 17,821 shares to 63,064 shares, valued at $1.54 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 5,812 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 39,503 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

More notable recent salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Partner checks create new Salesforce bull – Seeking Alpha” on August 15, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Salesforce.com Q2 2020 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on August 21, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Kind Of Shareholder Owns Most salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on May 29, 2019. More interesting news about salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “salesforce (CRM) to Report Q2 Earnings: What’s in Store? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Could Be Worth Watching – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

Laffer Investments, which manages about $614.32 million and $116.83 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dycom Inc by 8 shares to 984 shares, valued at $971.14M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hercules Capital Inc by 9 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2,191 shares, and has risen its stake in Becton Dickinson And Co.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.5 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.17, from 0.33 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 1 investors sold NSS shares while 1 reduced holdings. 0 funds opened positions while 1 raised stakes. 93,838 shares or 1.45% more from 92,496 shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Laffer Invs invested in 0% or 11,408 shares. 82,430 are owned by Oxbow Llc.