Dubuque Bank & Trust Company Has Boosted Tiffany & Co (TIF) Stake by $674,622 as Stock Declined; Knowles (KN) Stake Has Boosted by Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan

Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan increased its stake in Knowles Corp (KN) by 176% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan bought 22,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.70% . The institutional investor held 34,500 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $632,000, up from 12,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan who had been investing in Knowles Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.78B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.58% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $19.58. About 294,310 shares traded. Knowles Corporation (NYSE:KN) has risen 16.49% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.49% the S&P500. Some Historical KN News: 02/05/2018 – Knowles Corp.: Size of the Board Reduced From 10 to Nine Directors; 26/04/2018 – Knowles Sees 2Q EPS 0c-EPS 4c; 19/03/2018 – Solange Knowles to be Honored by Parsons; 29/05/2018 – Knowles Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – KNOWLES SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 12C TO 16C, EST. 14C; 29/03/2018 – Mathew Knowles And Harvey Mason Jr. Are Joining Acclaimed Online Recording Studio Tunedly As Advisors; 26/04/2018 – Knowles 1Q EPS 0c; 22/04/2018 – DJ Knowles Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KN); 06/04/2018 – CAFC: KNOWLES ELECTRONICS LLC v. IANCU [OPINION] – Appeal #16-1954 – 2018-04-06; 26/04/2018 – KNOWLES CORP – QTRLY SHR $0.00

Dubuque Bank & Trust Company increased its stake in Tiffany & Co (TIF) by 35.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dubuque Bank & Trust Company bought 7,254 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.67% . The institutional investor held 27,453 shares of the consumer specialties company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.57 million, up from 20,199 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Company who had been investing in Tiffany & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.66 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.88% or $2.61 during the last trading session, reaching $88.26. About 1.04M shares traded. Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) has declined 31.07% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.07% the S&P500. Some Historical TIF News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Tiffany & Co, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TIF); 06/04/2018 – Variety: Tiffany Haddish to Produce Comedy Series `Unsubscribed’ in Development at HBO; 25/05/2018 – SIERRA LEONE’S NEW PRESIDENT TO CONSIDER CHANGES TO MINING CODE – GOVT SPOKESMAN; 16/03/2018 – Tiffany & Co.’s Six Priorities Under Alessandro Bogliolo; 19/04/2018 – Verizon Bolsters In-House Customer Experience Design Team with Acquisition of Moment; 23/05/2018 – TIFFANY & CO – SEES MID-TO-HIGH-SINGLE-DIGIT COMPARABLE SALES GROWTH FOR 2018; 23/05/2018 – TIFFANY & CO – SEES NET CASH PROVIDED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES OF ABOUT $700 MLN FOR 2018; 24/05/2018 – Tiffany & Co Raises Quarterly Dividend to 55c From 50c; 16/03/2018 – Tiffany, which has been marred by several quarters of declining sales; 08/05/2018 – A Tiffany Collector of Things Pastel

Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan, which manages about $557.44 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 8,000 shares to 109,500 shares, valued at $21.67M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 23,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 127,000 shares, and cut its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Dubuque Bank & Trust Company, which manages about $619.53 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 5,812 shares to 39,503 shares, valued at $7.62 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 3,415 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 35,345 shares, and cut its stake in Coca (NYSE:KO).