Dubuque Bank & Trust Company Position in Intl Business Mchn (IBM) Has Trimmed by $303,150 as Stock Value Declined; Ithaka Group Has Lowered Amazon.Com (AMZN) Stake by $979,000; Shares Rose

Ithaka Group Llc decreased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc. (AMZN) by 2.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ithaka Group Llc sold 550 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 25,520 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $45.45M, down from 26,070 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ithaka Group Llc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $960.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $4.69 during the last trading session, reaching $1939. About 1.69 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 07/03/2018 – Medsphere Simplifies EHR Adoption, Moves CareVue EHR to Amazon Web Services; 19/04/2018 – Jeff Bezos’ space company Blue Origin could send tourists to space this year; 14/05/2018 – Amazon Is Said to Test New Ad That Competes With Google, Criteo; 04/04/2018 – Zenoss Announces Partnership With Google Cloud; 15/03/2018 – alexei oreskovic: Amazon’s internal numbers on Prime Video, revealed. Nice reuters scoop:; 26/04/2018 – MEDIA-India’s SoftBank wants Flipkart to wait for Amazon offer – Mint; 03/04/2018 – Trump says U.S. subsidizes Amazon for shipping; 15/05/2018 – Chris Ciaccia: Idk if it’s been reported elsewhere, but in Christmas ’16, Amazon even contracted Uber drivers to help deliver; 24/04/2018 – Amazon Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 28/03/2018 – Amazon Drops Below Key Level As Loss Accelerates — MarketWatch

Dubuque Bank & Trust Company decreased its stake in Intl Business Mchn (IBM) by 62.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dubuque Bank & Trust Company sold 2,150 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.27% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1,279 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $181,000, down from 3,429 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Company who had been investing in Intl Business Mchn for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $125.50B market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $141.54. About 1.74M shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has declined 6.86% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.29% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 26/03/2018 – Freudenberg IT (FIT) Wins IBM Top Strategic Service Provider Excellence Award; 20/03/2018 – REG-WlSeKey Introduces lNeS #Think2018, a Security Broker Solution, Designed to Secure Devices, Cloud & IOT Applications, Integrated with IBM’s new Watson IoT Platform; 16/03/2018 – IBM – CLOUD PRIVATE FOR DATA IS AN INTEGRATED DATA SCIENCE, DATA ENGINEERING AND APP BUILDING PLATFORM; 26/04/2018 – TSB’S CEO PESTER SAYS l HAVE DRAFTED IN IBM EXPERTS TO HELP FIX ONLINE BANKING PROBLEMS; 02/04/2018 – Flashpoint Accelerates Channel and Strategic Partner Initiatives; Appoints Former IBM Executive Jeff Seifert as Global Channel Chief; 04/04/2018 – How IBM’s game show winning supercomputer is solving problems before they occur; 13/04/2018 – MICROSOFT, IBM, DELL, HPE ARE SAID TO BE INVOLVED IN INITIATIVE; 17/04/2018 – IBM 1Q Cloud Rev $4.2B; 21/03/2018 – V3: IBM teams with Nvidia to use GPUs to boost AI research; 15/05/2018 – While environmental credits are already traded, IBM and Veridium said that the current structure of the market creates too much friction

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Berkshire Hathaway Incorporated has 483,300 shares for 0.43% of their portfolio. Iconiq Capital Limited Liability Company has 666 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Shoker Investment Counsel reported 409 shares. Chilton Cap Llc owns 17,611 shares. Camelot Portfolios Ltd Com has invested 0.53% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Gateway Advisory Limited Liability Corporation has 129 shares. Central Asset Invs And Mngmt Hldg (Hk) Limited has 3,170 shares for 15.8% of their portfolio. Bessemer Secs Lc holds 1,395 shares. Whale Rock Cap Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 187,396 shares. Hl Fin Services Limited Co holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 4,803 shares. Marathon Trading Investment Management Llc, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 1,283 shares. Kanawha Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 253 shares. Avalon Asset Management Limited Liability Company holds 5.84% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 6,150 shares. Sterling Capital Management Lc invested in 0.37% or 20,857 shares. Glynn Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 7.72% or 23,454 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $5.28 earnings per share, up 4.14% or $0.21 from last year’s $5.07 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.62 billion for 91.81 P/E if the $5.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $7.09 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.53% negative EPS growth.

Ithaka Group Llc, which manages about $535.35 million and $627.58 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 8,882 shares to 37,977 shares, valued at $21.67 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Autodesk Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 80,086 shares in the quarter, for a total of 157,170 shares, and has risen its stake in Burlington Stores Inc. (NYSE:BURL).

Analysts await International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) to report earnings on July, 17. They expect $3.06 EPS, down 0.65% or $0.02 from last year’s $3.08 per share. IBM’s profit will be $2.71B for 11.56 P/E if the $3.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.25 actual EPS reported by International Business Machines Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 36.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 67 investors sold IBM shares while 524 reduced holdings. 142 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 473.01 million shares or 9.66% less from 523.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bryn Mawr reported 39,262 shares or 0.3% of all its holdings. Keystone Planning Incorporated holds 2.16% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 30,998 shares. Osterweis Capital Mngmt Inc has 2,064 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Regions Finance Corp holds 105,757 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. 5,261 are held by Yhb Invest Advsr Incorporated. Campbell Newman Asset has invested 0.18% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Beck Mngmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0.1% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Prio Wealth Ltd Partnership, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 54,954 shares. Wagner Bowman Mgmt invested in 0.16% or 4,767 shares. Jefferies Gp Ltd Liability invested in 11,998 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Schaper Benz Wise Investment Counsel Incorporated Wi stated it has 49,876 shares. Live Your Vision Ltd holds 564 shares. West Oak Ltd Liability Company invested in 1% or 11,293 shares. Virginia-based Greylin Invest Mangement has invested 5.61% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Becker Cap Management Incorporated stated it has 3,339 shares.

Dubuque Bank & Trust Company, which manages about $619.86 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Us Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 7,650 shares to 123,294 shares, valued at $5.94M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) by 4,688 shares in the quarter, for a total of 115,239 shares, and has risen its stake in Blackrock Fund Advisors (EFA).