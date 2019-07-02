Dubuque Bank & Trust Company Boosted Fedex (FDX) Stake By $1.28 Million; Ikonics (IKNX) Shorts Raised By 1000%

Ikonics Corporation (NASDAQ:IKNX) had an increase of 1000% in short interest. IKNX’s SI was 1,100 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 1000% from 100 shares previously. With 1,900 avg volume, 1 days are for Ikonics Corporation (NASDAQ:IKNX)’s short sellers to cover IKNX’s short positions. The SI to Ikonics Corporation’s float is 0.11%. The stock increased 1.24% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $7.34. About 6,673 shares traded or 393.20% up from the average. IKONICS Corporation (NASDAQ:IKNX) has declined 7.27% since July 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.70% the S&P500.

Dubuque Bank & Trust Company increased Fedex Corp (FDX) stake by 21.24% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Dubuque Bank & Trust Company acquired 7,073 shares as Fedex Corp (FDX)'s stock declined 7.05%. The Dubuque Bank & Trust Company holds 40,373 shares with $7.32M value, up from 33,300 last quarter. Fedex Corp now has $42.47 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.74% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $162.97. About 2.35M shares traded or 10.40% up from the average. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 31.35% since July 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.78% the S&P500.

IKONICS Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells photosensitive liquids and films for the screen printing, and awards and recognition industries primarily in the United States. The company has market cap of $14.56 million. It operates through five divisions: Domestic, Export, IKONICS Imaging, Digital Texturing Technology, and Advanced Material Solutions. It currently has negative earnings. The firm sells screen printing films, emulsions, and inkjet receptive films to distributors; and photo resistant films, art supplies, glass, metal medium, and related abrasive etching equipment to end user customers.

Since May 6, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $15,431 activity. NERGES JOSEPH R also bought $15,431 worth of IKONICS Corporation (NASDAQ:IKNX) shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.00, from 0 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 1 investors sold IKONICS Corporation shares while 1 reduced holdings. 0 funds opened positions while 2 raised stakes. 26,964 shares or 1.45% less from 27,362 shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Us Commercial Bank De holds 3,510 shares. Royal National Bank & Trust Of Canada has invested 0% in IKONICS Corporation (NASDAQ:IKNX). Susquehanna Group Llp accumulated 21,041 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 0% or 701 shares. New York-based Blackrock has invested 0% in IKONICS Corporation (NASDAQ:IKNX). Tower Rech Ltd (Trc) reported 0% in IKONICS Corporation (NASDAQ:IKNX).

Dubuque Bank & Trust Company decreased Vanguard Whitehall (VYM) stake by 6,537 shares to 1,237 valued at $106,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Hfe Usa Llc stake by 86,665 shares and now owns 363 shares. Verizon Commun (NYSE:VZ) was reduced too.

Among 19 analysts covering FedEx (NYSE:FDX), 13 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 68% are positive. FedEx has $262 highest and $14300 lowest target. $199's average target is 22.11% above currents $162.97 stock price.