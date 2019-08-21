Dubuque Bank & Trust Company Has Increased Holding in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by $544,602 as Share Price Declined; Horseman Capital Management LTD Has Lowered Holding in Cognizant Technology Solutions (CTSH) by $720,000 as Stock Declined

Dubuque Bank & Trust Company increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 3.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dubuque Bank & Trust Company bought 3,918 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 115,739 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.18M, up from 111,821 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Company who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $346.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $131.31. About 4.81M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 07/03/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY CO – INTERIM PRESIDENT, CEO JJ RUEST SAID COMPANY WILL QUICKLY IMPROVE MOVEMENT OF WESTERN CANADIAN GRAIN; 29/05/2018 – Invokana: The Diabetic Drug That Costs a Limb; 12/04/2018 – JNJ: INVOKANA IMPROVED RENAL OUTCOMES IN TYPE 2 DIABETES; 24/05/2018 – J&J JANSSEN SUES DR. REDDY’S, LAURUS OVER PREZISTA PATENTS; 17/04/2018 – J&J PLANS TO IMPLEMENT ACTIONS ACROSS GLOBAL SUPPLY CHAIN; 16/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson’s LifeScan Makes Blood Glucose Monitoring Products; 16/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson: Transaction Was Contemplated in Guidance Provided on Jan. 23; 20/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson: Joseph Wolk to Succeed Caruso as CFO; 02/04/2018 – April 9th Deadline Alert: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Johnson & Johnson (JNJ); 15/05/2018 – #2 PM bureau: Pfizer finally finishes a 3-year regulatory odyssey, bagging an FDA OK for 1st Epogen knockoff $PFE $AMGN $JNJ

Horseman Capital Management Ltd decreased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (CTSH) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horseman Capital Management Ltd sold 10,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.75% . The hedge fund held 10,000 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $724,000, down from 20,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horseman Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $34.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $61.85. About 1.35M shares traded. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 19.34% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.34% the S&P500. Some Historical CTSH News: 29/03/2018 – Cognizant Named a Leader in Gartner Magic Quadrant for CRM and Customer Experience Implementation Services, Worldwide; 23/05/2018 – Cognizant Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference May 30; 03/04/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS – AS PART OF STAY ORDER, TO DEPOSIT $75 MLN TO BE KEPT IN SUSPENSE ACCOUNT BY ITD, WITH REMAINDER MARKED UNDER LIEN; 21/05/2018 – Cognizant Moves into Top 200 on 2018 Fortune 500 List; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions 1Q Net $520M; 14/03/2018 – COGNIZANT LAUNCHES $300M ACCELERATED SHARE BUYBACK; 23/04/2018 – DJ Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CTSH); 07/05/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS CORP CTSH.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.55, REV VIEW $16.23 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 28/03/2018 – Financial Chron: Paid all applicable taxes, I-T dept’s position without merit: Cognizant; 16/04/2018 – Leading Indian Life Insurers Partner with Cognizant to Develop Industry-Wide Blockchain Solution for Secure Data-Sharing and Im

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $419,040 activity.

Dubuque Bank & Trust Company, which manages about $619.86M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL) by 12,341 shares to 13,134 shares, valued at $2.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intl Business Mchn (NYSE:IBM) by 2,150 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,279 shares, and cut its stake in Robert Half International Inc (NYSE:RHI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Narwhal Management reported 47,782 shares or 1.45% of all its holdings. Holt Capital Ltd Liability Com Dba Holt Capital Ptnrs LP invested 0.88% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Wellington Gru Llp reported 0.76% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Buckhead Capital Mngmt Limited stated it has 77,388 shares or 3.37% of all its holdings. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Limited owns 302,811 shares. Rodgers Brothers reported 2.33% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Morgan Dempsey Cap Mngmt Limited Liability, Wisconsin-based fund reported 41,181 shares. 1832 Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership holds 1.6% or 3.38 million shares. Beddow Capital Mgmt accumulated 55,017 shares. Rhumbline Advisers has invested 1.16% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa reported 0% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Edgewood Management Limited Com has 19,454 shares. Texas-based Motco has invested 1.08% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Proshare Limited Com has 1.22 million shares for 1.02% of their portfolio. South Street Advsrs Lc reported 8,872 shares.

