Dubuque Bank & Trust Company Upped Its Salesforce.Com (CRM) Holding; Heitman Real Estate Securities Maintains Holding in Empire State Realty Trust (ESRT)

Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc increased its stake in Empire State Realty Trust Inc (ESRT) by 10.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc bought 403,477 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.55% . The institutional investor held 4.29 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $63.49M, up from 3.88M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc who had been investing in Empire State Realty Trust Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.56% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $14.29. About 1.34 million shares traded. Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) has declined 14.52% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.52% the S&P500. Some Historical ESRT News: 25/04/2018 – Empire State Realty Trust 1Q Rev $168.5M; 18/05/2018 – Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. Announces Dividend for Second Quarter 2018; 17/05/2018 – Research Report Identifies Armstrong World Industries, Empire State Realty Trust, Alder BioPharmaceuticals, Cadence, World Wres; 25/04/2018 – EMPIRE STATE REALTY 1Q CORE FFO/SHR 20C, EST. 19C; 04/04/2018 – Empire State Realty Trust Welcomes Nestle’s Nespresso as Full-Floor Tenant to 111 West 33rd Street; 25/04/2018 – Empire State Realty Trust 1Q EPS 6c; 23/04/2018 – DJ Empire State Realty Trust Inc Cla, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ESRT); 07/03/2018 EMPIRE STATE REALTY TRUST ADOPTED PROXY ACCESS; 05/04/2018 – Empire State Realty OP, L.P. Announces Availability of Annual Report; 25/04/2018 – EMPIRE STATE REALTY 1Q RENTAL REV $122.3M

Dubuque Bank & Trust Company increased its stake in Salesforce.Com Inc (CRM) by 12.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dubuque Bank & Trust Company bought 6,488 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The institutional investor held 57,750 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.76M, up from 51,262 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Company who had been investing in Salesforce.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $134.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.14% or $1.77 during the last trading session, reaching $152.98. About 3.51M shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 02/04/2018 – Salesforce to Adopt New Accounting Standards; 28/03/2018 – Press release : Orange Belgium and Orange Polska partner with Salesforce and Vlocity to strengthen their Digital Transformation; 20/03/2018 – The merger will help Salesforce users unite data across different cloud products; 21/05/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM INC CRM.N : BOFA MERRILL RAISES PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $161 FROM $147; 24/04/2018 – Salesforce Plans More Than $2 Billion Investment in France; 24/04/2018 – Salesforce to Invest $2.2B in Its French Business Over Five Years; 29/05/2018 – SALESFORCE 1Q ADJ EPS 74C, EST. 45C; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Capital Appreciation Adds Salesforce, Exits Cisco; 20/03/2018 – SALESFORCE SIGNS PACT TO BUY MULESOFT; 02/05/2018 – SALESFORCE COMPLETES PURCHASE OF MULESOFT

Dubuque Bank & Trust Company, which manages about $619.53M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 14,988 shares to 44,925 shares, valued at $3.78M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT) by 4,072 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 122,882 shares, and cut its stake in Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.30, from 1.76 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 75 investors sold CRM shares while 276 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 415 raised stakes. 625.71 million shares or 1.98% more from 613.53 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ny State Common Retirement Fund reported 1.79 million shares stake. Texas Yale Capital invested in 1,890 shares. Seatown Pte Limited has 3.06% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Aviance Capital Ptnrs Lc holds 0.43% or 10,300 shares. Farmers And Merchants Invests Incorporated has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Ubs Asset Management Americas Incorporated accumulated 4.25M shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement owns 0.31% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 38,900 shares. 52,818 are held by Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. Tradewinds Cap Limited Co accumulated 0% or 15 shares. 28,289 were accumulated by Dowling And Yahnke Ltd Limited Liability Company. Old Bancshares In accumulated 75,963 shares. Stifel Financial stated it has 0.38% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Willingdon Wealth invested 0.02% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Arrowgrass Capital Prtn (Us) L P, New York-based fund reported 229,302 shares. Aqr Mngmt Ltd Llc accumulated 301,932 shares.

Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc, which manages about $2.16 billion and $2.28 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Terreno Realty Corp (NYSE:TRNO) by 78,000 shares to 598,536 shares, valued at $29.35 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Avalonbay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB) by 5,626 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 630,179 shares, and cut its stake in Kilroy Realty Corp (NYSE:KRC).

