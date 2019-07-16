Dubuque Bank & Trust Company Has Trimmed Robert Half International (RHI) Holding By $1.06 Million; HEIDELBERGER DRUCK DEM 5 ORDINARY SHARES (HBGRF) Shorts Decreased By 36.18%

Dubuque Bank & Trust Company decreased Robert Half International Inc (RHI) stake by 91.24% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Dubuque Bank & Trust Company sold 16,240 shares as Robert Half International Inc (RHI)’s stock declined 15.48%. The Dubuque Bank & Trust Company holds 1,560 shares with $102,000 value, down from 17,800 last quarter. Robert Half International Inc now has $6.97B valuation. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $58.77. About 1.19M shares traded. Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) has declined 10.87% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.30% the S&P500. Some Historical RHI News: 23/03/2018 – RHI MAGNESITA RHIM.L : BARCLAYS STARTS WITH EQUAL-WEIGHT RATING; 4950P TARGET PRICE; 24/04/2018 – ROBERT HALF 1Q OPER INCOME $134.4M, EST. $126.3M; 22/03/2018 – RHI MAGNESITA NV RHIM.Vl – INITIAL COST OF EURIBOR (NO FLOOR) + 75BPS; 08/05/2018 – RHI MAGNESITA NV RHIM.Vl – PRICE INCREASES PROMOTED STRONG DEVELOPMENT IN REVENUES, MORE THAN OFFSETTING HIGHER RAW MATERIAL INPUT COSTS; 21/03/2018 – RHI MAGNESITA NV RHIM.Vl SAYS BOARD OF DIRECTORS WILL PROPOSE A DIVIDEND OF EUR 0.75 PER SHARE, TO BE PAID ON 2 JULY 2018; 24/04/2018 – ROBERT HALF – COMPLAINT SEEKS UNSPECIFIED AMOUNT FOR UNPAID WAGES, FAILURE TO PROVIDE OPPORTUNITY TO TAKE MEAL PERIODS,REST BREAKS, AMONG OTHER THINGS; 24/04/2018 – ROBERT HALF 1Q REV. $1.40B, EST. $1.36B; 11/04/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS REPORTS 0.54% SHORT POSITION IN RHI MAGNESITA:AFM; 16/04/2018 – Protiviti Cybersecurity Lab Tests and Analysis Reveal Companies’ IT Systems Still Vulnerable to Exploits and Digital Treachery; 22/03/2018 – RHI MAGNESITA NV – NEW TERM LOAN REPLACES EXISTING EUR 477.2 MLN SYNDICATED TERM AND REVOLVING LOAN AGREEMENT FROM JULY 2017

Dubuque Bank & Trust Company increased 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) stake by 6,008 shares to 39,966 valued at $8.30M in 2019Q1. It also upped Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) stake by 4,688 shares and now owns 115,239 shares. Us Bancorp (NYSE:USB) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 27 investors sold RHI shares while 138 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 110.52 million shares or 1.95% more from 108.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 124,594 were accumulated by Stevens Cap Mngmt Ltd Partnership. Commonwealth Bank & Trust Of Australia stated it has 1,300 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Chicago Equity Prtn Limited has invested 0.29% of its portfolio in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI). Citigroup Incorporated, New York-based fund reported 216,528 shares. Pinnacle Finance Prns Incorporated stated it has 0.35% in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI). Omers Administration Corporation stated it has 10,400 shares. Cadence Cap Management Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) for 18,231 shares. Virginia-based Toth Fincl Advisory Corp has invested 0.02% in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI). Kbc Gru Nv reported 179,366 shares stake. Thomasville National Bank & Trust holds 0.04% or 3,203 shares in its portfolio. Meritage Mgmt reported 58,959 shares. Lazard Asset Lc reported 23,997 shares stake. 95,550 were reported by Leuthold Group Limited Liability Corp. Eaton Vance Mngmt, Massachusetts-based fund reported 109,133 shares. Motco has invested 0.01% in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI).

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $4.96 million activity. The insider GENTZKOW PAUL F sold $4.96M.

Analysts await Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $0.98 earnings per share, up 10.11% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.89 per share. RHI’s profit will be $116.19M for 14.99 P/E if the $0.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.93 actual earnings per share reported by Robert Half International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.38% EPS growth.