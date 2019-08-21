Dubuque Bank & Trust Company Increased Marathon Petroleum (MPC) Stake; Gain Capital Holdings (GCAP) Has 0.84 Sentiment

Gain Capital Holdings Inc (GCAP) investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.58, from 1.42 in 2018Q4. The ratio fall, as 37 investment managers increased or opened new holdings, while 44 sold and decreased stakes in Gain Capital Holdings Inc. The investment managers in our database now have: 20.12 million shares, down from 20.66 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Gain Capital Holdings Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 2 to 2 for the same number . Sold All: 16 Reduced: 28 Increased: 20 New Position: 17.

Dubuque Bank & Trust Company increased Marathon Petroleum Corp (MPC) stake by 15985.59% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Dubuque Bank & Trust Company acquired 37,726 shares as Marathon Petroleum Corp (MPC)’s stock declined 5.94%. The Dubuque Bank & Trust Company holds 37,962 shares with $2.27 million value, up from 236 last quarter. Marathon Petroleum Corp now has $30.76 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.18% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $46.72. About 4.28M shares traded. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 30.81% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 11/04/2018 – GLAPINSKI: NEXT MPC MAY NEED TO FACE LOWER ECONOMIC GROWTH; 11/04/2018 – LON: POLISH MPC MAY CONTINUE ITS DOVISH APPROACH; 22/05/2018 – BANK OF ENGLAND’S CARNEY SAYS WOULD BE GOOD TO REVIEW BOE MPC’S REMIT EVERY 5-8 YEARS; 07/03/2018 – POLISH MPC MAY SWIFTLY MOVE TO DISCUSS RATE CUT: GLAPINSKI; 28/03/2018 – S. AFRICA’S KGANYAGO: MPC SEES RISK TO GROWTH OUTLOOK ON UPSIDE; 30/04/2018 – MPC, ANDV DEAL DEEPENS MARATHON PRESENCE IN PERMIAN, BAKKEN; 07/05/2018 – PAP CITES POLISH MPC MEMBER LON ON INTEREST RATE OUTLOOK; 26/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 282781 – MARATHON PETROLEUM TEXAS CITY REFINERY; 20/04/2018 – BOE’s Saunders Sees Greater Inflationary Pressure Than MPC Central Forecast; 30/04/2018 – Marathon Petroleum to Buy Andeavor in Biggest Oil Refining Deal

Among 6 analysts covering Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. Marathon Petroleum has $90 highest and $6500 lowest target. $75.83’s average target is 62.31% above currents $46.72 stock price. Marathon Petroleum had 17 analyst reports since March 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) earned “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, May 17. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight” on Monday, April 15. The stock of Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) earned “Strong Buy” rating by Raymond James on Friday, August 2. Raymond James maintained Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) on Friday, June 21 with “Buy” rating. Raymond James maintained the shares of MPC in report on Tuesday, March 19 with “Buy” rating. As per Thursday, May 9, the company rating was maintained by Wells Fargo. The stock of Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) earned “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Monday, March 4. The stock of Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) earned “Market Perform” rating by Cowen & Co on Friday, May 10. Raymond James maintained the shares of MPC in report on Thursday, May 9 with “Strong Buy” rating. The stock of Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) earned “Buy” rating by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, June 25.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.61, from 1.86 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 59 investors sold MPC shares while 291 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 493.72 million shares or 0.32% more from 492.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 4,122 are owned by Riverpark Cap Mgmt Limited Liability. The Texas-based Syntal Cap Ptnrs Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.13% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Tiaa Cref Lc reported 0.09% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Ubs Asset Americas accumulated 0% or 2.33M shares. Victory Cap Mgmt owns 179,909 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owns 0.03% invested in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) for 56,209 shares. Of Vermont holds 0.04% or 8,133 shares in its portfolio. Segment Wealth Mgmt Limited Company reported 42,388 shares. Rmb Capital Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 9,945 shares. Horizon Invs Lc holds 0.11% or 53,561 shares. Brighton Jones Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.03% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Stillwater Cap Limited Liability Co has invested 2.31% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). 32,387 were accumulated by Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas. Tocqueville Asset Mgmt Lp accumulated 227,252 shares. The Illinois-based Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Limited Com has invested 0.04% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC).

Dubuque Bank & Trust Company decreased Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) stake by 23,263 shares to 6,227 valued at $336,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) stake by 16,700 shares and now owns 74,937 shares. Vanguard World Fds (VIS) was reduced too.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $601,750 activity. ROHR JAMES E had bought 12,500 shares worth $601,750.

More notable recent Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) Looks Interesting, And It’s About To Pay A Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 15, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Introducing Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC), The Stock That Dropped 33% In The Last Year – Yahoo Finance” published on August 05, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Twitter, Skyworks And More ‘Fast Money Halftime Report’ Picks From August 2 – Benzinga” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Marathon Petroleum (MPC) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Yahoo Finance” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Midwest refiners eye boost from Laurel Pipeline bidirectional service – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 02, 2019.

The stock increased 0.44% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $4.54. About 127,178 shares traded. GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (GCAP) has declined 39.40% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.40% the S&P500. Some Historical GCAP News: 26/04/2018 – GAIN Capital 1Q EPS 35c; 15/05/2018 – Gain Capital at Royal Bank of Canada Conference Jun 14; 05/04/2018 – GAIN CAPITAL – EXPANDED BITCOIN OFFERING ALLOWING CUSTOMERS TO TRADE BITCOIN DIRECTLY AGAINST EURO, BRITISH POUND & AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR; 23/04/2018 – DJ GAIN Capital Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GCAP); 09/05/2018 – GAIN CAPITAL FUTURES CONTRACTS UP 38.5%; 08/03/2018 – GAIN Capital 4Q Adj Loss/Shr 10c; 27/04/2018 – GAIN CAPITAL HOLDINGS INC GCAP.N : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $8 FROM $7.75; 12/03/2018 – GAIN Cap Clarifies Impact of U.S. Tax Cuts and Jobs Act on 4Q and Full Yr 2017 Results; 05/04/2018 – GAIN CAPITAL LAUNCHES ETHEREUM, LITECOIN, RIPPLE & BITCOIN CASH; 27/03/2018 – GAIN Cap Responds to ESMA Statement

More notable recent GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GCAP) news were published by: Schaeffersresearch.com which released: “3 Stocks to Watch After Analyst Upgrades – Schaeffers Research” on August 15, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “GAIN Capital Holdings Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 24, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “GAIN Capital Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results – PRNewswire” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GCAP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Leju Holdings leads financial gainers, HarborOne Bancorp and Aegon among losers – Seeking Alpha” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “46 Stocks Moving In Thursday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” with publication date: August 15, 2019.

GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. provides trading services and solutions to retail, institutional, and futures service clients worldwide. The company has market cap of $169.78 million. The firm operates in three divisions: Retail, Institutional, and Futures. It currently has negative earnings. It specializes in over-the-counter and exchange-traded markets.

Signia Capital Management Llc holds 3.25% of its portfolio in GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. for 427,678 shares. Francisco Partners Management Lp owns 73,534 shares or 2.2% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Kestrel Investment Management Corp has 1.27% invested in the company for 436,250 shares. The New York-based Robotti Robert has invested 0.78% in the stock. Csat Investment Advisory L.P., a Michigan-based fund reported 85,436 shares.

Analysts await GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GCAP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.05 EPS, down 83.33% or $0.25 from last year’s $0.3 per share. GCAP’s profit will be $1.87 million for 22.70 P/E if the $0.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.10 actual EPS reported by GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -50.00% negative EPS growth.