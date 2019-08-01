Dubuque Bank & Trust Company Has Cut Its Amer Express Co (AXP) Position by $323,512; Fox Cl A (FOXA) Holder Karpas Strategies Trimmed Position by $1.64 Million

Karpas Strategies Llc decreased its stake in Fox Corp Cl A (FOXA) by 66.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Karpas Strategies Llc sold 45,441 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.28% . The institutional investor held 22,793 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $837,000, down from 68,234 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Karpas Strategies Llc who had been investing in Fox Corp Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.86B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.15% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $36.89. About 2.91M shares traded. Fox Corporation (NASDAQ:FOXA) has 0.00% since August 1, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical FOXA News: 25/04/2018 – SKY PLC SKYB.L – CASH CONSIDERATION IMPLIES A VALUE OF APPROXIMATELY £22.0 BLN FOR FULLY DILUTED SHARE CAPITAL OF SKY; 12/04/2018 – TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX INC – REMAINS COMMITTED TO ITS RECOMMENDED CASH OFFER FOR SKY ANNOUNCED ON 15TH DECEMBER 2016; 29/03/2018 – FOX Carolina News: BREAKING: Couple whose cat decapitated at new Upstate home makes another gruesome discovery while a FOX; 09/05/2018 – 21st Century Fox Revenue Falls Without Super Bowl Boost; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST CORP – DEAL SYNERGIES WILL BE ACHIEVED THROUGH OPTIMISING COMCAST’S AND SKY’S COMPLEMENTARY OPS, WITH ONLY LIMITED IMPACT ON HEADCOUNT EXPECTED; 03/04/2018 – TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX INC – NOW SUBMITTED A NEW, REVISED SET OF REMEDIES SHOULD THEY BE CONSIDERED NECESSARY BY CMA; 17/04/2018 – Fox News Backs Sean Hannity Over Undisclosed Ties to Michael Cohen; 09/05/2018 – 21st Century Fox 3Q Cable Network Filmed Entertainment Revenue $2.24B; 01/05/2018 – FOX 5 DC: FOX 5 EXCLUSIVE: Officials seen conducting raid at Minnieland Academy this evening, as a teacher was arrested on; 29/03/2018 – Candidate for California State Superintendent and Guided Tour of 21st-Century Learning Space to Hold Center Stage at 2018 EdShift Conference

Dubuque Bank & Trust Company decreased its stake in Amer Express Co (AXP) by 5.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dubuque Bank & Trust Company sold 2,968 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The institutional investor held 55,792 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.10 million, down from 58,760 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Company who had been investing in Amer Express Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $102.95B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $124.09. About 4.34 million shares traded or 38.93% up from the average. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 23.32% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 18/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CO 1Q REV. $9.7B, EST. $9.51B; 16/05/2018 – American Express Co at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31; 20/03/2018 – AXP: EXPEDIA SAYS SOME CUSTOMERS MAY BE EXPOSED TO CYBER ATTACK; 18/04/2018 – American Express Co Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 18/04/2018 – American Express 1Q U.S. Consumer Services Net $640M; 20/03/2018 – American Express Will Elevate Fraud Monitoring for Accounts That Might Have Been Impacted by Orbitz Attack; 29/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Global markets follow Italy in major retreat; 16/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS – PRELIMINARY USCS CARD MEMBER LOANS NET WRITE-OFF RATE-PRINCIPAL ONLY 2.2 PCT AT MARCH END VS 2.2 PCT AT FEB END; 26/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms American Express Credit Account Master Trust; 02/04/2018 – Moody’s: No Ratings Impact On American Express Card Abs Following Amendments To Trust Documents

Analysts await Fox Corporation (NASDAQ:FOXA) to report earnings on August, 7 after the close. FOXA’s profit will be $365.61 million for 15.63 P/E if the $0.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual EPS reported by Fox Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.37% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold AXP shares while 438 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 328 raised stakes. 680.70 million shares or 2.14% less from 695.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 18,740 are owned by Cape Cod Five Cents National Bank & Trust. Davis Partners Ltd Co reported 700,000 shares. Guardian Cap Ltd Partnership reported 14,326 shares. Burke And Herbert Bank & Trust And Commerce holds 6,707 shares or 0.65% of its portfolio. Norinchukin Savings Bank The stated it has 0.14% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Beach Inv Counsel Inc Pa reported 0.1% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Susquehanna Intl Llp, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 15,530 shares. Financial Bank Of Nova Scotia reported 184,515 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Shelton Capital has invested 0.29% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Braun Stacey Associate Incorporated has invested 1.06% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Martin Inv Mgmt Ltd Llc has 105,518 shares. Everence holds 0.27% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) for 14,308 shares. Carroll Financial Assoc reported 0.48% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Suntrust Banks Inc has 0.08% invested in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Accredited Investors holds 3,093 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio.

Dubuque Bank & Trust Company, which manages about $619.86M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 6,008 shares to 39,966 shares, valued at $8.30 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 3,918 shares in the quarter, for a total of 115,739 shares, and has risen its stake in Asml Holding Nv (NASDAQ:ASML).

Analysts await American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.08 EPS, up 10.64% or $0.20 from last year’s $1.88 per share. AXP’s profit will be $1.73B for 14.91 P/E if the $2.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.07 actual EPS reported by American Express Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.48% EPS growth.