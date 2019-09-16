Dubuque Bank & Trust Company Lowered Texas Instruments (TXN) Holding by $683,088 as Share Price Rose; Evercore (EVR) Holding Lifted by Kepos Capital Lp

Kepos Capital Lp increased its stake in Evercore Inc (EVR) by 186.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kepos Capital Lp bought 20,661 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.87% . The hedge fund held 31,718 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.81M, up from 11,057 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kepos Capital Lp who had been investing in Evercore Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.34B market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $83.76. About 452,199 shares traded or 15.60% up from the average. Evercore Inc. (NYSE:EVR) has declined 22.19% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.19% the S&P500. Some Historical EVR News: 17/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Farm equipment and Pepperidge Farm earnings; 28/03/2018 David’s Bridal in talks to tap Evercore for debt restructuring

Dubuque Bank & Trust Company decreased its stake in Texas Instruments (TXN) by 5.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dubuque Bank & Trust Company sold 5,992 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.50% . The institutional investor held 109,247 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.54M, down from 115,239 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Company who had been investing in Texas Instruments for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $119.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.96% or $1.25 during the last trading session, reaching $128.36. About 2.09 million shares traded. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has risen 12.71% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.71% the S&P500. Some Historical TXN News: 20/03/2018 – Texas Instruments challenges students to design solutions that improve everyday life; 30/05/2018 – From vehicles to the factory, TI mmWave sensors create a smarter world; 24/04/2018 – TI reports 1Q18 financial results and shareholder returns; 26/04/2018 – Texas Instruments board declares quarterly dividend; 07/05/2018 – Tl’s ultra-small 5.5-V DC/DC step-down power module delivers true 6-A performance; 17/05/2018 – Tl COO Brian Crutcher to speak at Bernstein investor conference; 10/05/2018 – New Accessory Converts the Amazon Echo into an Enhanced Version of the Echo Tap; 19/04/2018 – Texas Instruments Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 02/05/2018 – TI simplifies space-constrained automotive application designs with robust, reliable 100BASE-T1 Ethernet PHY; 30/04/2018 – NEW DEAL: Texas Instruments Inc. $Benchmark 30Y; IPT +120a

Analysts await Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.41 earnings per share, down 10.76% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.58 per share. TXN’s profit will be $1.32B for 22.76 P/E if the $1.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.29 actual earnings per share reported by Texas Instruments Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.30% EPS growth.

Dubuque Bank & Trust Company, which manages about $619.53 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Blackrock Fund Advisors (HEFA) by 20,578 shares to 22,078 shares, valued at $658,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Blackrock Fund Advisors (IJR) by 6,726 shares in the quarter, for a total of 15,110 shares, and has risen its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX).

More notable recent Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Texas Instruments (TXN) Tops Q1 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” on April 23, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Notable ETF Inflow Detected – QQQ, TXN, QCOM, MU – Nasdaq” published on August 21, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Texas Instruments (TXN) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on September 10, 2019. More interesting news about Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Does Texas Instruments Incorporated’s (NASDAQ:TXN) 34% Earnings Growth Reflect The Long-Term Trend? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 21, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Seems To Use Debt Quite Sensibly – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 52 investors sold TXN shares while 378 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 739.35 million shares or 4.82% less from 776.81 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ftb Advsr invested in 0.09% or 10,201 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership has 3,164 shares. Moreover, First Fincl In has 0.05% invested in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) for 575 shares. Maverick Capital holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) for 76,100 shares. Parsons Cap Mngmt Inc Ri has 0.17% invested in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) for 13,871 shares. Zwj Inv Counsel has 0.04% invested in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Guggenheim Cap Limited Liability Company has invested 0.44% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Meiji Yasuda Life Ins stated it has 0.44% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Weiss Asset Mgmt Lp stated it has 1,901 shares. Bartlett & Lc accumulated 1,310 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Triangle Secs Wealth holds 0.14% or 2,465 shares. Rhode Island-based Compton Capital Mngmt Ri has invested 0.09% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Van Strum & Towne reported 12,400 shares. The Ohio-based Beacon Capital Management Inc has invested 0% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Northern stated it has 13.88M shares or 0.38% of all its holdings.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.62, from 1.49 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 28 investors sold EVR shares while 109 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 84 raised stakes. 33.56 million shares or 4.87% less from 35.28 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mckinley Cap Mgmt Limited Com Delaware has 0.46% invested in Evercore Inc. (NYSE:EVR) for 80,867 shares. First Republic Invest Mngmt stated it has 0.03% in Evercore Inc. (NYSE:EVR). Matarin Capital Mngmt Limited Company holds 133,738 shares. Alps Advsr holds 4,149 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Schroder Invest Mgmt Grp reported 26,205 shares. Moreover, Atria Invests Ltd has 0.01% invested in Evercore Inc. (NYSE:EVR). Covington Cap Management accumulated 21,830 shares. Charles Schwab Inv Management holds 0.03% or 530,061 shares. Great West Life Assurance Comm Can holds 0.01% in Evercore Inc. (NYSE:EVR) or 42,606 shares. Kepos Cap Lp reported 31,718 shares. 20 are owned by Signaturefd Ltd Limited Liability Company. Point72 Asset Management Lp has 196,454 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. The New York-based Samlyn Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.46% in Evercore Inc. (NYSE:EVR). 70,601 were accumulated by Jacobs Levy Equity. River And Mercantile Asset Mngmt Llp invested 0.19% of its portfolio in Evercore Inc. (NYSE:EVR).