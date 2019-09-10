Dubuque Bank & Trust Company Position in International Paper Co (IP) Decreased as Stock Value Declined; Empire St Rlty Tr (ESRT) Shareholder Landscape Capital Management Increased Holding by $1.04 Million as Share Price Declined

Dubuque Bank & Trust Company decreased its stake in International Paper Co (IP) by 18.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dubuque Bank & Trust Company sold 16,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.58% . The institutional investor held 74,937 shares of the paper company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.47M, down from 91,637 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Company who had been investing in International Paper Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.82% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $40.89. About 2.45M shares traded. International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) has declined 16.76% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.76% the S&P500. Some Historical IP News: 16/05/2018 – INTERNATIONAL PAPER CO IP.N – WILL NOT PROCEED WITH A BINDING OFFER UNLESS IT IS RECOMMENDED BY SMURFIT KAPPA’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 06/03/2018 – Smurfit Kappa rejects offer from International Paper; 06/03/2018 – Smurfit spurns move by International Paper; 16/04/2018 – International Paper at Goldman Sachs Conference May 16; 16/05/2018 – INTL PAPER SUPPORT OF IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL TIMELINE; 16/05/2018 – International Paper Supports Irish Takeover Panel Timeline; 06/03/2018 – SMURFIT KAPPA GROUP SKG.l SAYS REJECTED APPROACH COMPRISED OF CASH AND A MINORITY HOLDING IN THE COMBINED BUSINESS; CITES SUPERIOR PROSPECTS AS INDEPENDENT BUSINESS; 07/03/2018 – Moody’s: International Paper’s Bid To Acquire Smurfit Kappa Is Credit Negative; 26/04/2018 – International Paper 1Q Adj EPS 94c; 26/04/2018 – International Paper 1Q EPS $1.74

Landscape Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Empire St Rlty Tr Inc (ESRT) by 278.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Landscape Capital Management Llc bought 69,648 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.55% . The hedge fund held 94,648 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.50M, up from 25,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Landscape Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Empire St Rlty Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.15B market cap company. The stock increased 0.86% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $14.6. About 495,871 shares traded. Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) has declined 14.52% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.52% the S&P500. Some Historical ESRT News: 07/03/2018 EMPIRE STATE REALTY TRUST ADOPTED PROXY ACCESS; 18/05/2018 – Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. Announces Dividend for Second Quarter 2018; 25/04/2018 – EMPIRE STATE REALTY 1Q CORE FFO/SHR 20C, EST. 19C; 17/05/2018 – Research Report Identifies Armstrong World Industries, Empire State Realty Trust, Alder BioPharmaceuticals, Cadence, World Wres; 04/04/2018 – Empire State Realty Trust Welcomes Nestle’s Nespresso as Full-Floor Tenant to 111 West 33rd Street; 25/04/2018 – EMPIRE STATE REALTY 1Q RENTAL REV $122.3M; 25/04/2018 – Empire State Realty Trust 1Q EPS 6c; 05/04/2018 – Empire State Realty OP, L.P. Announces Availability of Annual Report; 23/04/2018 – DJ Empire State Realty Trust Inc Cla, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ESRT); 25/04/2018 – Empire State Realty Trust 1Q Rev $168.5M

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 1.31 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 10 investors sold ESRT shares while 56 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 123.32 million shares or 1.17% more from 121.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citadel Ltd Liability Corporation reported 763,117 shares. Ohio-based Strs Ohio has invested 0.02% in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT). Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands holds 0.12% or 43,000 shares. Rhumbline Advisers reported 123,443 shares. Amalgamated Bank & Trust holds 26,876 shares. 457,539 were reported by Chilton Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corp. United Ser Automobile Association holds 0% of its portfolio in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) for 21,744 shares. Westwood Hldgs Grp has 37,625 shares. Meeder Asset Mngmt Incorporated owns 694 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Amica Mutual Insurance holds 0.14% in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) or 70,480 shares. Vanguard, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 23.41M shares. Resolution Capital Ltd holds 4.75% of its portfolio in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) for 9.25M shares. Aperio Ltd Co reported 48,892 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Cohen & Steers Inc stated it has 0.45% in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT). 29,621 were accumulated by Utah Retirement.

More notable recent Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “UPDATE: BMO Capital Downgrades Empire State Realty (ESRT) to Market Perform – StreetInsider.com” on September 06, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Empire State Realty Trust to Present at Bank of America Merrill Lynch’s 2019 Global Real Estate Conference – Benzinga” published on September 09, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. Announces Dividend for Second Quarter 2019 – Business Wire” on May 17, 2019. More interesting news about Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Empire State Realty Trust Inc (ESRT) – Yahoo Finance” published on April 24, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Empire State Realty Trust declares $0.105 dividend – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 09, 2019.

Landscape Capital Management Llc, which manages about $258.27 million and $1.05 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ) by 2,819 shares to 4,798 shares, valued at $841,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Blackrock Invt Quality Mun T (BKN) by 35,130 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 24,097 shares, and cut its stake in Extended Stay Amer Inc (NYSE:STAY).

More notable recent International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Bear of the Day: International Paper (IP) – Yahoo Finance” on September 04, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “These Factors Make International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) An Interesting Investment – Yahoo Finance” published on June 03, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “US Stock Markets Advance Tuesday – Yahoo Finance” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “At US$37.43, Is International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) Worth Looking At Closely? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Verizon supercharges collaboration for global enterprises NYSE:VZ – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: September 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 50 investors sold IP shares while 223 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 223 raised stakes. 316.13 million shares or 0.76% less from 318.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 2,255 were reported by Amica Retiree Tru. Comerica Commercial Bank has 0.06% invested in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP). Cadence Management Ltd Liability Com has 0.11% invested in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP). 10 accumulated 13,025 shares. Mrj Capital reported 68,378 shares or 1.9% of all its holdings. First Allied Advisory has 54,524 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mngmt Communication Ltd holds 51,442 shares. Charles Schwab Investment Mngmt has 0.09% invested in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) for 3.09 million shares. Northern Corp owns 4.25M shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Malaga Cove Cap Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 16,356 shares or 0.46% of all its holdings. 8,534 are owned by Burke Herbert Bancshares Trust Commerce. Whitebox Ltd Com holds 13,286 shares. Norinchukin Bancorporation The accumulated 77,704 shares. Victory Cap Mngmt holds 0.03% of its portfolio in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) for 243,309 shares. Howe Rusling owns 11,375 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio.

Analysts await International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.00 EPS, down 35.90% or $0.56 from last year’s $1.56 per share. IP’s profit will be $389.56M for 10.22 P/E if the $1.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.15 actual EPS reported by International Paper Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.04% negative EPS growth.

Dubuque Bank & Trust Company, which manages about $619.86 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 3,918 shares to 115,739 shares, valued at $16.18 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Trust (SPY) by 2,508 shares in the quarter, for a total of 10,037 shares, and has risen its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS).