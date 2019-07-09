Dubuque Bank & Trust Company Boosted By $1.36 Million Its United Parcel Service (UPS) Position; Eaton Vance Tax-managed Buy-write Opportunities Fund (ETV) Sentiment Is 1.76

Dubuque Bank & Trust Company increased United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) stake by 31.88% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Dubuque Bank & Trust Company acquired 12,254 shares as United Parcel Service Inc (UPS)’s stock declined 9.35%. The Dubuque Bank & Trust Company holds 50,689 shares with $5.66 million value, up from 38,435 last quarter. United Parcel Service Inc now has $87.73 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $101.92. About 1.66M shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has declined 12.72% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.15% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 31/05/2018 – WORKHORSE GROUP INC – MAY 2018 UPS AGREEMENT REPLACED ORIGINAL EXHIBIT A TO VPA ENTERED IN DECEMBER 2017; 11/05/2018 – Loomis Sayles Adds BioMarin, Exits Analog Devices, Cuts UPS: 13F; 11/03/2018 – The Register: Rant launches Eric Raymond’s next project: open-source the UPS; 23/05/2018 – OROCOBRE UPS CAUCHARI RESOURCE EST. TO 3M TONS LITHUM CARBONATE; 07/05/2018 – Inflectra’s Hackathons Help Start-Ups in DMV Beta-Test Their Software; 26/04/2018 – UPS CEO:WORLDWIDE EXPORTS TO GROW MORE THAN 4.5% THIS YEAR; 26/04/2018 – UPS: PRICING REVIEW WILL BE PART OF TRANSFORMATION PROCESS; 13/03/2018 – BOEING: TUI ORDERED 2 737 AIRCRAFT, UPS ORDERED 14 747, 4 767; 15/03/2018 – Deutsche Post’s DHL expands U.S. delivery service to take on FedEx, UPS; 02/04/2018 – UPS Seen at `Breaking Point’ as Pilots Lament Too Few Aircraft

Eaton Vance Tax-managed Buy-write Opportunities Fund (ETV) investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.66, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. The ratio improved, as 37 investment managers opened new and increased equity positions, while 21 decreased and sold their stock positions in Eaton Vance Tax-managed Buy-write Opportunities Fund. The investment managers in our database now hold: 7.15 million shares, up from 6.77 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Eaton Vance Tax-managed Buy-write Opportunities Fund in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 4 Reduced: 17 Increased: 28 New Position: 9.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold UPS shares while 373 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 399 raised stakes. 465.49 million shares or 0.08% less from 465.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Atria Invs Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.1% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) or 21,585 shares. Signalpoint Asset Management Limited Liability Corp holds 2,070 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Cohen And Steers reported 40,133 shares. Oregon-based Northwest Investment Counselors Limited has invested 0.8% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Moreover, Pinebridge Investments Lp has 0.2% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 88,777 shares. Pictet Asset Management Limited invested in 0.08% or 341,490 shares. 13,500 are held by Quantitative Ltd Liability. Bridgeway Capital Mngmt Inc holds 146,863 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale stated it has 125,007 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. The California-based Leisure Capital Management has invested 0.57% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Mackay Shields Llc reported 198,643 shares. Whittier Com holds 40,825 shares. Kwmg Limited Liability Company holds 0% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 5 shares. Virginia Retirement System Et Al has 37,800 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas invested 0.05% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS).

Dubuque Bank & Trust Company decreased Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL) stake by 12,341 shares to 13,134 valued at $2.32 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Vanguard Whitehall (VYM) stake by 6,537 shares and now owns 1,237 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) was reduced too.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 1 sale for $996,353 activity. On Wednesday, February 13 Peretz Richard N. sold $1.01 million worth of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) or 9,112 shares. Cesarone Nando bought $16,731 worth of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) on Wednesday, February 13.

Among 2 analysts covering United Parcel (NYSE:UPS), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. United Parcel has $13500 highest and $114 lowest target. $120.25’s average target is 17.98% above currents $101.92 stock price. United Parcel had 8 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Wednesday, March 13, the company rating was maintained by Oppenheimer. As per Thursday, March 14, the company rating was maintained by Berenberg. Credit Suisse maintained United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) rating on Wednesday, March 6. Credit Suisse has “Hold” rating and $114 target. The stock of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) earned “Hold” rating by Berenberg on Friday, March 22.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The company has market cap of $1.21 billion. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. It currently has negative earnings. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States.

The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $15.14. About 136,473 shares traded. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (ETV) has declined 2.80% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.23% the S&P500.