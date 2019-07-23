Dubuque Bank & Trust Company Stake in Ctrip.Com International LTD (CTRP) Has Trimmed by $1.48 Million as Shares Rose; Dudley & Shanley Has Lifted Stake in Bank Of America Corp. (BAC) by $1.33 Million

Dubuque Bank & Trust Company decreased its stake in Ctrip.Com International Ltd (CTRP) by 99.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dubuque Bank & Trust Company sold 35,226 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.03% with the market. The institutional investor held 95 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4,000, down from 35,321 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Company who had been investing in Ctrip.Com International Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 5.71% or $2.2 during the last trading session, reaching $40.76. About 5.87M shares traded or 50.57% up from the average. Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTRP) has declined 9.77% since July 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.20% the S&P500. Some Historical CTRP News: 16/04/2018 – Report on Customized Travel in Europe officially released at Budapest Business Summit; 15/05/2018 – DUQUESNE REDUCED MSFT, CTRP, WDAY, STMP, NKTR IN 1Q: 13F; 08/03/2018 – Ctrip partners with Deutsche Bahn (German Railways); 26/03/2018 – Ctrip launches “Responsible Travel” with Tourism Toronto and China Southern Airlines; 20/04/2018 – AccorHotels to pursue acquisitions, no special dividend; 02/04/2018 – Ctrip Customized Travel Launches First Business Summit in Europe; 02/04/2018 – Ctrip Named Silkroad’s Official Sponsor and Exclusive Travel Services Provider; 20/04/2018 – ACCORHOTELS ACCP.PA CFO SAYS GOAL REMAINS FOR NEW BUSINESSES TO BREAK EVEN BY 2019; 17/05/2018 – Ctrip teams with Hyatt to open its first flagship store; 15/03/2018 – CTRIP.COM INTERNATIONAL LTD CTRP.O : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $55 FROM $47

Dudley & Shanley Llc increased its stake in Bank Of America Corp. (BAC) by 29.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dudley & Shanley Llc bought 49,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.43% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 214,300 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.91 million, up from 165,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dudley & Shanley Llc who had been investing in Bank Of America Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $282.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.30% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $30.25. About 57.78 million shares traded or 23.29% up from the average. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 9.09% since July 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.52% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 09/05/2018 – Amicus Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 01/05/2018 – Bank of America: Miami Entrepreneurs’ Confidence in Local Economy Reaches Highest Level Since 2016 Tue, 01 May 2018 13:00:00; 17/04/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA CORP BAC.N : INDEPENDENT RESEARCH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO USD 34.00 FROM USD 33.00; RATING HOLD; 08/05/2018 – Allergan Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 17; 08/03/2018 – SEC SAYS SETTLED CHARGES WITH MERRILL LYNCH OVER ALLEGED UNREGISTERED SALES OF SECURITIES ON BEHALF OF CHINA-BASED ISSUER -STATEMENT; 01/05/2018 – Bank of America: New York City Small Business Optimism Reaches Two-Year High, More Entrepreneurs Look to Hire in 2018 Tue, 01; 29/05/2018 – IBM Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 5; 28/03/2018 – Media Alert: Flip™ FAQ for New Contactless Payment Device for Cryptocurrencies; 02/05/2018 – Premier Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 14/05/2018 – Hawaiian Holdings at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow

More notable recent Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Bank Of America: Tread Carefully – Seeking Alpha” on December 17, 2018, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Is BAC Stock Ready to Go to $40 or $20? – Investorplace.com” published on July 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Bank of America moves into Ohio – Seeking Alpha” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Bank Of America Analysts Digest Q1 Print, ‘Weaker’ Guidance – Benzinga” published on April 17, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “US business borrowing for equipment rises 9% in June: ELFA – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Dudley & Shanley Llc, which manages about $615.98M and $386.33 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wabtec Corp. (NYSE:WAB) by 239,091 shares to 18,154 shares, valued at $1.34M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in First Data Corp. by 1.23M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 99,697 shares, and cut its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 577 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 6.30 billion shares or 2.30% less from 6.44 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Envestnet Asset Inc holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 2.57M shares. Legal General Grp Public Lc invested in 0.84% or 53.30 million shares. Winfield Inc has invested 0.08% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Moreover, Morgan Stanley has 0.41% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Dubuque Retail Bank & has 0.05% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Barrow Hanley Mewhinney And Strauss Ltd Co holds 0.4% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 8.12 million shares. Janney Management Ltd Llc holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 19,212 shares. Hanson Mcclain accumulated 41,077 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Perella Weinberg Ptnrs Capital LP accumulated 439,299 shares. The New York-based Quinn Opportunity Prtnrs Ltd has invested 1.28% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Proffitt & Goodson Inc has 0.26% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 37,103 shares. Stonebridge Advsrs Limited Liability Corp accumulated 0.2% or 38,188 shares. Van Eck Assoc Corporation has invested 0.02% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Bkd Wealth Advsrs Ltd Liability holds 0.1% or 43,256 shares. Whalerock Point Ptnrs Lc, a Rhode Island-based fund reported 139,759 shares.

Dubuque Bank & Trust Company, which manages about $619.86M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Broadcom Inc by 8,594 shares to 15,994 shares, valued at $4.81 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Trust (SPY) by 2,508 shares in the quarter, for a total of 10,037 shares, and has risen its stake in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC).

More notable recent Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTRP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Ctrip Earnings: CTRP Stock Surges as Q1 Sales Surge 21% Y2Y – Nasdaq” on May 22, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Ctrip Group Celebrates 15th Anniversary NASDAQ Listing – GlobeNewswire” published on December 10, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “How And Why To Own Baidu – Seeking Alpha” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTRP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Some Ctrip.com International (NASDAQ:CTRP) Shareholders Are Down 35% – Yahoo Finance” published on June 17, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 17, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

Analysts await Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTRP) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $0.19 earnings per share, up 5.56% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.18 per share. CTRP’s profit will be $105.07M for 53.63 P/E if the $0.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.32 actual earnings per share reported by Ctrip.com International, Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -40.63% negative EPS growth.