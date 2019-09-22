Dubuque Bank & Trust Company Has Lowered By $484,344 Its Chevron (CVX) Holding; DIONYMED BRANDS COMMON SHARES (DYMEF) Shorts Increased By 127.94%

DIONYMED BRANDS INC COMMON SHARES (OTCMKTS:DYMEF) had an increase of 127.94% in short interest. DYMEF’s SI was 15,500 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 127.94% from 6,800 shares previously. With 218,700 avg volume, 0 days are for DIONYMED BRANDS INC COMMON SHARES (OTCMKTS:DYMEF)’s short sellers to cover DYMEF’s short positions. The stock decreased 35.15% or $0.0703 during the last trading session, reaching $0.1297. About 1.46 million shares traded or 852.54% up from the average. DionyMed Brands Inc. (OTCMKTS:DYMEF) has 0.00% since September 22, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Dubuque Bank & Trust Company decreased Chevron Corp (CVX) stake by 3.46% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Dubuque Bank & Trust Company sold 3,906 shares as Chevron Corp (CVX)’s stock rose 4.50%. The Dubuque Bank & Trust Company holds 108,826 shares with $13.54M value, down from 112,732 last quarter. Chevron Corp now has $236.01 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $124.32. About 10.42 million shares traded or 90.50% up from the average. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 16/04/2018 – Marine Link: Chevron Greenlights Gorgon LNG Expansion; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON CEO: STEEL TARIFFS COULD INCREASE COSTS FOR US; 07/03/2018 – CHEVRON SEEING SOME COST PRESSURES IN PERMIAN BASIN; 20/04/2018 – INDONESIA’S PERTAMINA HAS SIGNED AGREEMENTS TO TAKE OVER 8 EXPIRING OIL BLOCKS PREVIOUSLY HELD BY CHEVRON AND INPEX, AMONG OTHERS -ENERGY MINISTRY; 06/03/2018 – Chevron expects LNG supply shortage by 2025; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON CEO WIRTH SPEAKS AT ANALYST DAY CONFERENCE; 19/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/19/2018 02:33 PM; 23/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Arrested Chevron workers could face treason charge in Venezuela; 25/05/2018 – Hartford Capital Appreciation HLS Adds Chevron, Exits CBRE; 05/04/2018 – Kemira signs multiyear polymer supply agreement with Chevron

Dubuque Bank & Trust Company increased Vanguard Etf/Usa (VTI) stake by 7,373 shares to 112,540 valued at $16.89M in 2019Q2. It also upped At&T Inc (NYSE:T) stake by 10,577 shares and now owns 25,872 shares. Blackrock Fund Advisors (IJJ) was raised too.

Among 4 analysts covering Chevron (NYSE:CVX), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Chevron has $16500 highest and $13500 lowest target. $147.25’s average target is 18.44% above currents $124.32 stock price. Chevron had 11 analyst reports since April 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Monday, June 24 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Monday, May 13 with “Buy”. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Thursday, May 16 by Morgan Stanley. The company was maintained on Friday, July 12 by Morgan Stanley. Citigroup maintained it with “Buy” rating and $142 target in Monday, April 15 report.

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $502,074 activity. $502,074 worth of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) was bought by REED DEBRA L on Wednesday, August 7.

Analysts await Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $1.89 EPS, down 10.43% or $0.22 from last year’s $2.11 per share. CVX’s profit will be $3.59 billion for 16.44 P/E if the $1.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.27 actual EPS reported by Chevron Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.74% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.21, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 54 investors sold CVX shares while 582 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 657 raised stakes. 1.20 billion shares or 0.35% more from 1.19 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.