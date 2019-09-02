Dubuque Bank & Trust Company Has Lowered Intl Business Mchn (IBM) Stake By $303,150; Bryn Mawr Bank (BMTC) Sentiment Is 1.08

Bryn Mawr Bank Corp (BMTC) investors sentiment is 1.08 in Q1 2019. It’s the same as in 2018Q4. The ratio is neither negative nor positive, as only 55 funds opened new or increased stock positions, while 51 sold and reduced positions in Bryn Mawr Bank Corp. The funds in our database now hold: 14.88 million shares, up from 14.75 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Bryn Mawr Bank Corp in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 8 Reduced: 43 Increased: 37 New Position: 18.

Dubuque Bank & Trust Company decreased Intl Business Mchn (IBM) stake by 62.7% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Dubuque Bank & Trust Company sold 2,150 shares as Intl Business Mchn (IBM)’s stock rose 5.46%. The Dubuque Bank & Trust Company holds 1,279 shares with $181,000 value, down from 3,429 last quarter. Intl Business Mchn now has $118.18 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $135.53. About 2.96M shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 30/05/2018 – Komprise Announces Strategic Reseller Agreement With IBM To Enable Intelligent Data Management; 24/05/2018 – IBM: Credit Mutuel to Deploy Watson Across All Business Lines; 22/03/2018 – Trianz Wins IBM Excellence Award at Think 2018 for Managed Security Services; 16/05/2018 – MACRON TO MEET ZUCKERBERG, MICROSOFT’S NADELLA, INTEL’S KRZANICH, IBM’S ROMETTY TO SET UP DIALOGUE, EXPECTS INVESTMENTS AND JOB ANNOUCEMENTS – ELYSEE; 17/04/2018 – IBM has now posted revenue growth for the second quarter in a row; 17/04/2018 – IBM – ACTIONS “TO TRANFORM BUSINESS” DROVE PRETAX CHARGES OF ABOUT $610 MLN IN THE QTR, WITH MAJORITY OF THIS IN SG&A AND SOME IN COSTS – CONF CALL; 21/05/2018 – SYNCSORT ADVANCES SECURITY STRATEGY WITH ACQUISITION OF TOWNSEND SECURITY’S IBM l DATA PRIVACY PRODUCTS; 23/05/2018 – Uber widens health cover in Europe as new CEO meets France’s Macron; 16/04/2018 – MARSH – CO IS DEVELOPING COMMERCIAL PROOF OF INSURANCE SOLUTION IN CONJUNCTION WITH IBM, WITH INPUT FROM ACORD, CUSTOMER FEEDBACK FROM ISN; 17/04/2018 – Correction to IBM Earnings Story

The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $34.1. About 17,108 shares traded. Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation (BMTC) has declined 23.94% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.94% the S&P500. Some Historical BMTC News: 09/04/2018 – Bryn Mawr Bank Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – Bryn Mawr Bank 1Q Net Interest Income $37.4 Million; 24/05/2018 – Research Report Identifies Bryn Mawr Bank, Whitestone REIT, Surgery Partners, PennantPark Floating Rate Capital, Enterprise Fin; 19/04/2018 – Bryn Mawr Bank 1Q EPS 75c; 19/04/2018 – Bryn Mawr Bank 1Q Net $15.3M; 20/04/2018 – BRYN MAWR BANK CORP BMTC.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $56 FROM $54; 19/04/2018 – DJ Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BMTC); 17/04/2018 – Tripp Lite Appoints Bryn Morgan as Vice President of International Business; 05/03/2018 Bryn Mawr Bank Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – BRYN MAWR BANK CORP – QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.94

Analysts await Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:BMTC) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $0.78 EPS, down 7.14% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.84 per share. BMTC’s profit will be $15.50 million for 10.93 P/E if the $0.78 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual EPS reported by Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding firm for The Bryn Mawr Trust Company that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals and businesses. The company has market cap of $677.78 million. It accepts deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing demand deposits, savings, NOW accounts, and market rate accounts. It has a 11.48 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s loan and lease portfolio comprises commercial and residential mortgage construction, commercial and industrial, and consumer loans, as well as home equity lines and loans; and leasing services.

Dean Capital Management holds 1.52% of its portfolio in Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation for 25,073 shares. Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc owns 581,848 shares or 1.02% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Alphaone Investment Services Llc has 0.94% invested in the company for 43,566 shares. The New York-based Walthausen & Co. Llc has invested 0.79% in the stock. North Star Asset Management Inc, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 241,454 shares.

Analysts await International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.70 EPS, down 21.05% or $0.72 from last year’s $3.42 per share. IBM’s profit will be $2.35B for 12.55 P/E if the $2.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.17 actual EPS reported by International Business Machines Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.83% negative EPS growth.

Dubuque Bank & Trust Company increased Salesforce.Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) stake by 17,502 shares to 51,262 valued at $8.12 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) stake by 37,726 shares and now owns 37,962 shares. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) was raised too.