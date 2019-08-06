Dubuque Bank & Trust Company Lifted Position in Starbucks (SBUX) by $936,174 as Stock Rose; Bridges Investment Management Cut Its American Intl Group Com (AIG) Stake by $654,675 as Stock Value Rose

Bridges Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in American Intl Group Com (AIG) by 53.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bridges Investment Management Inc sold 15,225 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.46% . The institutional investor held 13,269 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $571,000, down from 28,494 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc who had been investing in American Intl Group Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $46.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.80% or $1.52 during the last trading session, reaching $52.81. About 4.24M shares traded. American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) has risen 1.91% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500. Some Historical AIG News: 09/05/2018 – AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP INC AIG.N SAYS ALL DIRECTOR CANDIDATES ELECTED WITH MAJORITY OF VOTES CAST; 20/04/2018 – AIG TO REDEEM 8.000% & 8.625% JR SUB DEBS DUE 2038; 24/05/2018 – AIG NAMES LISA SUN AS CEO OF AIG INSURANCE CO. CHINA; 05/05/2018 – Buffett Positive on AIG Reinsurance Deal — Berkshire Hathaway Annual Meeting; 26/03/2018 – Greenberg’s Starr loses bid to challenge AIG bailout; 27/03/2018 – AIG Also Is Shrinking Its Board, To 11 From 16​; 13/05/2018 – After Troubled AIG, a Maiden Lane Tower Shifts to Consumer Debt Relief; 02/05/2018 – AIG 1Q General Insurance Adjusted Pretax Income of $510 Million Reflects $376 Million of Catastrophe Losses; 16/05/2018 – S&PGR Assigns AIG Europe And AIG UK ‘A+’ Ratings; Outlook Neg; 02/05/2018 – AIG 1Q Legacy Adjusted Pretax Income Was $145 Million

Dubuque Bank & Trust Company increased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 8.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dubuque Bank & Trust Company bought 12,651 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.15% . The institutional investor held 159,733 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.88 million, up from 147,082 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Company who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $112.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.90% or $1.81 during the last trading session, reaching $93.7. About 8.92M shares traded or 13.28% up from the average. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 16/04/2018 – Starbucks’ CEO Kevin Johnson told ABC News on Monday that it was “completely inappropriate” for the Starbucks employees to call the police; 28/05/2018 – DealBook: Skepticism Swirls About Starbucks’s Bias Training. But It’s a Start; 07/05/2018 – Nestle Enters Agreement With Starbucks for Consumer, Foodservice Products; 07/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Starbucks to sell rights to Nestle; 02/05/2018 – The two men at the center of Philadelphia’s Starbucks scandal are paying it forward; 13/04/2018 – Starbucks downgraded on concerns about craft coffee competition, customer loyalty; 07/03/2018 – Starbucks Opens Costa Rican Coffee Farm to Visitors; 26/04/2018 – Starbucks Revenue Tops Estimates, Maintains Outlook; 25/04/2018 – Starbucks Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/03/2018 – Atlanta Jrnl-Con: Sources: Starbucks said to be considering Atlanta for large office

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold SBUX shares while 472 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 375 raised stakes. 825.46 million shares or 7.36% less from 891.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Apg Asset Management Nv has 2.96M shares. Synovus Fincl reported 93,679 shares. Kings Point Mngmt accumulated 1,000 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Amf Pensionsforsakring invested in 1.24M shares. Marshall And Sullivan Wa has 12,890 shares. Netherlands-based Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands has invested 0.7% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). 39,579 are owned by Stillwater Inv Mgmt. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems holds 0.24% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 65,700 shares. Swiss National Bank & Trust stated it has 0.39% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). 3,315 were reported by Montecito National Bank & Trust. 53.44M were accumulated by State Street. First Allied Advisory invested in 115,909 shares or 0.29% of the stock. Kistler holds 9,461 shares or 0.29% of its portfolio. Aureus Asset Management Ltd Liability Com accumulated 0.83% or 84,330 shares. Carderock Mgmt Inc has 1.23% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Dubuque Bank & Trust Company, which manages about $619.86 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 23,263 shares to 6,227 shares, valued at $336,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) by 16,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 74,937 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Etf/Usa (VDE).

More notable recent Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Will Starbucks (SBUX) Beat Estimates Again in Its Next Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” on July 08, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Friday Sector Leaders: Technology & Communications, Services – Nasdaq” published on July 26, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Alibaba Stock Is Riding High on Growth in Cloud, Global Operations – Nasdaq” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Starbucks Earnings: SBUX Stock Surges as Q3 Profit, Sales Top Guidance – Nasdaq” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “What Happened in the Stock Market Today – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $8.43 million activity. On Thursday, February 7 CULVER JOHN sold $11.64 million worth of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) or 169,096 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold AIG shares while 208 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 751.58 million shares or 2.17% less from 768.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 57,248 are held by Rockland Tru Co. Peoples holds 0% or 8 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 0.06% of its portfolio in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) for 271,677 shares. Natl Bank Of America De accumulated 7.62M shares. 2,517 are held by Guardian Life Insur Of America. Cibc Asset Incorporated invested in 0.02% or 82,546 shares. Lsv Asset Mngmt stated it has 258,098 shares. Duncker Streett Inc stated it has 0% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Toth Fincl Advisory Corp holds 0% or 70 shares. Evergreen Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 0.02% or 5,501 shares. Profund Advisors invested in 0.03% or 14,371 shares. Cna has 74,881 shares for 0.68% of their portfolio. Arga Lp invested in 0.54% or 84,425 shares. Tiedemann Advsrs Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% or 4,804 shares. Joel Isaacson & Limited Liability Corporation holds 4,712 shares.

More notable recent American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “AIG Names Karen Ling Executive Vice President, Chief Human Resources Officer – Business Wire” on July 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “AIG Appoints Jennifer Waldner as First Chief Sustainability Officer and Releases Inaugural Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) Report – Yahoo Finance” published on July 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On American International Group Inc (AIG)? – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019. More interesting news about American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of American International Group, Inc. and Most Subsidiaries – Yahoo Finance” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “UPDATE: William Blair Upgrades American International Group (AIG) to Outperform; LT Earnings Momentum – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Analysts await American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) to report earnings on August, 7 after the close. They expect $1.17 earnings per share, up 11.43% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.05 per share. AIG’s profit will be $1.02B for 11.28 P/E if the $1.17 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.58 actual earnings per share reported by American International Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.95% negative EPS growth.

Bridges Investment Management Inc, which manages about $695.30 million and $2.45 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc Com (NYSE:UNH) by 16,529 shares to 120,251 shares, valued at $29.73M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Scotts Miracle (NYSE:SMG) by 4,750 shares in the quarter, for a total of 25,150 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Edge Msci Usa Quality (QUAL).