Dubuque Bank & Trust Company Upped Its Marathon Petroleum (MPC) Stake; Biomarin Pharmaceutical (BMRN) Market Value Declined While Gideon Capital Advisors Has Trimmed Its Holding

Gideon Capital Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc (BMRN) by 39.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc sold 3,585 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.49% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 5,578 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $495,000, down from 9,163 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc who had been investing in Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.15B market cap company. The stock increased 1.74% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $84.57. About 534,168 shares traded. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) has declined 2.66% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.09% the S&P500. Some Historical BMRN News: 25/04/2018 – BioMarin Pharmaceutical 1Q Loss $44.1M; 15/05/2018 – BioMarin Announces First Patient Dosed in Phase 1/2 Study Evaluating Valoctocogene Roxaparvovec Gene Therapy in Severe Hemophilia A Patients with Pre-existing AAV5 Antibodies; 02/05/2018 – BioMarin Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 24/04/2018 – BioMarin Pharma: Brineura Reduced Rate of Clinical Decline of Children With CLN2 Disease; 22/05/2018 – BIOMARIN PROVIDES 2 YEARS OF CLINICAL DATA IN 6E13 VG/KG DOSE FROM ONGOING PHASE 1/2 STUDY IN VALOCTOCOGENE ROXAPARVOVEC GENE THERAPY FOR SEVERE HEMOPHILIA A AT WORLD FEDERATION OF HEMOPHILIA 2018; 24/05/2018 – BIOMARIN PHARMACEUTICAL INC – PALYNZIQ IS EXPECTED TO BE AVAILABLE IN UNITED STATES BY END OF JUNE; 06/03/2018 BioMarin to Attend Upcoming Investor Conference; 25/04/2018 – BIOMARIN PHARMACEUTICAL INC BMRN.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE ABOUT $1.5 BLN; 24/05/2018 – BioMarin Pharmaceutical Gets Standard FDA Approval for Palynziq Injection for Phenylketonuria; 24/05/2018 – BioMarin gets its shot at another blockbuster as FDA OKs rare disease drug pegvaliase $BMRN

Dubuque Bank & Trust Company increased its stake in Marathon Petroleum Corp (MPC) by 15985.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dubuque Bank & Trust Company bought 37,726 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.58% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 37,962 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.27M, up from 236 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Company who had been investing in Marathon Petroleum Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $54.38. About 1.63M shares traded. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 34.66% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.09% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 30/04/2018 – Headquarters of Combined Marathon Petroleum-Andeavor to be located in Findlay, Ohio; 30/04/2018 – T-Mobile, Sprint and Marathon Petroleum are among the companies that recently announced multibillion-dollar deals; 30/04/2018 – Press Release: Marathon Petroleum Corp. and Andeavor Combination to Create Leading U.S. Refining, Marketing, and Midstream Co; 10/05/2018 – BOE May Minutes: MPC Voted 7-2 to Maintain Bank Rate at 0.5%; 27/04/2018 – POLISH MPC: 1Q GDP GROWTH PROBABLY SIMILAR TO 4Q 2017; 08/05/2018 – Marathon’s Galveston Bay refinery taken out of production; 08/05/2018 – Marathon restarting Texas City, Texas refinery after outage; 02/05/2018 – Marathon Petroleum-Andeavor Merger to Combine $5 Billion in Refining Projects, an Industrial Info News Alert; 08/05/2018 – Marathon’s, Valero’s Texas City, Texas refineries lose power; 10/04/2018 – Marathon Petroleum Corp. earns 2018 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year Award

