Dubuque Bank & Trust Company Has Raised Morgan Stanley (MS) Stake By $1.41 Million; Beutel Goodman & Co LTD Has Boosted Its Symantec (SYMC) Stake

Dubuque Bank & Trust Company increased Morgan Stanley (MS) stake by 55.42% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Dubuque Bank & Trust Company acquired 32,721 shares as Morgan Stanley (MS)’s stock declined 6.33%. The Dubuque Bank & Trust Company holds 91,767 shares with $4.02M value, up from 59,046 last quarter. Morgan Stanley now has $73.25 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.86% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $44.32. About 13.13 million shares traded or 35.15% up from the average. Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) has declined 12.46% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.46% the S&P500. Some Historical MS News: 07/03/2018 – SYNOVUS FINANCIAL CORP SNV.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO EQUAL-WEIGHT FROM UNDERWEIGHT; 29/03/2018 – MORGAN ADVANCED MATERIALS PLC MGAMM.L : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 350P FROM 330P; 08/04/2018 – INDIA TELECOMS: MORGAN STANLEY SAYS IT EXPECTS JIO TO REPORT A Q-O-Q DECLINE IN ARPU DUE TO TARIFF CUTS OF EARLY 2018; 13/03/2018 – EVONIK INDUSTRIES AG EVKn.DE : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 38 EUROS FROM 37 EUROS; RATING OVERWEIGHT; 15/05/2018 – Jay Dupuis: EXCLUSIVE: Morgan Stanley Engages GDAX As Institutional Crypto Market Maker – The ICO Journal; 09/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY INC MCHP.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $97 FROM $96; 29/05/2018 – Yum China Presenting at Morgan Stanley China Summit Tomorrow; 17/05/2018 – MORGAN STANLEY’S RUAIRI O’HEALAI SPEAKS AT CONFERENCE IN DUBLIN; 27/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley Global Rate Forecasts as of April 27 (Table); 11/04/2018 – MORGAN STANLEY IS SAID TO SEEK BUYER FOR KLOECKNER BONDS

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd increased Symantec Corp (SYMC) stake by 29.22% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd acquired 1.54M shares as Symantec Corp (SYMC)’s stock declined 9.60%. The Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd holds 6.80M shares with $112.98 million value, up from 5.26M last quarter. Symantec Corp now has $15.17B valuation. The stock decreased 0.77% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $24.54. About 7.63 million shares traded. Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) has risen 6.15% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.15% the S&P500. Some Historical SYMC News: 10/05/2018 – SYMANTEC CORP QTRLY ENTERPRISE SECURITY IMPLIED BILLINGS NON-GAAP TOTAL REVENUE $609 MLN VS $656 MLN; 11/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Symantec crashes on mysterious investigation; 23/05/2018 – SYMANTEC TO OPEN NEW PRIVACY & DATA PROTECTION LAB IN GERMANY; 10/05/2018 – SYMANTEC CORP – ON TRACK TO LAUNCH ADDITIONAL CONSUMER DIGITAL SAFETY INTEGRATED OFFERINGS IN FISCAL 2019; 11/05/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Symantec Corporation (SYMC) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Investors to; 11/05/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Symantec Rtgs Unchgd By Intrnl Audit Invstgtn; 17/05/2018 – Symantec (SYMC) Trades to Session High Amid Chatter; 14/05/2018 – SYMANTEC – INVESTIGATION INCLUDES CONCERNS WITH CO’S REPORTING OF CERTAIN NON-GAAP MEASURES INCLUDING THOSE THAT COULD IMPACT EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION PROGRAMS; 10/05/2018 – Symantec Sees FY19 EPS $1.50-EPS $1.65; 14/05/2018 – Symantec provides a little more clarity on internal probe

Dubuque Bank & Trust Company decreased Coca (NYSE:KO) stake by 8,870 shares to 141,679 valued at $7.21M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Blackrock Inc (NYSE:BLK) stake by 793 shares and now owns 22,172 shares. Procter & Gamble Co/The (NYSE:PG) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 39 investors sold MS shares while 275 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 238 raised stakes. 1.35 billion shares or 2.28% less from 1.38 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Art Advisors Limited Liability Corp holds 0.43% or 173,800 shares in its portfolio. Convergence Investment Partners Limited Liability Company holds 43,074 shares or 0.46% of its portfolio. Lvm Mngmt Ltd Mi accumulated 2.38% or 238,404 shares. Connecticut-based Trexquant Investment Limited Partnership has invested 0.56% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). F&V Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Co owns 8,939 shares for 0.23% of their portfolio. Renaissance Group Lc owns 9,140 shares or 0.15% of their US portfolio. Keybank Association Oh reported 424,648 shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership reported 0.1% of its portfolio in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Oppenheimer And invested in 0.08% or 63,527 shares. Wisconsin-based Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt has invested 0% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Salzhauer Michael has 16,779 shares. Rathbone Brothers Public Ltd Com reported 0.04% stake. Quantitative Investment Management Lc owns 29,902 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. 2.53M were accumulated by Ajo Ltd Partnership. Telos holds 80,242 shares or 1.03% of its portfolio.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.24, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 37 investors sold SYMC shares while 138 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 540.17 million shares or 2.07% less from 551.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Weiss Multi has 320,000 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 0% or 875,651 shares in its portfolio. Cibc Mkts Incorporated owns 69,271 shares. Landscape Mgmt Ltd Liability owns 0.12% invested in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) for 67,364 shares. Neuberger Berman Limited Liability Com holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) for 1.82M shares. Texas-based Carlson Limited Partnership has invested 0.32% in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC). Nomura holds 0.75% of its portfolio in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) for 7.46M shares. 489,626 were reported by Macquarie Grp Inc Ltd. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru Bk reported 504,627 shares. Citadel Advsrs Lc stated it has 0.01% in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC). Shufro Rose And Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 70,468 shares. Maverick Cap reported 291,810 shares. Menta Capital Limited Co owns 23,397 shares. Hsbc Public Limited Co owns 0.03% invested in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) for 748,371 shares. 109,568 are owned by Commonwealth Natl Bank Of Aus.

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd decreased Toronto Dominion Bk (NYSE:TD) stake by 104,416 shares to 22.76 million valued at $1.33 billion in 2019Q2. It also reduced Crh Medical Corp stake by 137,010 shares and now owns 4.59M shares. Comcast Corp (NASDAQ:CMCSA) was reduced too.