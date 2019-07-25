Dubuque Bank & Trust Company Continues to Hold Stake in Occidental Petroleum (OXY); As Six Flags Entmt New (SIX) Market Value Declined, Lionstone Capital Management Lifted by $2.33 Million Its Holding

Lionstone Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Six Flags Entmt Corp New (SIX) by 26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lionstone Capital Management Llc bought 47,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.37% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 230,224 shares of the services-misc. amusement & recreation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.36M, up from 182,724 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lionstone Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Six Flags Entmt Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.30B market cap company. The stock increased 2.37% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $50.95. About 1.26M shares traded or 16.09% up from the average. Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:SIX) has declined 14.19% since July 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.62% the S&P500. Some Historical SIX News: 24/04/2018 – New Six Flags Parks to be Located in Nanjing, China; 24/04/2018 – Six Flags Great Adventure to Celebrate First-Ever Autism Day on May 3; 24/04/2018 – SIX FLAGS ENTERTAINMENT CORP – ANNOUNCED CONTINUED GROWTH IN CHINA MARKET WITH PLANNED ADDITION OF THREE NEW BRANDED PARKS; 26/03/2018 – CREDIT PACT AMENDMENT REDUCES SIX FLAGS’ BORROWING RATE; 24/04/2018 – SIX FLAGS SAYS 3 MORE SIX FLAGS PARKS TO OPEN IN CHINA; 24/04/2018 – Three More Six Flags Parks Coming to China; 22/04/2018 – DJ Six Flags Entertainment Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SIX); 04/04/2018 – SIX FLAGS ENTERTAINMENT CORP – TERMS OF ARRANGEMENT WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 22/03/2018 – Six Flags: New Partnership Will Bring Branded Experiences to Six Flags Parks Throughout China; 22/05/2018 – World’s Largest Loop Coaster Opens at Six Flags Great America

Dubuque Bank & Trust Company increased its stake in Occidental Petroleum Corp (OXY) by 13.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dubuque Bank & Trust Company bought 6,574 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.62% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 56,447 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.74M, up from 49,873 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Company who had been investing in Occidental Petroleum Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.35 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.54% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $51.25. About 4.32 million shares traded. Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) has declined 36.09% since July 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.52% the S&P500. Some Historical OXY News: 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N SAYS ON ITS DIVIDEND ‘WOULD LOOK TO CONTINUE WITH MODEST INCREASES’; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM – RAISED 2018 GUIDANCE; 29/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N : CAPITAL ONE SECURITIES RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT FROM EQUALWEIGHT; 27/03/2018 – OCCIDENTAL COMMENTS IN PRESENTATION POSTED TO WEBSITE; 14/05/2018 – Occidental Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N CEO SAYS HAS NOT SEEN, AND DOES NOT EXPECT, ANY IMPACT ON QATAR OPERATIONS FROM GULF EMBARGO OF THAT COUNTRY; 03/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.77/SHR; 23/03/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 08/05/2018 – Occidental first-quarter profit spikes on rising oil prices; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM SEES 2018 OIL & GAS SEGMENT PERMIAN RESOURCES PRODUCTION OF 198 — 210 MBOED

More notable recent Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Carl Icahn feud with Occidental Petroleum heats up – New York Business Journal” on July 23, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Icahn To Occidental Petroleum: Kick Out 4 Board Members, Change Company Charter – Benzinga” published on June 27, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “Short Sellers Lining Up Behind Higher Oil Prices – 24/7 Wall St.” on June 26, 2019. More interesting news about Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “What Next For Occidental Petroleum? – Seeking Alpha” published on April 16, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Icahn launches proxy fight against Occidental – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 19, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 60 investors sold OXY shares while 293 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 310 raised stakes. 590.78 million shares or 2.87% less from 608.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Investment Counsel Inc holds 3,820 shares. Maple Cap Mgmt has 0.29% invested in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) for 18,857 shares. Burns J W & Ny holds 0.49% of its portfolio in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) for 30,127 shares. Invesco Limited accumulated 12.44M shares. 579,725 are owned by Deprince Race And Zollo. Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership holds 6,175 shares. Mackenzie Financial Corporation reported 1.42M shares. Stratos Wealth Prtn Ltd invested in 4,381 shares. Tudor Inv Corp Et Al reported 0.37% of its portfolio in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Lazard Asset Ltd Company stated it has 1.05M shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. North Star Investment Mgmt has 0% invested in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) for 524 shares. Ameriprise Finance Incorporated holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) for 1.96 million shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement holds 0.19% or 1.09M shares in its portfolio. Salem Cap Mgmt stated it has 2.43% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Aviva Public reported 345,076 shares.

Dubuque Bank & Trust Company, which manages about $619.86M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Store Capital Corp (NYSE:STOR) by 56,781 shares to 1,974 shares, valued at $66,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Robert Half International Inc (NYSE:RHI) by 16,240 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,560 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard (VFH).

Since June 10, 2019, it had 8 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $4.62 million activity. The insider Batchelder Eugene L. bought 9,100 shares worth $437,790. On Wednesday, June 12 POLADIAN AVEDICK BARUYR bought $243,850 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) or 5,000 shares. KLESSE WILLIAM R had bought 10,000 shares worth $482,200 on Monday, June 10. Another trade for 4,100 shares valued at $203,401 was made by BURGHER CEDRIC W. on Thursday, June 13. On Monday, June 10 Backus Marcia E. bought $480,900 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) or 10,000 shares. Hollub Vicki A. bought 37,460 shares worth $1.80M.

More notable recent Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:SIX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Wells Fargo: Halftime Report – Seeking Alpha” on July 04, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “KeyBanc Upgrades Six Flags, Says Attendance Trends Better Than Expected – Benzinga” published on July 01, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Spirit Airlines Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results NYSE:SAVE – GlobeNewswire” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:SIX) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Six Flags Upgraded By Wedbush On 3 Positive Catalysts – Benzinga” published on June 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Did You Miss Six Flags Entertainment’s (NYSE:SIX) 34% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 14, 2019.