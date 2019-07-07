Dubuque Bank & Trust Company Has Decreased Its Position in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by $906,273 as Stock Rose; As Repligen (RGEN) Stock Value Rose, Holder Nicholas Investment Partners LP Trimmed Its Position by $583,451

Nicholas Investment Partners Lp decreased its stake in Repligen Corp (RGEN) by 14.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nicholas Investment Partners Lp sold 9,889 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.82% with the market. The institutional investor held 56,742 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.35M, down from 66,631 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners Lp who had been investing in Repligen Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.05 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.58% or $2.24 during the last trading session, reaching $84.46. About 322,564 shares traded. Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN) has risen 60.75% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 56.32% the S&P500. Some Historical RGEN News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Repligen Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RGEN); 08/05/2018 – Repligen Had Seen FY18 Rev $180M-$186; 28/03/2018 Repligen Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – Repligen Raises FY18 View To EPS 32c-EPS 36c; 17/05/2018 – Dir Ryan Jr Gifts 900 Of Repligen Corp; 08/05/2018 – REPLIGEN FY REV. GUIDANCE RAISED TO $182-$188M, EST. $183.6M; 08/05/2018 – Repligen 1Q Rev $44.8M; 08/05/2018 – Repligen 1Q EPS 8c; 17/05/2018 – Repligen to Participate in 15th Annual Craig-Hallum Institutional Investor Conference; 08/05/2018 – Repligen 1Q Adj EPS 17c

Dubuque Bank & Trust Company decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 6.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dubuque Bank & Trust Company sold 8,973 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 129,219 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.08M, down from 138,192 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Company who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $368.16B market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $113.49. About 7.64M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.51% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 11/04/2018 – J.P. Morgan Sued Over Credit Card Fees For Cryptocurrency Purchases — MarketWatch; 02/05/2018 – SBA Communications Corporation to Speak at the J.P. Morgan 46th Global Technology, Media and Telecom Conference; 06/03/2018 – CARDLYTICS INC CDLX.O : JP MORGAN INITIATES WITH OVERWEIGHT, $23 TARGET PRICE; 14/05/2018 – JP Morgan submits application for majority-owned China securities business; 15/05/2018 – FireEye Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 05/04/2018 – Dimon Goes to War on JPMorgan Bureaucracy, Isn’t Hot on Meetings; 13/03/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 PARTNERS LP PSXP.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $61 FROM $60; 15/05/2018 – Despegar.com Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 17; 19/04/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE & CO JPM.N – OPENING UP TO 70 NEW BRANCHES, HIRING UP TO 700 NEW EMPLOYEES IN VIRGINIA, MARYLAND AND D.C; 16/03/2018 – Micron: Buying Calls One Way to Play M&A, Says JP Morgan — Barron’s Blog

Analysts await Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.22 EPS, up 37.50% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.16 per share. RGEN’s profit will be $10.56M for 95.98 P/E if the $0.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.28 actual EPS reported by Repligen Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.43% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.36 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.33, from 1.69 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 18 investors sold RGEN shares while 69 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 39.77 million shares or 0.33% less from 39.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Farmers And Merchants Invs has 0% invested in Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN) for 125 shares. Barclays Public Limited Com holds 32,884 shares or 0% of its portfolio. D L Carlson Invest Inc reported 29,461 shares. 25,836 were accumulated by State Of Tennessee Treasury Department. Parkside Financial Bank And Tru stated it has 62 shares or 0% of all its holdings. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has 0.01% invested in Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN). Tiaa Cref Inv Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.01% or 130,992 shares in its portfolio. State Street Corp owns 1.93 million shares. Moreover, Tudor Inv Et Al has 0.11% invested in Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN). Amalgamated Bancshares owns 6,294 shares. Schroder Investment Mngmt Group Incorporated accumulated 0.03% or 279,674 shares. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership holds 93,241 shares or 0% of its portfolio. State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 53,916 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 2,245 shares. Manitoba – Canada-based Great West Life Assurance Can has invested 0.01% in Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN).

More notable recent Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Repligen Corp (RGEN) Q4 2018 Earnings Conference Call Transcript – Motley Fool” on February 21, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Repligen to Report First Quarter 2019 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” published on May 02, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Pacira Gets EMA Acceptance for Pain Management Drug Exparel – Nasdaq” on June 26, 2019. More interesting news about Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Repligen Q1 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on May 08, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Repligen Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: February 21, 2019.

Nicholas Investment Partners Lp, which manages about $1.37 billion and $1.12B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cornerstone Ondemand Inc (NASDAQ:CSOD) by 8,172 shares to 98,132 shares, valued at $5.38 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sailpoint Technlgies Hldgs I by 11,170 shares in the quarter, for a total of 148,731 shares, and has risen its stake in Callaway Golf Co (NYSE:ELY).

Dubuque Bank & Trust Company, which manages about $619.86 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 2,045 shares to 32,574 shares, valued at $5.09M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Occidental Petroleum Corp (NYSE:OXY) by 6,574 shares in the quarter, for a total of 56,447 shares, and has risen its stake in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC).

Since January 13, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 5 selling transactions for $2.79 million activity. On Tuesday, January 29 the insider Scher Peter sold $1.96 million. HOBSON MELLODY L bought $2.00 million worth of stock. 5,000 shares valued at $518,950 were bought by CROWN JAMES S on Tuesday, February 5. On Tuesday, January 29 Petno Douglas B sold $1.22 million worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) or 11,659 shares. 3,022 shares valued at $317,310 were sold by Friedman Stacey on Tuesday, January 29. BACON ASHLEY sold $599,304 worth of stock.

More notable recent JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Dril-Quip, Inc. To Present at 2019 J.P. Morgan Energy Conference – GlobeNewswire” on June 13, 2019, also Etftrends.com with their article: “Banks Nail CCAR, Related ETFs Rally – ETF Trends” published on July 01, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Dow Jones Today: Fun With Financials – Nasdaq” on June 28, 2019. More interesting news about JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Deutsche Bank to axe investment bankers in up to $5.6 billion revamp – StreetInsider.com” published on July 03, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Barron’s Picks And Pans: GameStop, JPMorgan, Uber And More – Benzinga” with publication date: June 08, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cwm Limited holds 0.04% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 21,027 shares. Lafayette Invs stated it has 0.46% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Nexus Mgmt has 308,600 shares for 4.62% of their portfolio. Moreover, Sector Pension Investment Board has 1.08% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 1.18 million shares. Boussard And Gavaudan Invest Management Limited Liability Partnership accumulated 56 shares or 0.05% of the stock. 218,312 are owned by Gillespie Robinson & Grimm. Hall Laurie J Trustee has invested 0.52% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Thompson Rubinstein Investment Management Or reported 5,009 shares stake. Berkshire Hathaway holds 3.02% or 59.51 million shares. First City Capital Mngmt holds 1.31% or 17,973 shares in its portfolio. Dupont Mngmt Corp has invested 1.06% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Centurylink Invest Com accumulated 41,624 shares. Kepos Capital Limited Partnership, New York-based fund reported 113,386 shares. Waters Parkerson Lc reported 376,637 shares. Apriem Advisors has 2.11% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 78,721 shares.