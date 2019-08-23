Dubuque Bank & Trust Company Position in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Upped by $544,602 as Share Value Declined; As Prologis (PLD) Shares Rose, Swedbank Has Raised Its Position by $37.24 Million

Dubuque Bank & Trust Company increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 3.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dubuque Bank & Trust Company bought 3,918 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 115,739 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.18 million, up from 111,821 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Company who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $339.58 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.98% or $2.6 during the last trading session, reaching $128.67. About 8.15M shares traded or 8.72% up from the average. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 05/05/2018 – New Phase 3 Data Show Esketamine Nasal Spray Demonstrated Rapid lmprovements in Depressive Symptoms in Patients with Treatment-Resistant Depression; 16/03/2018 – J&J SAYS DEAL CONTEMPLATED IN GUIDANCE PROVIDED JAN. 23; 16/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson’s LifeScan Makes Blood Glucose Monitoring Products; 16/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson is courting health-conscious millennial moms by relaunching its baby shampoo; 16/03/2018 – J&J – IF OFFER IS ACCEPTED, TRANSACTION WOULD BE EXPECTED TO CLOSE BY END OF 2018; 25/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Vision Highlights New Data at 2018 Association for Research in Vision and Ophthalmology Annual Meeting; 16/03/2018 – RPT-J&J says offered $2.1 bln for Lifescan diabetes business; 21/03/2018 – Bloomberg Big Decisions: Johnson & Johnson CEO Alex Gorsky (Video); 17/04/2018 – JOHNSON & JOHNSON JNJ.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $8.10, REV VIEW $81.13 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 07/03/2018 – IFM Therapeutics and Bristol-Myers Squibb Awarded 2017 Deal of the Year by Clarivate Analytics

Swedbank increased its stake in Prologis (PLD) by 30.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Swedbank bought 524,445 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.88% . The institutional investor held 2.25 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $162.00M, up from 1.73 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Swedbank who had been investing in Prologis for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $52.41 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.93% or $1.62 during the last trading session, reaching $82.36. About 931,498 shares traded. Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) has risen 24.02% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.02% the S&P500. Some Historical PLD News: 05/03/2018 – Prologis Will Retain 15% Ownership in Nippon Prologis REIT; 17/04/2018 – Prologis Raises 2018 View To EPS $2.50-EPS $2.60; 27/03/2018 – S&PGR Afrms Prologis European Logistics Fund FCP-FIS; Otlk Stb; 29/03/2018 – LatinFinanc[Reg]: Fibra Prologis secures five-year loan; 29/04/2018 – Prologis To Acquire DCT Industrial Trust For $8.4 Billion; 29/04/2018 – DCT Deal Could Be Announced Sun; 17/04/2018 – PROLOGIS INC – SEES FY2018 SHR $2.50 TO $2.60; 29/04/2018 – Prologis/DCT Deal Anticipated to Create Substantial Synergies, Including Near-Term Synergies of Approximately $80 M; 19/03/2018 – Prologis Announces New Independent Director Nominee Cristina Bita; 26/04/2018 – Norway’s sovereign fund and Prologis sell logistics properties

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $419,040 activity.

Dubuque Bank & Trust Company, which manages about $619.86M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard (VFH) by 17,490 shares to 33,414 shares, valued at $2.16 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ctrip.Com International Ltd (NASDAQ:CTRP) by 35,226 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 95 shares, and cut its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

Swedbank, which manages about $21.02 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Adobe Systems In (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 51,151 shares to 2.38M shares, valued at $633.43 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Roper Industries (NYSE:ROP) by 74,060 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 431,701 shares, and cut its stake in Lam Research Cor (NASDAQ:LRCX).

