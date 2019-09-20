Dubuque Bank & Trust Company Has Cut Texas Instruments (TXN) Holding by $683,088 as Market Valuation Rose; As Petroleo Brasileiro (PBR) Stock Price Rose, Ashmore Group Plc Lifted Position

Ashmore Group Plc increased its stake in Petroleo Brasileiro (PBR) by 121.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ashmore Group Plc bought 383,418 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.17% . The institutional investor held 700,000 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.90 million, up from 316,582 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ashmore Group Plc who had been investing in Petroleo Brasileiro for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $91.42 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.62% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $14.53. About 9.56M shares traded. Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) has risen 28.39% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.39% the S&P500. Some Historical PBR News: 20/04/2018 – Swiss law enforcers get tough on cross-border crime; 30/05/2018 – PETROBRAS TO RAISE GASOLINE PRICE TO BRL1.9671 FROM BRL1.9526; 25/05/2018 – Petrobras’ Fuel Price Trauma Stirs Memories of the Dictatorship; 24/05/2018 – PETROBRAS CEO: BRAZILIAN GOVT HAS GIVEN ME NO REASON TO RESIGN; 03/05/2018 – PETROBRAS IS SAID TO HIRE BANKS FOR BRASKEM FOLLOW ON: ESTADO; 12/04/2018 – Siemens AG to Deliver Gas Turbine Packages for Petrobras Field; 13/03/2018 – PETROBRAS GETS CADE APPROVAL FOR RONCADOR STAKE SALE TO STATOIL; 15/03/2018 – PETROBRAS CEO: LIQUIGAS WON’T REMAIN IN COMPANY’S PORTFOLIO; 08/03/2018 – PETROBRAS STARTS NON-BINDING PHASE FOR PASADENA SALE; 15/03/2018 – PETROBRAS SAYS COMPANY’S SHARE OF DIESEL MARKET FELL TO 74 PCT IN 2017 FROM 83 PCT IN 2016 AND REACHED 79 PCT IN FEBRUARY 2018

Dubuque Bank & Trust Company decreased its stake in Texas Instruments (TXN) by 5.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dubuque Bank & Trust Company sold 5,992 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.50% . The institutional investor held 109,247 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.54M, down from 115,239 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Company who had been investing in Texas Instruments for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $120.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $128.83. About 2.68 million shares traded. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has risen 12.71% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.71% the S&P500. Some Historical TXN News: 30/04/2018 – Texas Instruments Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments 1Q Net $1.37B; 30/04/2018 – S&P: ‘A+’ Corporate Credit Rating on Texas Instruments Is Unchanged, and Outlook Remains Stable; 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments powers higher as sales, profit jump; 24/04/2018 – Tl reports 1Q18 financial results and shareholder returns; 30/04/2018 – Texas Instruments prices $1.3 billion of investment grade notes; 21/05/2018 – Texas Instruments at Bank of America Conference Jun 5; 24/04/2018 – TI reports 1Q18 financial results and shareholder returns; 03/05/2018 – TI COO Brian Crutcher to speak at J.P. Morgan investor conference; 19/04/2018 – Boston Semi Equipment Recognized for Excellence by Texas Instruments

Ashmore Group Plc, which manages about $178.67M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor (NYSE:TSM) by 381,043 shares to 121,191 shares, valued at $4.75 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Transportador Gas Sur (NYSE:TGS) by 198,510 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 36,943 shares, and cut its stake in Icici Bank Ltd (NYSE:IBN).

Dubuque Bank & Trust Company, which manages about $619.53 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 29,274 shares to 189,007 shares, valued at $15.85M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Blackrock Fund Advisors (IWR) by 18,973 shares in the quarter, for a total of 23,561 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard (VNQ).

Analysts await Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.41 EPS, down 10.76% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.58 per share. TXN’s profit will be $1.32B for 22.84 P/E if the $1.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.29 actual EPS reported by Texas Instruments Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.30% EPS growth.

