Dubuque Bank & Trust Company Lifted Its Occidental Petroleum (OXY) Position by $433,884; As Pepsico (PEP) Shares Rose, Vestor Capital Has Lowered Its Holding

Vestor Capital Llc decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 6.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vestor Capital Llc sold 7,589 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.35% with the market. The institutional investor held 107,919 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.23 million, down from 115,508 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vestor Capital Llc who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $186.47 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $133.02. About 2.61 million shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 33.14% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.71% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 05/03/2018 – BUNDABERG BREWED DRINKS – BUNDABERG TO REMAIN SEPARATE BUSINESS ENTITY BUT TO BE DISTRIBUTED IN U.S. THROUGH PEPSI’S NETWORK; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q North America Beverages Rev Down 1%; 09/03/2018 – TriadBusinessJournal: Former Duke star Grant Hill’s ad with Pepsi-owned Mtn Dew upsets NCAA sponsor Coca-Cola, sources say -…; 25/05/2018 – PepsiCo: Bare Snacks to Continue to Operate Independently From Headquarters in San Francisco; 25/05/2018 – PEPSICO CANADA – IMPACTED PRODUCT LIMITED TO 750 BAGS DISTRIBUTED TO SOME RETAILERS IN ONTARIO, NO IMPACTED PRODUCT SHIPPED TO OTHER PROVINCES OR U.S; 10/05/2018 – Pepsi® Generations Summer Campaign Celebrates the Brand’s Rich Music History; Features Michael Jackson, Ray Charles and Britne; 23/05/2018 – PepsiCo North America Nutrition and The Hatchery Chicago Partner to Further Innovation in the Food Industry; 19/04/2018 – Hearthside Food buyout backed by US$1.645bn in loans; 20/04/2018 – PepsiCo Fourth Annual “Rolling Remembrance” Campaign Will Benefit Children of Fallen Patriots Foundation; 19/03/2018 – Scores of Big Apple convenience stores have run out of Doritos, Cheetos and other Frito-Lay products â€” and snack fans can blame PepsiCo Chief Executive Indra Nooyi for their less crunchy lunches

Dubuque Bank & Trust Company increased its stake in Occidental Petroleum Corp (OXY) by 13.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dubuque Bank & Trust Company bought 6,574 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.62% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 56,447 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.74 million, up from 49,873 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Company who had been investing in Occidental Petroleum Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.87B market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $49.28. About 5.48 million shares traded. Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) has declined 36.09% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.52% the S&P500. Some Historical OXY News: 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N SAYS ON ITS DIVIDEND ‘WOULD LOOK TO CONTINUE WITH MODEST INCREASES’; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM – RAISED 2018 GUIDANCE; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL ON OUTLOOK FOR MIDLAND TO GULF COAST – POSSIBLE PIPELINE CAPACITY CONSTRAINTS (LATE 2018/ EARLY 2019 PENDING NEW PROJECT IN-SERVICE DATES); 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL 1Q CORE EPS 92C, EST. 71C; 08/05/2018 – Occidental Petroleum 1Q Adj EPS 92c; 27/03/2018 – OCCIDENTAL TO LIFT INGLESIDE EXPORT CAPACITY TO 750K B/D; 20/03/2018 – TPG PACE ENERGY HOLDINGS CORP – MOST RECENTLY, STAVROS SERVED AS CFO OF OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION; 18/04/2018 – Occidental Presenting at Barclays Conference May 15; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP – SEES CHEMICAL SEGMENT ABOUT $300 MLN PRE-TAX INCOME IN 2Q18E; 03/05/2018 – Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend

Analysts await PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) to report earnings on July, 9 before the open. They expect $1.50 earnings per share, down 6.83% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.61 per share. PEP’s profit will be $2.10B for 22.17 P/E if the $1.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.97 actual earnings per share reported by PepsiCo, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 54.64% EPS growth.

Vestor Capital Llc, which manages about $525.40M and $546.37 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Facebook Inc Cl A (NASDAQ:FB) by 7,086 shares to 36,581 shares, valued at $6.10M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 83,452 shares in the quarter, for a total of 268,461 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr S&P Midcap 400 Inde (IJH).

Since June 10, 2019, it had 8 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $4.62 million activity. 5,000 shares were bought by Vangolen Glenn M., worth $242,650 on Tuesday, June 11. 10,000 shares were bought by KLESSE WILLIAM R, worth $482,200 on Monday, June 10. 37,460 shares were bought by Hollub Vicki A., worth $1.80 million. The insider BURGHER CEDRIC W. bought 4,100 shares worth $203,401. The insider Backus Marcia E. bought $480,900. Brown Oscar K had bought 15,000 shares worth $724,200 on Monday, June 10.

Dubuque Bank & Trust Company, which manages about $619.86 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 23,263 shares to 6,227 shares, valued at $336,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) by 16,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 74,937 shares, and cut its stake in Intl Business Mchn (NYSE:IBM).

