Dubuque Bank & Trust Company Has Lifted Position in United Parcel Service (UPS) as Valuation Rose; As Intel Com (INTC) Share Price Declined, Holder Redmond Asset Management Cut Its Stake by $1.86 Million

Redmond Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Intel Corp Com (INTC) by 40.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Redmond Asset Management Llc sold 35,035 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 52,365 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.81M, down from 87,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Redmond Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Intel Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $202.45 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $45.7. About 21.99M shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 12/03/2018 – Intel-Sponsored Study: Smart Cities Technologies Give Back 125 Hours to Citizens Every Year; 07/03/2018 – Sen. King: In Intel Hearing, King Presses Witnesses on Security Clearance Process; 26/04/2018 – INTEL CORP – KELLER WILL OFFICIALLY START IN HIS NEW ROLE AT CO ON APRIL 30; 21/03/2018 – Breaking Defense: Exclusive – Rethinking Intel In The Age of Trump: DNI Coats & PDNI Gordon; 15/05/2018 – Intel submits plans for $5 billion Israel expansion; 17/04/2018 – ICON PACT W/INTEL ALLOWING INTEGRATION OF PHARMA ANALYTICS; 25/04/2018 – China’s upstart chip companies aim to topple Samsung, Intel and TSMC; 25/05/2018 – U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission Investigating Age-Discrimination Claims Against Intel; 26/04/2018 – INTEL CORP INTC.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.57, REV VIEW $65.15 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 29/03/2018 – Schneider Electric Receives Supplier Achievement Award from Strategic Partner, Intel

Dubuque Bank & Trust Company increased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) by 31.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dubuque Bank & Trust Company bought 12,254 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The institutional investor held 50,689 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.66 million, up from 38,435 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Company who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $97.81 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $113.9. About 3.66M shares traded or 8.50% up from the average. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 09/04/2018 – BORYSZEW SA BORY.WA – RKK INVESTMENTS SP. Z O.O. UPS ITS STAKE IN CO TO 23.87% VOTING RIGHTS FROM 20.40% VOTING RIGHTS; 18/04/2018 – Same-day Delivery Market in the US 2018-2022 with A-1 Express, Deutsche Post DHL, FedEx, UPS & USA Couriers Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 04/04/2018 – ALS Association Ups Carmen’s Fund Goal After Quickly Surpassing Initial Target; 30/05/2018 – UPS CONFIRMS EXPLOSION AT FREIGHT FACILITY IN LEXINGTON, KY; 30/05/2018 – UPS: INITIAL REPORTS CAUSE WAS LEAK FROM MATERIAL IN TRAILER; 24/04/2018 – AMS SAYS UNNAMED BIG CONSUMER CUSTOMER IS PREPARING MAJOR RAMP-UPS IN H2 2018 FOR ITS OPTICAL SENSORS; 10/04/2018 – FITCH: EMEA AUTOS BREAK-UPS SUPPORT FINANCIALS, HURT DIVERSITY; 10/04/2018 – UPS UPS.N : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $120 FROM $119; 10/05/2018 – UPS UPS.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.91/SHR; 15/03/2018 – UPS To Hold Webcast On Adopting New Accounting Standards

Dubuque Bank & Trust Company, which manages about $619.86M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares (IWM) by 16,695 shares to 5,914 shares, valued at $905,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amer Express Co (NYSE:AXP) by 2,968 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 55,792 shares, and cut its stake in Store Capital Corp (NYSE:STOR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold UPS shares while 373 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 399 raised stakes. 465.49 million shares or 0.08% less from 465.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Clark Capital has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Moreover, Grimes And Inc has 0.69% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 78,504 shares. Texas Yale Capital invested 0.76% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Robeco Institutional Asset Bv holds 0.02% or 47,480 shares. Mengis Capital Mgmt reported 0.81% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Royal Retail Bank Of Canada accumulated 4.80M shares or 0.23% of the stock. Permanens Capital LP reported 29 shares. Montag A And Assocs reported 0.22% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Osher Van De Voorde Investment Management accumulated 69,292 shares or 3.44% of the stock. Moreover, Webster Bancorporation N A has 0.01% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 843 shares. Natixis stated it has 82,088 shares. Envestnet Asset Inc invested in 0.09% or 593,799 shares. Columbia Asset Management stated it has 26,725 shares or 0.8% of all its holdings. Checchi Capital Advisers Llc holds 0.08% or 5,989 shares in its portfolio. Moors Cabot invested in 42,078 shares or 0.31% of the stock.

Redmond Asset Management Llc, which manages about $222.44M and $229.91M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Knight Transportation Inc by 10,356 shares to 196,619 shares, valued at $6.43M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kraft Heinz Co Com by 24,442 shares in the quarter, for a total of 34,623 shares, and has risen its stake in Siteone Landscape Supply Inc Com.

Analysts await Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.18 EPS, down 15.71% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.4 per share. INTC’s profit will be $5.23 billion for 9.68 P/E if the $1.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual EPS reported by Intel Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.32% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 61 investors sold INTC shares while 733 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 541 raised stakes. 2.84 billion shares or 4.15% less from 2.96 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Retail Bank reported 205,185 shares. Fayerweather Charles stated it has 1.82% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Rothschild Invest Il owns 157,285 shares or 0.99% of their US portfolio. Lifeplan Group Inc Inc has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Moreover, First Dallas Inc has 1.06% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Notis reported 135,884 shares. Bridgewater Assocs Lp stated it has 310,789 shares. Pggm Invests owns 3.46 million shares. Fincl Bank Of Montreal Can stated it has 0.57% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Beck Mack Oliver Limited Liability reported 4,000 shares. Affinity Inv Advsrs Lc has invested 2.48% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Paloma Prns Com reported 0.3% stake. Menora Mivtachim Ltd reported 1.59M shares or 2.29% of all its holdings. Scotia Cap invested in 0.47% or 676,473 shares. Inv Counselors Of Maryland Lc holds 0.09% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) or 32,722 shares.

