Dubuque Bank & Trust Company Holding in Robert Half International (RHI) Has Decreased by $1.06 Million; As Golar Lng LTD Bermuda (GLNG) Stock Price Declined, Hite Hedge Asset Management Has Upped Position by $9.41 Million

Dubuque Bank & Trust Company decreased its stake in Robert Half International Inc (RHI) by 91.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dubuque Bank & Trust Company sold 16,240 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.79% . The institutional investor held 1,560 shares of the professional services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $102,000, down from 17,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Company who had been investing in Robert Half International Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.23B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $53.71. About 296,972 shares traded. Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) has declined 19.65% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.65% the S&P500. Some Historical RHI News: 08/05/2018 – RHI MAGNESITA NV RHIM.Vl – EXPECT BUSINESS TO DEVELOP VERY POSITIVELY IN 2018; 24/04/2018 – ROBERT HALF 1Q OPER INCOME $134.4M, EST. $126.3M; 11/04/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS REPORTS 0.54% SHORT POSITION IN RHI MAGNESITA:AFM; 24/04/2018 – ROBERT HALF 1Q ADJ EPS 80C; 08/05/2018 – RHI MAGNESITA NV RHIM.Vl – PRICE INCREASES PROMOTED STRONG DEVELOPMENT IN REVENUES, MORE THAN OFFSETTING HIGHER RAW MATERIAL INPUT COSTS; 21/03/2018 – RHI MAGNESITA NV RHIM.Vl SAYS 2018 HAS STARTED WELL; 21/03/2018 – RHI MAGNESITA NV RHIM.Vl SAYS FASTER REALIZATION OF SYNERGIES BY ONE YEAR: EUR 40 MLN IN 2018 AND BALANCE OF EUR 70 MLN IN 2019; 23/03/2018 – Robert Half Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/03/2018 – RHI MAGNESITA NV RHIM.Vl SAYS ADJUSTED PRO-FORMA EBITA OF EUR 304.1 MLN, UP 39%; 13/03/2018 – Protiviti’s Addie Nickle and Jenna Fitzsimmons Named as ‘Rising Stars’ by Consulting Magazine

Hite Hedge Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Golar Lng Ltd Bermuda (GLNG) by 77.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hite Hedge Asset Management Llc bought 447,948 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.00% . The hedge fund held 1.02 million shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.58M, up from 575,335 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hite Hedge Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Golar Lng Ltd Bermuda for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.17 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.43% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $11.68. About 621,119 shares traded. Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) has declined 34.85% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.85% the S&P500. Some Historical GLNG News: 31/05/2018 – REG-GOLAR LNG LIMITED INTERIM RESULTS FOR THE PERIOD ENDED 31 MARCH 2018; 19/04/2018 – GOLAR LNG LTD – CELSE, THE PROJECT COMPANY 50% CONTROLLED BY GOLAR POWER, WILL RECEIVE US$1.340 BLN UNDER NON-RECOURSE PROJECT FINANCING STRUCTURE; 16/04/2018 – REG-Golar LNG Limited – Announcement of filing of Form 20-F Annual Report; 19/04/2018 – GOLAR POWER REACHES FINL CLOSING ON 1.5GW SERGIPE POWER PROJECT; 31/05/2018 – Golar LNG unwinds joint venture with Schlumberger; 19/03/2018 – GOLAR NAMES BRIAN TIENZO CEO, CFO OF GOLAR LNG PARTNERS; 19/03/2018 – Golar LNG: Brian Tienzo Will Step Dn as CFO of Golar, Named CEO and CFO of Golar LNG Partners; 19/03/2018 – REG-Golar LNG Limited & Golar LNG Partners L.P. announce organizational changes; 19/04/2018 – Golar LNG enters into a Preliminary Agreement and exchanges Heads of Terms for an FLNG vessel for Phase 1A of the Greater Tortu; 19/04/2018 – REG-Golar LNG enters into a Preliminary Agreement and exchanges Heads of Terms for an FLNG vessel for Phase 1A of the Greater Tortue / Ahmeyim Project, West Africa

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 27 investors sold RHI shares while 138 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 110.52 million shares or 1.95% more from 108.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 83 were reported by Tci Wealth Advsr. Aqr Management Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.46% or 6.67M shares. Royal Savings Bank Of Canada owns 816,055 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Connecticut-based Verition Fund Mgmt Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.02% in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI). Financial Svcs Corporation reported 4,640 shares. Aviva Plc invested in 45,100 shares or 0.02% of the stock. The Ontario – Canada-based Cibc Asset Mngmt has invested 0% in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI). Numerixs Inv Technologies Inc stated it has 0.16% of its portfolio in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI). Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Advsrs Llp Ma holds 55 shares. Menta Lc holds 0.17% in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) or 5,900 shares. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky has 248,250 shares. Utd Cap Advisers Ltd has 4,660 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Jefferies Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI). Bnp Paribas Asset Management Sa reported 0.05% in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI). Meiji Yasuda Life holds 7,131 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio.

Analysts await Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.01 earnings per share, up 6.32% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.95 per share. RHI’s profit will be $117.21 million for 13.29 P/E if the $1.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.98 actual earnings per share reported by Robert Half International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.06% EPS growth.

Dubuque Bank & Trust Company, which manages about $619.86M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS) by 12,254 shares to 50,689 shares, valued at $5.66 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Etf/Usa (VTI) by 5,045 shares in the quarter, for a total of 105,167 shares, and has risen its stake in Us Bancorp (NYSE:USB).

Hite Hedge Asset Management Llc, which manages about $778.61 million and $631.44 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oasis Midstream Partners Lp by 41,051 shares to 558,118 shares, valued at $11.34M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hess Midstream Partners Lp by 115,859 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 411,917 shares, and cut its stake in Noble Energy Inc (NYSE:NBL).

