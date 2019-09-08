Dubuque Bank & Trust Company Has Trimmed Amer Express Co (AXP) Holding by $323,512 as Stock Price Rose; As Exxon Mobil (XOM) Market Valuation Declined, Holder Amica Retiree Medical Trust Has Trimmed Holding

Dubuque Bank & Trust Company decreased its stake in Amer Express Co (AXP) by 5.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dubuque Bank & Trust Company sold 2,968 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The institutional investor held 55,792 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.10M, down from 58,760 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Company who had been investing in Amer Express Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $99.47B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $120.19. About 4.48 million shares traded or 36.94% up from the average. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 23.32% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 14/05/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CO FILES FOR POTENTIAL NOTES AND FLOATING NOTES DUE 2021, SIZE NOT DISCLOSED – SEC FILING; 18/04/2018 – American Express 1Q Book Value Per Common Share $20.96; 20/04/2018 – Shiny New Button May Help Visa, Mastercard and AmEx Fight PayPal; 21/03/2018 – Standard Chartered’s Anna Marrs Leaves for American Express Role; 16/04/2018 – American Express March U.S. Consumer Services Card-Member Delinquency Rate 1.4%, Flat Vs. Feb; 08/05/2018 – Box Founds Future of Work Council to Bring Together Leaders From Innovative Enterprises Like American Express, NIKE and Farmers; 29/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Global markets follow Italy in major retreat; 22/05/2018 – Deem Signs Multi-Year Partnership with American Express Global Business Travel; 20/03/2018 – American Express Will Provide 2 Years of Complimentary Credit Monitoring to Those Affected; 14/05/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CANADA – REACHED AGREEMENT WITH AIMIA AND AIR CANADA TO EXTEND AGREEMENT TO REMAIN PAYMENTS CARD PARTNER IN AEROPLAN REWARDS PROGRAM

Amica Retiree Medical Trust decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) by 62.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amica Retiree Medical Trust sold 14,765 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 8,915 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $720,000, down from 23,680 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $292.47B market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $70.93. About 9.35 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 08/05/2018 – QP’S CEO SAYS WILL AWARD EPC FOR FIRST NEW LNG TRAIN BY END OF NEXT YEAR, START UP BY END OF 2023; 28/03/2018 – Exxon Baytown refinery to begin flexicoker work early next week; 07/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL – BY 2025 EARNINGS COULD GROW 105 PCT AT 2017 OIL PRICES – SLIDES; 06/03/2018 – Aramco Unafraid of Electric Cars, Exxon Algae Fuel: Energy Wrap; 11/04/2018 – ExxonMobil announces 84 pct increase in P’nyang re; 30/05/2018 – EXXON MOBIL SAYS 73% INVESTORS VOTE IN FAVOR OF EXECUTIVE PAY; 18/04/2018 – Sonatrach says Exxon Mobil considering investment in Algeria; 27/04/2018 – EXXON 1Q UPSTREAM EARNINGS $3.50T; 13/04/2018 – Exxon Loses Again in Court Attempt to Dodge Climate Change Probe; 27/04/2018 – Pump the Permian: Exxon’s Quick-Fire Attempt to Stop the Drop

Dubuque Bank & Trust Company, which manages about $619.86 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 12,651 shares to 159,733 shares, valued at $11.88 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Asml Holding Nv (NASDAQ:ASML) by 2,035 shares in the quarter, for a total of 10,608 shares, and has risen its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold AXP shares while 438 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 328 raised stakes. 680.70 million shares or 2.14% less from 695.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Winslow Asset Mngmt Incorporated holds 1.24% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) for 54,078 shares. Boys Arnold And Inc has 0.71% invested in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Systematic Finance Mgmt Limited Partnership holds 0.09% or 23,789 shares. The California-based Rnc Llc has invested 0.48% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Macnealy Hoover Investment Mngmt accumulated 3,000 shares. Washington Tru reported 5,707 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Osborne Cap Management Lc reported 17,100 shares. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Mgmt Gp Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.45% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Bancorp Hapoalim Bm invested in 0.16% or 6,014 shares. Riverpark Cap Ltd Liability Corporation owns 72,773 shares. S&Co reported 0.07% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Etrade Capital Management Limited Liability Corp accumulated 11,906 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Monetary Mngmt Grp Inc invested in 0.3% or 7,025 shares. Pillar Pacific Mngmt Lc owns 1,862 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Investec Asset invested in 637,946 shares or 0.28% of the stock.

Analysts await American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.08 earnings per share, up 10.64% or $0.20 from last year’s $1.88 per share. AXP’s profit will be $1.72B for 14.45 P/E if the $2.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.07 actual earnings per share reported by American Express Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.48% EPS growth.

Amica Retiree Medical Trust, which manages about $113.93 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) by 5,339 shares to 7,331 shares, valued at $419,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.91 earnings per share, down 37.67% or $0.55 from last year’s $1.46 per share. XOM’s profit will be $3.75B for 19.49 P/E if the $0.91 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.73 actual earnings per share reported by Exxon Mobil Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 24.66% EPS growth.

