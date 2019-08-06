Dubuque Bank & Trust Company Raised Goldman Sachs Grp (GS) Stake by $1.25 Million as Shares Rose; As Constellation Brands (STZ) Market Valuation Declined, Shareholder Family Management Has Lifted Its Position

Dubuque Bank & Trust Company increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Grp (GS) by 37.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dubuque Bank & Trust Company bought 6,560 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% . The institutional investor held 23,960 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.60 million, up from 17,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Company who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Grp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $73.78B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.67% or $7.69 during the last trading session, reaching $201.68. About 2.72 million shares traded or 15.84% up from the average. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 26/03/2018 – Dow Jones Industrial Average Rises 2.4%; Goldman Sachs Leads; 25/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference Jun 12; 03/05/2018 – New York Post: Judge upholds former Goldman programmer’s theft conviction; 03/04/2018 – Sam Zell and Goldman Sachs Team Up to Invest More Than $300M in Argentinian Real Estate; 17/04/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS HIRES MINING ANALYST PAUL YOUNG FROM DEUTSCHE:AFR; 22/03/2018 – – Goldman Sachs no longer one of top three commodities banks; 24/05/2018 – GOLDMAN SAYS SYSTEMIC SPILLOVERS FROM ITALY INTO PERIPHERY COULD PUSH EURO/DOLLAR DOWN ”AROUND FIVE BIG FIGURES”; 17/04/2018 – GOLDMAN, VESTAR CAPITAL PARTNERS AGREE TO SELL HEARTHSIDE FOOD; 10/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs and Apple Plan to Offer a New Credit Card; 08/05/2018 – Brad Lich to address the Goldman Sachs Basic Materials Conference

Family Management Corp increased its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (STZ) by 40.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Family Management Corp bought 2,856 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.20% . The hedge fund held 9,883 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.73M, up from 7,027 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Family Management Corp who had been investing in Constellation Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.90B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.14% or $6.05 during the last trading session, reaching $186.69. About 1.58M shares traded or 2.17% up from the average. Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) has declined 6.13% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.13% the S&P500. Some Historical STZ News: 19/04/2018 – Constellation Advisers Names Jason Cholewa Vice President of Business Development; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS BOOSTS CLASS A QTR DIV TO 74C/SHR,EST. 64C; 16/05/2018 – FCC TO CONSIDER LETTING AUDACY DEPLOY SATELLITE CONSTELLATION; 26/04/2018 – CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC CSU.TO : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE BY 15 PCT TO C$980; 20/04/2018 – Constellation Software Releases Letter to Shareholders; 29/03/2018 – STZ CEO: MODELO ESPECIAL NOW NO.1 BEER IN CALIFORNIA; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Counting on Lighter Corona to Maintain Beer Boom; 22/04/2018 – DJ Constellation Brands Inc Class B, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (STZ.B); 09/04/2018 – CONSTELLATION PHARMACEUTICALS REPORTS $100M FINANCING; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands results beat on higher demand for Mexican beers

