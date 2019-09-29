Dubuque Bank & Trust Company Has Trimmed Its Costco Wholesale (COST) Position by $426,624; As Comcast (CMCSA) Market Value Declined, Shareholder Beutel Goodman & Co LTD Has Trimmed Its Position

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd decreased its stake in Comcast Corp (CMCSA) by 0.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd sold 33,756 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% . The institutional investor held 4.32 million shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $139.43M, down from 4.35 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd who had been investing in Comcast Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $203.66 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $44.81. About 15.01M shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 15/05/2018 – JANA PARTNERS LLC DISSOLVES SOLE SHARE STAKE IN PANDORA MEDIA; 25/04/2018 – Comcast Formalizes Sky Bid in Challenge to Rupert Murdoch’s Fox; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST SKY HOLDERS ENTITLED TO GET £12.50 IN CASH FOR EACH SHR; 16/04/2018 – CMO Today: Martin Sorrell Resigns; Starbucks Apologizes For Customers’ Arrest; Comcast and Netflix Tie-Up; 12/04/2018 – MSNBC: BREAKING: Federal investigators have requested all communications between two top execs. at American Media Inc. –…; 19/04/2018 – SKY SKYB.L CEO SAYS HAS BEEN SOME INTERACTION WITH COMCAST CMCSA.O; 11/04/2018 – Redwood Credit Union Banks on Comcast Business; 23/05/2018 – Comcast Considering Superior All-Cash Offer To Acquire Twenty-First Century Fox After Spinoff Of “New Fox”; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST TO ENGAGE W/ SKY COMMITTEE, SEEKS FUTURE RECOMMENDATION; 03/04/2018 – Comcast Expands Its Gigabit Internet Service Across Florida

Dubuque Bank & Trust Company decreased its stake in Costco Wholesale Corp (COST) by 5.96% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dubuque Bank & Trust Company sold 1,616 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% . The institutional investor held 25,491 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.74M, down from 27,107 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Company who had been investing in Costco Wholesale Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $125.76 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.80% or $2.31 during the last trading session, reaching $285.95. About 1.30 million shares traded. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 25.80% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.80% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 06/04/2018 – China trade dispute could slam U.S. retailers; 09/04/2018 – Boxed, the Costco for millennials, is launching a free-shipping membership program – and it has one big advantage over Amazon Prime; 30/05/2018 – Costco Conference Call Scheduled By Stuart Frankel for Jun. 7; 09/05/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE APRIL COMP SALES UP 10.9%; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO 2Q EPS $1.59, EST. $1.49; 11/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP SAYS COMPARABLE SALES FOR TOTAL COMPANY UP 8.6% FOR FIVE WEEKS ENDED APRIL 8; 29/05/2018 – CITIGROUP CONSUMER CHIEF BIRD SAYS WILL PROMOTE NEW DIGITAL BANK ACCOUNTS NATIONALLY TO HOLDERS OF DOUBLE CASH CREDIT CARD, AND CO-BRAND AMERICAN AIRLINES, COSTCO CREDIT CARDS; 23/03/2018 – Target, Kroger shares rise on merger report, but source tells CNBC there are no talks; 19/03/2018 – Whole Foods calls supplier summit amid Amazon angst; 09/05/2018 – COSTCO APRIL COMP SALES EX-GAS UP 7.9%, EST. UP 6.60%

Analysts await Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) to report earnings on October, 3 after the close. They expect $2.53 earnings per share, up 7.20% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.36 per share. COST’s profit will be $1.11B for 28.26 P/E if the $2.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual earnings per share reported by Costco Wholesale Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 33.86% EPS growth.

Dubuque Bank & Trust Company, which manages about $619.53 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Blackrock Fund Advisors (IJR) by 6,726 shares to 15,110 shares, valued at $1.18M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 10,577 shares in the quarter, for a total of 25,872 shares, and has risen its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX).

More notable recent Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Daseke Increases and Accelerates Operational/Cost Improvement Plan; Restructures Management Team – GlobeNewswire” on September 04, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “3 Reasons to Buy Costco Stock After Strong Earnings Show Business Strength – Nasdaq” published on March 17, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Costco Is Positioned For Solid Returns – Seeking Alpha” on September 25, 2019. More interesting news about Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “5 Retail Stocks That Belong on Your Shopping List Today – Nasdaq” published on September 03, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Did Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) Insiders Sell Shares? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.16 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.10, from 1.26 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 31 investors sold COST shares while 430 reduced holdings. 123 funds opened positions while 411 raised stakes. 302.04 million shares or 0.45% more from 300.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fincl Bank Of Hawaii holds 4,560 shares. Nelson Roberts Invest Advsrs Limited Liability reported 55,192 shares or 3.45% of all its holdings. Violich reported 5.19% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Iberiabank holds 35,021 shares or 1.02% of its portfolio. Cambridge Tru holds 3,099 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. 4.45M were reported by Invsts. Kings Point Mgmt accumulated 326 shares. Usca Ria Ltd holds 16,378 shares. Princeton Strategies Grp Inc Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 980 shares. Manufacturers Life Ins The invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.4% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 806,449 shares. Brookstone Mgmt invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Tiedemann Advsr Limited Company owns 4,942 shares. Lourd Capital Ltd Llc stated it has 2.62% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). George Kaiser Family Foundation has invested 0.41% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST).

More notable recent Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) news were published by: Forbes.com which released: “Comcast Revenues To Keep Growing? – Forbes” on September 09, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why the $4.99 Price Tag for Apple TV+ is a Stroke of Genius – Nasdaq” published on September 20, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Top Stock Reports for Apple, Comcast & Nike – Nasdaq” on September 27, 2019. More interesting news about Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 Reasons Comcast’s Peacock Could Be Dead on Arrival – Motley Fool” published on September 19, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Cox reaches deal with ACC Network – Atlanta Business Chronicle” with publication date: September 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 38 investors sold CMCSA shares while 464 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 505 raised stakes. 3.63 billion shares or 0.18% less from 3.63 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Holderness Invs Company invested in 0.67% or 35,055 shares. Tarbox Family Office owns 1,951 shares. Lifeplan Fincl owns 3,171 shares. Valley Advisers, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 104,246 shares. 46,538 are owned by Highstreet Asset Mngmt. Advisor Prtnrs Ltd Liability reported 141,110 shares. Primecap Com Ca holds 1.69 million shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Moreover, Meeder Asset Mgmt has 0.59% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 199,412 shares. Nbt Retail Bank N A Ny, New York-based fund reported 30,919 shares. Clark Group holds 1.54% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 1.73M shares. Leavell Inc reported 103,105 shares stake. 15,408 are owned by Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. Meiji Yasuda Life Insur Com, Japan-based fund reported 93,939 shares. Boothbay Fund Management Ltd invested in 5,658 shares or 0.02% of the stock. First Heartland Consultants Inc owns 5,344 shares.

Analysts await Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.76 EPS, up 16.92% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CMCSA’s profit will be $3.45B for 14.74 P/E if the $0.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual EPS reported by Comcast Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.56% negative EPS growth.