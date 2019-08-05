Dubuque Bank & Trust Company Has Increased Its Stake in Occidental Petroleum (OXY) by $433,884; As Amt (AMT) Market Valuation Rose, Shareholder Davenport & Company Has Decreased Its Position by $29.79 Million

Davenport & Company Llc decreased its stake in Amt (AMT) by 13.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davenport & Company Llc sold 151,223 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.70% . The institutional investor held 996,063 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $196.28M, down from 1.15M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davenport & Company Llc who had been investing in Amt for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $95.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.92% or $4.06 during the last trading session, reaching $215.47. About 1.80M shares traded or 2.95% up from the average. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 48.28% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.28% the S&P500.

Dubuque Bank & Trust Company increased its stake in Occidental Petroleum Corp (OXY) by 13.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dubuque Bank & Trust Company bought 6,574 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.65% . The institutional investor held 56,447 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.74M, up from 49,873 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Company who had been investing in Occidental Petroleum Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.30B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.74% or $1.99 during the last trading session, reaching $51.18. About 12.21M shares traded or 15.11% up from the average. Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) has declined 38.35% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.35% the S&P500. Some Historical OXY News: 13/04/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $76 FROM $65; 08/05/2018 – Occidental Petroleum 1Q Adj EPS 92c; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N SAYS ON ITS DIVIDEND ‘WOULD LOOK TO CONTINUE WITH MODEST INCREASES’; 03/05/2018 – Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend; 08/05/2018 – Occidental first-quarter profit spikes on rising oil prices; 20/03/2018 – TPG PACE ENERGY HOLDINGS – UPON CLOSING, CHRISTOPHER STAVROS WILL SERVE AS MAGNOLIA OIL & GAS CORPORATION’S CFO; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM SEES 2018 OIL & GAS SEGMENT TOTAL PRODUCTION OF 645 — 665 MBOED; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP – SEES FOR CHEMICAL SEGMENT ABOUT $1,100 MLN PRE-TAX INCOME IN FY 2018E; 21/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $87 FROM $71; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL’S PERMIAN LOGISTICS HUB FULLY OPERATIONAL BY 3Q

Davenport & Company Llc, which manages about $7.13 billion and $8.02B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wfc (NYSE:WFC) by 23,970 shares to 202,018 shares, valued at $9.76M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Dubuque Bank & Trust Company, which manages about $619.86 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 23,412 shares to 59,913 shares, valued at $4.79M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

