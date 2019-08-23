Dubuque Bank & Trust Company Raised Position in Marathon Petroleum (MPC) by $2.23 Million as Stock Value Declined; As Alaska Air Group (ALK) Stock Price Rose, Holder U S Global Investors Raised Position

Dubuque Bank & Trust Company increased its stake in Marathon Petroleum Corp (MPC) by 15985.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dubuque Bank & Trust Company bought 37,726 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.94% . The institutional investor held 37,962 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.27 million, up from 236 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Company who had been investing in Marathon Petroleum Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $30.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.98% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $45.96. About 2.51M shares traded. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 30.81% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 22/03/2018 – The Punch Newspapers: BREAKING: Senate confirms Buhari’s CBN dep govs, MPC nominees; 22/05/2018 – ANGOLA CENTRAL BANK COMMENTS ON MPC MEETING CHANGE ON WEBSITE; 17/05/2018 – MPC MUENCHMEYER PETERSEN CAPITAL AG MPCKk.DE – FORECAST 2018 CONFIRMED; 29/04/2018 – Marathon Petroleum to Buy Andeavor for More Than $20 Billion; 05/04/2018 – RBI’S MPC SAYS OUTPUT GAP IS CLOSING; 23/04/2018 – DISCLOSURE OF SIGNIFICANT SHAREHOLDING IN MPC CONTAINER SHIPS AS; 29/03/2018 – `A VIEW’ WITHIN MPC SAID RATE CUT MAY BE NEEDED IF ECONOMY DIPS; 29/04/2018 – Marathon Purchase of Andeavor to Be Announced Monday; 17/04/2018 – Praxair Begins Supplying Hydrogen to Marathon Petroleum’s Louisiana Refinery; 22/05/2018 – NIGERIA MPC SEES UPWARD PRICE PRESSURE FROM LATE BUDGET PASSAGE

U S Global Investors Inc increased its stake in Alaska Air Group Inc (ALK) by 90.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. U S Global Investors Inc bought 50,846 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.08% . The institutional investor held 107,188 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.28M, up from 56,342 at the end of the previous reported quarter. U S Global Investors Inc who had been investing in Alaska Air Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.12 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.27% or $1.95 during the last trading session, reaching $57.78. About 430,102 shares traded. Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) has risen 1.57% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.57% the S&P500. Some Historical ALK News: 13/03/2018 – CORRECT: ALASKA AIR FEB. TRAFFIC UP 7.9%; 07/05/2018 – BP Capital Adds Andeavor, Exits Alaska Air: 13F; 04/05/2018 – ALASKA AIR ISSUES FINANCIAL RECASTS FOR NEW ACCOUNTING STANDARD; 03/04/2018 – ALASKA AIRLINES FLIGHT ATTENDANTS RATIFY MERGER CONTRACT: AFA; 13/04/2018 – Alaska Air Group Sees 1Q Revenue Per ASM 11.82c-11.84c, Down 2.1%-2.3%; 23/04/2018 – Alaska Air Group 1Q Load Factor 80.1%; 05/05/2018 – Alaska Airlines gets ‘animated’ with newly themed plane featuring artwork from Disney•Pixar’s lncredibles 2; 03/04/2018 – Alaska Airlines Flight Attendants Ratify Merger Contract; 13/03/2018 – Alaska Air Group Still Sees 1Q Revenue Per Available Seat Mile Down 3.5%-4.5%; 23/04/2018 – ALASKA AIR CUTS FORECAST FOR YEAR CAPACITY

U S Global Investors Inc, which manages about $845.00 million and $208.86 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Southwest Airls Co (NYSE:LUV) by 48,488 shares to 164,465 shares, valued at $8.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Yamana Gold Inc (NYSE:AUY) by 225,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 375,000 shares, and cut its stake in Nem Us 04/18/19 C37 (Call) (NYSE:NEM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 65 investors sold ALK shares while 136 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 137 raised stakes. 106.04 million shares or 0.49% more from 105.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney Strauss Ltd has 0% invested in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) for 2,976 shares. 107,188 were accumulated by U S Glob Invsts. Wedge Mgmt L Lp Nc accumulated 887,062 shares. 600,497 were accumulated by Raymond James And. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj reported 9,000 shares or 0.22% of all its holdings. Illinois-based New England Research And has invested 0.19% in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK). California State Teachers Retirement holds 190,198 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Hodges Cap stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK). Tower Capital Ltd Llc (Trc) accumulated 6,151 shares. Citigroup Inc reported 107,746 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 18,004 were reported by Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Holdings Sa. Commercial Bank Of Montreal Can accumulated 101,415 shares. Proshare Advisors Llc owns 14,842 shares. Stifel Fincl Corp stated it has 190,231 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Shellback Capital LP accumulated 0.63% or 95,000 shares.

Dubuque Bank & Trust Company, which manages about $619.86 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Robert Half International Inc (NYSE:RHI) by 16,240 shares to 1,560 shares, valued at $102,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Whitehall (VYM) by 6,537 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,237 shares, and cut its stake in Verizon Commun (NYSE:VZ).