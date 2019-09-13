Dubuque Bank & Trust Company Lowered Microsoft (MSFT) Position By $3.67 Million; Armada Hoffler Properties (AHH)’s Sentiment Is 1.95

Armada Hoffler Properties Inc (AHH) investors sentiment increased to 1.95 in Q2 2019. It’s up 0.09, from 1.86 in 2019Q1. The ratio is better, as 78 active investment managers increased and started new holdings, while 40 sold and trimmed positions in Armada Hoffler Properties Inc. The active investment managers in our database now possess: 44.92 million shares, up from 43.45 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Armada Hoffler Properties Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 9 Reduced: 31 Increased: 60 New Position: 18.

Dubuque Bank & Trust Company decreased Microsoft Corp (MSFT) stake by 17.52% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Dubuque Bank & Trust Company sold 27,619 shares as Microsoft Corp (MSFT)’s stock rose 6.56%. The Dubuque Bank & Trust Company holds 130,027 shares with $17.42 million value, down from 157,646 last quarter. Microsoft Corp now has $ valuation. The stock increased 1.03% or $1.4 during the last trading session, reaching $137.52. About 27.01 million shares traded or 11.44% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 06/03/2018 – Egress Selected for Microsoft ScaleUp Program; 07/05/2018 – MICROSOFT SHOWS AMAZON ALEXA OPENING MICROSOFT CORTANA; 15/03/2018 – Google, Amazon and Microsoft cloud businesses helped more than double spending on data centers last year 2018 could be a record, too; 08/03/2018 – Comodo CA Launches Industry Leading Certificate Manager 6.0 for Next Generation Digital Certificate Management & Automation; 28/03/2018 – Diversitylnc Announces its First-Ever lnductees into the Diversitylnc Top 50 Hall of Fame; 18/04/2018 – SystemsUp Achieves Five Microsoft Gold Competencies; 22/05/2018 – harmon.ie Launches One of the First Enterprise Applications with Microsoft Graph Integration; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT 3Q COMMERCIAL CLOUD MARGINS WIDEN TO 57%; 16/04/2018 – Microsoft Veteran Rich Ciapala Joins Kasisto as Senior Vice President of Engineering; 27/03/2018 – Microsoft and BankSight Collaborate with Judo Capital to Deliver Innovative Small Business Lending Platform

Dubuque Bank & Trust Company increased Seligman Funds/Closed (NYSE:TY) stake by 11,621 shares to 299,159 valued at $8.07 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Blackrock Fund Advisors (IWR) stake by 18,973 shares and now owns 23,561 shares. Broadcom Inc was raised too.

Among 17 analysts covering Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), 15 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 88% are positive. Microsoft has $16300 highest and $90 lowest target. $147.53’s average target is 7.28% above currents $137.52 stock price. Microsoft had 27 analyst reports since March 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of MSFT in report on Friday, July 19 with “Overweight” rating. Deutsche Bank maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, April 25 report. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, March 22 by Credit Suisse. Wedbush maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Thursday, April 25 report. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo given on Friday, July 12. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Friday, July 19 by Credit Suisse. As per Tuesday, June 25, the company rating was maintained by Jefferies. BMO Capital Markets maintained the shares of MSFT in report on Thursday, April 25 with “Outperform” rating. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets on Monday, March 25 with “Buy”. The company was maintained on Thursday, April 25 by UBS.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Thornburg Invest Mngmt holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 16,747 shares. Hartford Fin Management Inc has invested 2.35% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Samlyn Capital Ltd Liability Co holds 525,513 shares or 1.49% of its portfolio. Cibc Asset Management invested in 1.45M shares. Wharton Business Group Limited Liability Corp has 38,971 shares. F&V Cap Limited Liability Company accumulated 86,283 shares. Prescott Grp Inc Management Ltd accumulated 6,000 shares or 0.2% of the stock. Comerica Bank invested in 1.95% or 1.79 million shares. Origin Asset Management Llp reported 166,350 shares or 2.48% of all its holdings. The New York-based Millennium Mngmt Ltd Llc has invested 0.19% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Inspirion Wealth Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.11% or 1,935 shares. Moreover, Lazard Asset Limited Com has 2.04% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 9.39 million shares. Wellcome Tru (The) As Trustee Of The Wellcome Tru has invested 13.18% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Nordea Mgmt Ab holds 8.57 million shares or 2.56% of its portfolio. American Century holds 2.35% or 17.63 million shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Albert D Mason Inc holds 0.76% of its portfolio in Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. for 61,470 shares. Chilton Capital Management Llc owns 505,606 shares or 0.72% of their US portfolio. Moreover, National Investment Services Inc Wi has 0.47% invested in the company for 24,846 shares. The Virginia-based Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc has invested 0.4% in the stock. Baker Ellis Asset Management Llc, a Oregon-based fund reported 58,700 shares.

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. is a publicly owned real estate investment trust. The company has market cap of $1.26 billion. It invests in real estate markets of Mid-Atlantic United States. It has a 54.34 P/E ratio.

It closed at $18.04 lastly. It is down 12.79% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.79% the S&P500.