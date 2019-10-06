Dubuque Bank & Trust Company Lowered Medtronic Plc (MDT) Stake by $394,984; American National Registered Investment Advisor Has Trimmed Its Position in Epam Systems (EPAM) by $378,400

American National Registered Investment Advisor Inc decreased its stake in Epam Systems Inc (EPAM) by 47.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. American National Registered Investment Advisor Inc sold 2,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.86% . The institutional investor held 2,440 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $422,000, down from 4,640 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American National Registered Investment Advisor Inc who had been investing in Epam Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.50% or $4.61 during the last trading session, reaching $188.91. About 330,592 shares traded. EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) has risen 49.89% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.89% the S&P500. Some Historical EPAM News: 26/03/2018 – EPAM Showcases Solutions at Adobe Summit That Accelerate Time to Market and Drive Revenue; 15/03/2018 – EPAM SYSTEMS INC – GAAP EPS FOR FULL YEAR TO NOW BE AT LEAST $3.36 AND NON-GAAP DILUTED EPS TO NOW BE AT LEAST $4.07; 09/05/2018 – EPAM Systems Had Seen FY18 Adj EPS $4.0; 09/05/2018 – EPAM Systems 1Q Net $64.4M; 17/04/2018 – Epam Systems Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – EPAM Systems Raises FY18 View To Adj EPS $4.11; 09/05/2018 – EPAM SEES 2Q ADJ EPS AT LEAST 98C, EST. 97C; 09/05/2018 – EPAM Systems Now Sees FY18 Revenue Growth of at Least 27%; at Least 25% Constant Currency; 09/05/2018 – EPAM SYSTEMS INC EPAM.N SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR AT LEAST $4.11; 09/05/2018 – EPAM Systems 1Q Rev $424.1M

Dubuque Bank & Trust Company decreased its stake in Medtronic Plc (MDT) by 3.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dubuque Bank & Trust Company sold 4,072 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.43% . The institutional investor held 122,882 shares of the electromedical & electrotherapeutic apparatus company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.97M, down from 126,954 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Company who had been investing in Medtronic Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $144.30 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.52% or $1.63 during the last trading session, reaching $108.56. About 3.34 million shares traded. Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) has risen 14.44% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MDT News: 01/05/2018 – JPMorgan US Equity Adds Medtronic, Exits RSP Permian; 23/04/2018 – ARCA BIOPHARMA -MEDTRONIC HAS EXTENDED U.S., CANADIAN AND EUROPEAN CLINICAL TRIAL COLLABORATION AGREEMENT WITH ARCA FOR ADDITIONAL YEAR TO APRIL 2019; 23/04/2018 – MEDTRONIC DRUG COATED BALLOON GETS FDA APPROVAL; 24/05/2018 – MDT SEES FY ORGANIC REV. UP 4-4.5%;IMPLIED REV GROWTH 3.5%-4.3%; 10/03/2018 – Clinical Trials Show Strong Long-Term Performance with the Medtronic CoreValve TAVR System; 12/03/2018 – Medtronic: Guardian Connect System Will Be Available in First Quarter of Company’s Fiscal Year 2019 (May-July 2018); 11/05/2018 – Medtronic: 7 Adverse Effects Reported in 6 of 79 Studied Patients; 17/04/2018 – MEDTRONIC LAUNCHES OPTISPHERE EMBOLIZATION SPHERES IN U.S; 29/05/2018 – Medtronic at Goldman Sachs Global Health Care Conference Jun 12; 01/05/2018 – Medtronic Receives FDA Approval for Deep Brain Stimulation Therapy for Medically Refractory Epilepsy

Analysts await EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.11 earnings per share, up 3.74% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.07 per share. EPAM’s profit will be $59.47 million for 42.55 P/E if the $1.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual earnings per share reported by EPAM Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.72% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.11, from 1.4 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 27 investors sold EPAM shares while 91 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 47.53 million shares or 0.31% less from 47.67 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Halsey Associates Inc Ct holds 0.44% of its portfolio in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) for 14,381 shares. Ajo Lp holds 19,468 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Eaton Vance Mngmt holds 0% or 1,853 shares in its portfolio. Winslow Evans Crocker reported 1,630 shares. Prudential Public Limited Company stated it has 1,822 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Washington-based Cornerstone has invested 0% in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM). Signature And Invest Advsr Ltd Co holds 0.1% or 7,879 shares in its portfolio. Tcw Gru owns 185,226 shares or 0.34% of their US portfolio. Campbell Newman Asset Inc reported 6,952 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt Communications has 0% invested in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) for 34 shares. C M Bidwell And Assocs Limited reported 795 shares. Next Gp has 10 shares. 1,600 are owned by Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec. Paloma Prtn Mgmt Com reported 4,200 shares. Cap Intl Invsts invested 0.01% in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM).

Dubuque Bank & Trust Company, which manages about $619.53M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 10,151 shares to 17,785 shares, valued at $2.33 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tiffany & Co (NYSE:TIF) by 7,254 shares in the quarter, for a total of 27,453 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Etf/Usa (VEA).

Analysts await Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $1.28 EPS, up 4.92% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.22 per share. MDT’s profit will be $1.70B for 21.20 P/E if the $1.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.26 actual EPS reported by Medtronic plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.59% EPS growth.