Dubuque Bank & Trust Company Has Lowered By $906,273 Its Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Holding; Allstate Has Boosted Williams Cos Del (WMB) Holding By $650,972

Dubuque Bank & Trust Company decreased Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) stake by 6.49% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Dubuque Bank & Trust Company sold 8,973 shares as Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM)’s stock rose 6.61%. The Dubuque Bank & Trust Company holds 129,219 shares with $13.08 million value, down from 138,192 last quarter. Jpmorgan Chase & Co now has $374.03 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.05% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $115.3. About 9.38M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.51% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 28/03/2018 – GODEWIND IMMOBILIEN AG GWD.DE – CITI AND JP MORGAN ACTED AS JOINT GLOBAL COORDINATORS AND TOGETHER WITH BERENBERG AND SOCIÉTÉ GÉNÉRALE CORPORATE & INVESTMENT BANKING AS JOINT BOOKRUNNERS; 17/05/2018 – JPMORGAN’S DIMON SPEAKS AT INFRASTRUCTURE PANEL: LIVE; 09/03/2018 – EXPECT AIRLINES MAY RAISE 1Q GUIDANCE AT JPMORGAN CONFERENCE; 11/04/2018 – SKF SKFb.ST : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO SKR 180 FROM SKR 175; 02/04/2018 – Top JPMorgan Blockchain Executive Baldet Is Leaving the Bank; 30/04/2018 – Galaxy Lithium hires JPMorgan for Argentina project review; 09/04/2018 – MOVES- BNY Mellon, Brown Advisory, Perella Weinberg; 09/03/2018 – MOVES- JPMorgan, Multrees, Newmark Knight Frank; 09/05/2018 – TENCENT MUSIC SAID TO ALSO PICK DEUTSCHE BANK, JPMORGAN FOR IPO; 08/03/2018 – ACUSHNET HOLDINGS CORP GOLF.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $23 FROM $22

Allstate Corp increased Williams Cos Inc Del (WMB) stake by 15.99% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Allstate Corp acquired 23,249 shares as Williams Cos Inc Del (WMB)’s stock rose 2.52%. The Allstate Corp holds 168,664 shares with $4.84 million value, up from 145,415 last quarter. Williams Cos Inc Del now has $34.96B valuation. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $28.85. About 3.81M shares traded. The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) has risen 1.69% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.74% the S&P500. Some Historical WMB News: 10/05/2018 – Williams Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend; 03/05/2018 – WILLIAMS: NORTHEAST PRODUCERS ARE FOCUSED ON LIQUID-RICH PLAYS; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS SAYS ETHANE RECOVERY WILL INCREASE IN 12 TO 15 MONTHS; 17/05/2018 – Williams resubmits Northeast Supply natgas pipeline permit with N.Y; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS PARTNERS, WILLIAMS DEAL INCL UP TO $410M; 16/03/2018 – WILLIAMS COMPANIES INC – FERC’S REVISED POLICY WILL ONLY IMPACT COST OF SERVICE RATE CALCULATIONS ON A PROSPECTIVE BASIS; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COO SAYS THERE IS NO NGL TAKEAWAY PROBLEM IN MARCELLUS; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COMMENTS IN SLIDE PRESENTATION; 20/04/2018 – N.Y. denies water permit to Williams Northeast Supply pipeline; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COMPANIES INC – TRANSACTION IS VALUED AT $10.5 BLN

Since May 20, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $273,275 activity. Shares for $273,275 were bought by CHAZEN STEPHEN I.

Among 3 analysts covering Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Williams Companies has $32 highest and $31 lowest target. $31.67’s average target is 9.77% above currents $28.85 stock price. Williams Companies had 7 analyst reports since January 16, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, January 16. The stock of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 19 by Jefferies. The stock of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) earned “Buy” rating by Mizuho on Tuesday, March 19.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold WMB shares while 218 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 197 raised stakes. 1.03 billion shares or 1.72% less from 1.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management reported 0.09% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Nbw Cap Ltd Co accumulated 284,345 shares. Frontier Inv has 146,334 shares. Heronetta Mngmt LP stated it has 5.53% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Jnba Advisors reported 0.01% stake. Ingalls Snyder Limited Liability Corp owns 2.41% invested in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) for 1.76 million shares. Beach Limited Liability stated it has 0.9% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). 3.32M are held by Stifel Fincl. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors Lc holds 0% or 73 shares. Dimensional Fund LP accumulated 4.39 million shares. Twin Tree Mngmt Lp holds 0.01% or 52,016 shares in its portfolio. Cap Rech Global Invsts has 2.65M shares. Wells Fargo Mn invested in 0.03% or 2.96 million shares. Brown Brothers Harriman & accumulated 11,438 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund reported 235,589 shares.

Allstate Corp decreased Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) stake by 11,755 shares to 12,792 valued at $3.34M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Ishares Tr (SCZ) stake by 6,222 shares and now owns 3.12 million shares. Capital One Finl Corp (NYSE:COF) was reduced too.

Dubuque Bank & Trust Company increased Blackrock Fund Advisors (EFA) stake by 70,557 shares to 76,494 valued at $4.96 million in 2019Q1. It also upped National Oilwell Varco Inc (NYSE:NOV) stake by 17,816 shares and now owns 124,515 shares. Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) was raised too.

Analysts await JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report earnings on July, 16 before the open. They expect $2.55 EPS, up 11.35% or $0.26 from last year’s $2.29 per share. JPM’s profit will be $8.27 billion for 11.30 P/E if the $2.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.65 actual EPS reported by JPMorgan Chase & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.77% negative EPS growth.

Since January 29, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 4 selling transactions for $2.19 million activity. Scher Peter had sold 18,679 shares worth $1.96M. Shares for $194,242 were bought by HOBSON MELLODY L on Thursday, April 18. Another trade for 11,659 shares valued at $1.22 million was made by Petno Douglas B on Tuesday, January 29. 13,341 JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) shares with value of $1.40 million were sold by Beer Lori A. $317,310 worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) was sold by Friedman Stacey on Tuesday, January 29. Shares for $518,950 were bought by CROWN JAMES S on Tuesday, February 5.

Among 5 analysts covering JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. JPMorgan Chase has $140 highest and $116 lowest target. $130’s average target is 12.75% above currents $115.3 stock price. JPMorgan Chase had 14 analyst reports since January 16, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Market Perform” on Thursday, February 28. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo on Thursday, February 14. The company was maintained on Monday, April 15 by BMO Capital Markets. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, February 27 report. On Monday, April 15 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight”. As per Thursday, February 21, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. The firm has “Market Perform” rating by BMO Capital Markets given on Wednesday, January 16. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Monday, April 15 by Credit Suisse.

