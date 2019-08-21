Dubuque Bank & Trust Company Decreased By $303,150 Its Intl Business Mchn (IBM) Holding; Advisory Services Network Has Lowered Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Holding By $802,997

Advisory Services Network Llc decreased Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) stake by 27.79% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Advisory Services Network Llc sold 3,251 shares as Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH)’s stock rose 7.36%. The Advisory Services Network Llc holds 8,446 shares with $2.09 million value, down from 11,697 last quarter. Unitedhealth Group Inc now has $227.60 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.86% or $4.55 during the last trading session, reaching $240.16. About 2.95 million shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 02/04/2018 – AMERICAN RENAL ASSOCIATES NAMED IN SUIT BY UNITED HEALTHCARE; 24/05/2018 – LABCORP – CO, UNITEDHEALTHCARE HAVE RENEWED THEIR LONG-TERM STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP; 13/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms UnitedHealth’s IFS Ratings at ‘AA-‘; Outlook Stable; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth 1Q Net Margin 5.1%; 24/05/2018 – UnitedHealth: LabCorp to Continue as UnitedHealth’s Exclusive National Laboratory Provider Until Jan. 1, 2019; 13/03/2018 – UnitedHealth Names Larry Renfro to Lead Enterprise Growth Efforts and Optum’s Next-Generation Investment Initiatives Through an Expanded Optum Ventures; 20/04/2018 – UnitedHealth: Hemsley Was CEO Through August 31, Has Served as Executive Chairman Since September 1; 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH SEES FY ADJ EPS $12.40 TO $12.65; 04/05/2018 – Moody’s upgrades Envision Healthcare Corporation’s senior secured term loan to Ba2 and affirms B1 CFR; outlook changed to stable; 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC – FIRST QUARTER ADJUSTED NET EARNINGS OF $3.04 PER SHARE

Dubuque Bank & Trust Company decreased Intl Business Mchn (IBM) stake by 62.7% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Dubuque Bank & Trust Company sold 2,150 shares as Intl Business Mchn (IBM)’s stock rose 5.46%. The Dubuque Bank & Trust Company holds 1,279 shares with $181,000 value, down from 3,429 last quarter. Intl Business Mchn now has $117.82B valuation. The stock decreased 1.51% or $2.04 during the last trading session, reaching $133. About 2.98M shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 02/04/2018 – Elon Musk’s top 5 personality traits, according to an IBM supercomputer; 20/03/2018 – Zerto Partners with IBM to Provide Data Protection for lBM’s Resiliency Orchestration DRaaS Solution; 10/05/2018 – WRAL NEWS in NC: #BREAKING: IBM chooses NC State as partner for first IBM Quantum Computing Hub in North America; 17/04/2018 – IBM – REPORTED GAAP AND OPERATING (NON-GAAP) TAX RATES FOR THE FIRST QUARTER INCLUDE A $0.8 BILLION DISCRETE TAX BENEFIT; 02/04/2018 – IBM Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – CEO of UK’s TSB bank drafts in IBM to fix online banking problems; 17/04/2018 – Carbon Black Expands Relationship with IBM Security; Predictive Security Cloud (PSC) Part of Newly Launched IBM X-Force Threat; 17/04/2018 – IBM 1Q Global Financing Rev $405M; 16/04/2018 – Artificial Intelligence to Thrive in Logistics According to DHL and IBM; 17/04/2018 – IBM 1Q Cognitive Solutions Rev $4.3B

More notable recent International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) Is About To Go Ex-Dividend, And It Pays A 1.1% Yield – Yahoo Finance” on August 03, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “IBM (IBM) Stock Looks to Have Reached a Good Entry Point – Investorplace.com” published on August 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “IBM Demonstrates Commitment to Open Hardware Movement – Yahoo Finance” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “IBM Just Can’t Compete With Current Board – Nasdaq” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “IBM Has Levers To Pull – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 67 investors sold IBM shares while 524 reduced holdings. 142 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 473.01 million shares or 9.66% less from 523.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wealth Architects Llc owns 6,251 shares. Budros Ruhlin And Roe Incorporated holds 1.16% or 7,588 shares in its portfolio. Cleararc Capital Inc reported 0.36% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Piedmont Invest Advisors Incorporated stated it has 117,909 shares or 0.67% of all its holdings. Fulton Fincl Bank Na reported 0.23% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Family Mngmt Corporation owns 24,419 shares for 1.49% of their portfolio. Gargoyle Inv Advisor Ltd Liability, New Jersey-based fund reported 5,280 shares. Sta Wealth Management Limited Liability invested in 2,004 shares. Dt Investment Limited Co holds 28,546 shares. Centurylink Invest Mgmt reported 17,927 shares. Financial Bank Of Stockton invested 0.32% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Van Hulzen Asset Management Lc accumulated 53,586 shares. Choate Invest reported 0.07% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Bb&T stated it has 0.13% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). 10,850 are owned by Wilkins Counsel Incorporated.

Among 9 analysts covering Int`l Business Machines (NYSE:IBM), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 56% are positive. Int`l Business Machines has $17500 highest and $140 lowest target. $158.56’s average target is 19.22% above currents $133 stock price. Int`l Business Machines had 12 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) earned “Buy” rating by Nomura on Monday, August 5. The stock of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) earned “Buy” rating by Nomura on Thursday, July 18. The stock of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) earned “Neutral” rating by Citigroup on Wednesday, April 17. BMO Capital Markets maintained International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) rating on Wednesday, April 17. BMO Capital Markets has “Market Perform” rating and $155 target. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Thursday, July 18 by JP Morgan. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight” on Thursday, August 1. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Market Perform” on Tuesday, August 6. The rating was maintained by Bank of America on Monday, August 5 with “Buy”.

Analysts await International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $3.48 earnings per share, up 1.75% or $0.06 from last year’s $3.42 per share. IBM’s profit will be $3.08 billion for 9.55 P/E if the $3.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.17 actual earnings per share reported by International Business Machines Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.78% EPS growth.

Dubuque Bank & Trust Company increased Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) stake by 7,203 shares to 61,236 valued at $4.95M in 2019Q1. It also upped 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) stake by 6,008 shares and now owns 39,966 shares. Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) was raised too.

Among 5 analysts covering UnitedHealth (NYSE:UNH), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. UnitedHealth has $310 highest and $23800 lowest target. $271.33’s average target is 12.98% above currents $240.16 stock price. UnitedHealth had 14 analyst reports since March 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Wednesday, April 17. Barclays Capital maintained UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) on Wednesday, April 17 with “Overweight” rating. Raymond James maintained the stock with “Strong Buy” rating in Wednesday, April 17 report. The stock of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, July 12 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, April 17 by Citigroup. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, March 12 report.

Analysts await UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $3.77 earnings per share, up 10.56% or $0.36 from last year’s $3.41 per share. UNH’s profit will be $3.57B for 15.93 P/E if the $3.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.60 actual earnings per share reported by UnitedHealth Group Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.72% EPS growth.

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $6.14 million activity. 20,000 shares were bought by WICHMANN DAVID S, worth $4.64 million. MCNABB FREDERICK WILLIAM III bought $1.50 million worth of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) on Wednesday, May 1.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 63 investors sold UNH shares while 497 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 524 raised stakes. 782.62 million shares or 7.34% less from 844.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Welch Forbes Lc holds 0.02% or 2,868 shares. Leuthold Gru Limited Liability Corp holds 1.56% or 47,007 shares. Wealthtrust Axiom Limited Com accumulated 1,100 shares. Newfocus Financial Group Ltd Liability owns 31,777 shares. E&G Advsrs LP owns 0.73% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 6,725 shares. Moreover, Garrison Bradford & Assocs Incorporated has 19.63% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 93,653 shares. Pinnacle Holdings Limited Liability Corporation holds 19,325 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Bangor Savings Bank reported 934 shares. Moreover, Legacy Private Trust has 0.25% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 8,509 shares. Deroy And Devereaux Private Invest Counsel holds 0.09% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 3,732 shares. World Asset Mngmt reported 69,403 shares. Adell Harriman And Carpenter Inc holds 0% or 34,411 shares. Schroder Inv Management Gp has 0.72% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). 12,712 are owned by Accredited. Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc accumulated 0.18% or 12,262 shares.

More notable recent UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “UnitedHealth Group Incorporated’s (NYSE:UNH) Earnings Grew 9.5%, Did It Beat Long-Term Trend? – Yahoo Finance” on August 02, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “It’s Still All About Politics For This ETF – Benzinga” published on August 20, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “3 Healthcare Stocks to Trade: UNH, JNJ and PFE – Investorplace.com” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “GE, Square And More ‘Fast Money’ Picks For July 30 – Benzinga” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “UAB, UnitedHealthcare reach tentative agreement on new contact – Birmingham Business Journal” with publication date: July 31, 2019.