Dubuque Bank & Trust Company Has Raised Utd Technologies (UTX) Stake By $809,216; Advisory Services Network Has Increased Autozone (AZO) Position By $401,408

Dubuque Bank & Trust Company increased Utd Technologies (UTX) stake by 7.16% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Dubuque Bank & Trust Company acquired 6,322 shares as Utd Technologies (UTX)’s stock declined 5.64%. The Dubuque Bank & Trust Company holds 94,578 shares with $12.19M value, up from 88,256 last quarter. Utd Technologies now has $110.41 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $127.96. About 1.45 million shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 04/05/2018 – EC Commission Approves Acquisition of Rockwell Collins by UTC, Subject to Conditions; 04/05/2018 – United Technologies Is in Receipt of a Correspondence From Third Point in Which It Expresses Its Views on the Company’s Portfolio Structure; 23/05/2018 – United Tech’s Pratt & Whitney to Invest Up to $100M in West Palm Beach Facility; 08/03/2018 – BOEING BA.N CEO DENNIS MUILENBURG SAYS MAKING PROGRESS IN EMBRAER EMBR3.SA NEGOTIATIONS, STILL WORK TO DO; 02/05/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Exclusive: UTC set to win EU approval for $23 billion Rockwell Collins deal; 08/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Boeing has ‘cash horsepower’ for targeted acquisitions-CEO; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECH SAYS SEEN NO IMPACT ON CLIMATE, CONTROLS & SECURITY AND OTIS BUSINESSES IN CHINA DUE TO POTENTIAL TARIFFS – CONF CALL; 04/05/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES SAYS DISAGREES WITH SEVERAL OF ASSERTIONS CONTAINED IN THIRD POINT LETTER; 22/05/2018 – UTX CEO SEES INCREASE IN PRATT INVENTORY TURNS; 15/03/2018 – Space Weather: G1 Watch for 15 March, 2018 UTC

Advisory Services Network Llc increased Autozone Inc (AZO) stake by 22.31% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Advisory Services Network Llc acquired 392 shares as Autozone Inc (AZO)’s stock rose 9.68%. The Advisory Services Network Llc holds 2,149 shares with $2.20M value, up from 1,757 last quarter. Autozone Inc now has $26.53 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.59% or $6.42 during the last trading session, reaching $1081.55. About 197,909 shares traded. AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) has risen 60.79% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 60.79% the S&P500. Some Historical AZO News: 15/05/2018 – Alyeska Adds Philip Morris, Exits GE, Cuts AutoZone: 13F; 01/05/2018 – AutoZone to Attend Upcoming International Council of Shopping Centers’ 2018 RECon – The Global Real Estate Convention; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Value Adds Under Armour, Exits AutoZone; 07/05/2018 – Goldman Adds AutoZone And McDonald’s To Its Conviction List — MarketWatch; 03/05/2018 – CAM Group Adds Becton Dickinson, Exits AutoZone: 13F; 22/05/2018 – AutoZone 3Q Net $366.7M; 28/03/2018 – AutoZone Inc. CDS Tightens 8 Bps, Most in 4 Years; 15/05/2018 – AUTOZONE INC – ANNOUNCED APPOINTMENT OF GALE V. KING AND JILL SOLTAU TO AUTOZONE BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 15/05/2018 – AutoZone Names Gale King and Jill Soltau to Board; 22/05/2018 – AutoZone 3Q-End Inventory Rose 3.7%

More notable recent AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “AutoZone to Release Fourth Quarter Earnings September 24, 2019 – GlobeNewswire” on August 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Did Business Growth Power AutoZone’s (NYSE:AZO) Share Price Gain of 109%? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 12, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “AutoZone Authorizes Additional Stock Repurchase NYSE:AZO – GlobeNewswire” on March 20, 2019. More interesting news about AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “AutoZone Appoints New Board Member NYSE:AZO – GlobeNewswire” published on May 20, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Sell-Side Raise AutoZone Price Targets Following Big Earnings Beat – Benzinga” with publication date: February 27, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 31 investors sold AZO shares while 202 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 22.77 million shares or 14.29% less from 26.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Endurance Wealth Management Inc accumulated 95 shares. Kbc Nv reported 0.18% in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). 3,019 are held by Proshare Advsrs Lc. Legg Mason Asset (Japan) Ltd reported 1,000 shares. Ameriprise Financial Incorporated reported 20,036 shares stake. Mitsubishi Ufj Securities Holdg holds 90 shares or 0.53% of its portfolio. Dean Associate Limited Liability stated it has 3,241 shares or 0.48% of all its holdings. 41,490 are held by Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky. Rothschild And Asset Mgmt Us stated it has 0.21% of its portfolio in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Catalyst Advsrs Ltd Co holds 3,300 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Bain Capital Pub Equity Lc holds 1.75% or 17,958 shares in its portfolio. Swiss Retail Bank owns 113,691 shares. Apg Asset Nv holds 0.39% of its portfolio in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) for 234,290 shares. Meritage Portfolio Management holds 0.8% or 7,722 shares in its portfolio. 39,500 were reported by Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Inv Mgmt.

Among 13 analysts covering AutoZone (NYSE:AZO), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 62% are positive. AutoZone has $1250 highest and $900 lowest target. $1042.79’s average target is -3.58% below currents $1081.55 stock price. AutoZone had 21 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Wells Fargo maintained the shares of AZO in report on Friday, June 21 with “Buy” rating. Credit Suisse maintained the shares of AZO in report on Wednesday, February 27 with “Outperform” rating. The rating was maintained by J.P. Morgan with “Buy” on Tuesday, February 26. As per Wednesday, February 27, the company rating was maintained by UBS. The stock of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, February 27 by Jefferies. The stock of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, February 27 by Deutsche Bank. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Equal-Weight” rating in Friday, March 29 report. RBC Capital Markets maintained the shares of AZO in report on Wednesday, February 27 with “Hold” rating. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, February 26 by Oppenheimer. Wells Fargo maintained the shares of AZO in report on Tuesday, February 26 with “Buy” rating.

Advisory Services Network Llc decreased Pinnacle West Cap Corp (NYSE:PNW) stake by 3,560 shares to 3,856 valued at $369,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Paypal Hldgs Inc stake by 12,416 shares and now owns 31,703 shares. Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) was reduced too.

Among 3 analysts covering United Technologies (NYSE:UTX), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. United Technologies has $16400 highest and $14900 lowest target. $155.67’s average target is 21.66% above currents $127.96 stock price. United Technologies had 9 analyst reports since March 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, July 24 by Barclays Capital. The rating was upgraded by Cowen & Co to “Outperform” on Monday, June 24. Morgan Stanley maintained United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) rating on Monday, May 20. Morgan Stanley has “Overweight” rating and $16400 target. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight” on Wednesday, April 24.

More notable recent United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “More information sought from United Tech, Raytheon – Seeking Alpha” on August 15, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What United Technologies’ Earnings Mean to Investors – Yahoo Finance” published on August 06, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “United Technologies stake cut at Third Point – Seeking Alpha” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Ackman has sold stakes in United Technologies, ADP – Bloomberg – Seeking Alpha” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Better Buy: Raytheon vs. United Technologies – The Motley Fool” with publication date: August 17, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.19, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 79 investors sold UTX shares while 505 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 668.70 million shares or 0.06% more from 668.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northeast Invest Mgmt reported 1.23% stake. 70,099 are owned by Haverford Financial. Sol Capital Management Co holds 0.18% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 5,104 shares. 12,213 were accumulated by Martin And Tn. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 206,698 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. 28,373 are held by Johnson Counsel. King Wealth owns 2,656 shares. Two Sigma Ltd Liability invested in 1,716 shares. 5,331 were accumulated by Cwm Lc. Mechanics Bancorporation Trust Department has 1.26% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). West Oak Lc invested in 0.31% or 3,842 shares. Principal Financial invested in 0.17% or 1.41 million shares. Buckingham Capital Management stated it has 6,346 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. First Natl Tru accumulated 33,581 shares. Cv Starr & Trust stated it has 2.27% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX).