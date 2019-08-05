Dubuque Bank & Trust Company Increased United Parcel Service (UPS) Position By $1.36 Million; Adirondack Research & Management Has Raised Patterson Companies (PDCO) Stake By $1.06 Million

Adirondack Research & Management Inc increased Patterson Companies Inc (PDCO) stake by 90.7% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Adirondack Research & Management Inc acquired 50,700 shares as Patterson Companies Inc (PDCO)’s stock declined 9.01%. The Adirondack Research & Management Inc holds 106,600 shares with $2.33 million value, up from 55,900 last quarter. Patterson Companies Inc now has $1.83B valuation. The stock decreased 0.88% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $19.24. About 1.27M shares traded or 18.69% up from the average. Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) has declined 18.42% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.42% the S&P500. Some Historical PDCO News: 04/04/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Patterson Companies, Inc. (PDCO) and; 04/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Patterso; 20/04/2018 – Texas AG: Attorney General Paxton Reaches Settlement with Patterson Companies Over Dental Supply Boycott; 23/05/2018 – PATTERSON COMPANIES INC – APPOINTED DONALD J. ZURBAY AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER, EFFECTIVE JUNE 29, 2018; 09/05/2018 – Kayne Anderson Rudnick Inv Mgmt Exits Position in Patterson Cos; 23/05/2018 – Patterson Cos Names Donald Zurbay Chief Financial Officer; 23/05/2018 – Patterson’s Zurbay Would Be Entitled to Severance Including 1.5 Times Then-Current Base Salary if Terminated Without Cause; 22/04/2018 – DJ Patterson Companies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PDCO); 14/05/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Patterson Companies, Inc. (PDC; 13/03/2018 – Patterson Companies Elects Robert C. Frenzel to Bd of Directors

Dubuque Bank & Trust Company increased United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) stake by 31.88% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Dubuque Bank & Trust Company acquired 12,254 shares as United Parcel Service Inc (UPS)’s stock rose 14.19%. The Dubuque Bank & Trust Company holds 50,689 shares with $5.66M value, up from 38,435 last quarter. United Parcel Service Inc now has $100.64B valuation. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $117.2. About 3.67 million shares traded or 8.30% up from the average. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 09/03/2018 – S&PGR Ups Milliken, CO GO Rtgs To ‘AA-‘; New Debt Rated ‘AA-‘; 13/03/2018 – Apple, Google see reputation of corporate brands tumble in survey; 16/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups Otlks Of Jpn’s State Street Trust, Seven Bank To Pos; 26/04/2018 – UPS SEES TAKING MORE PRICING ACTIONS ON DIFFICULT ITEMS THIS YR; 26/04/2018 – UPS Delivers 1Q 2018 EPS of $1.55, Up 17%; 23/04/2018 – Science Start-Ups Gain Strong Momentum at the Prince William Science Accelerator; 06/03/2018 – S&PGR Ups KEMET to ‘B+’ On Strong Oper Perf, Lower Leverage; 13/03/2018 – OECD Ups 2018 Eurozone Growth Forecast to 2.3% from 2.1%; 03/05/2018 – Sajid Javid Ups and downs; 16/04/2018 – UPS: George Willis Appointment Is Effective May 1

Adirondack Research & Management Inc decreased Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc (NASDAQ:CRZO) stake by 27,982 shares to 113,700 valued at $1.42M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Cleveland Cliffs Inc stake by 171,500 shares and now owns 295,656 shares. Genworth Finl Inc (NYSE:GNW) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.35, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 31 investors sold PDCO shares while 74 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 86.53 million shares or 1.78% less from 88.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hanson Mcclain invested in 7,334 shares. Royal London Asset Ltd holds 0% of its portfolio in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) for 3,292 shares. Fmr Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0% in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO). Ajo Lp holds 20,557 shares. Ing Groep Nv invested in 12,659 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Delaware-based Riverhead Mgmt Lc has invested 0.01% in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO). Fisher Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 0% or 106,596 shares. Diamond Hill Cap Mgmt invested in 0% or 14,000 shares. Systematic Fincl Mgmt Lp invested in 0.04% or 56,085 shares. Amg Commercial Bank reported 136,842 shares. Invesco Ltd invested in 234,040 shares. Moreover, Legal & General Grp Public Llc has 0% invested in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) for 117,714 shares. Gam Holdg Ag reported 132,717 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Strs Ohio holds 0% in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) or 46,400 shares. 13.84 million were reported by Price T Rowe Associates Md.

More notable recent Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) Could Be Worth Watching – Yahoo Finance” on July 23, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Patterson Companies, Inc. (PDCO) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 11, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on July 10, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Patterson Cos. (PDCO) Down 17.1% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound? – Nasdaq” on July 27, 2019. More interesting news about Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Patterson Companies is Oversold – Nasdaq” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “We Did The Math EWMC Can Go To $72 – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Among 4 analysts covering Patterson Companies Inc (NASDAQ:PDCO), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Patterson Companies Inc has $25 highest and $20 lowest target. $22.80’s average target is 18.50% above currents $19.24 stock price. Patterson Companies Inc had 7 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. UBS maintained the shares of PDCO in report on Tuesday, June 25 with “Hold” rating. The company was maintained on Thursday, February 28 by Barclays Capital. The rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray on Friday, March 1 with “Hold”.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold UPS shares while 373 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 399 raised stakes. 465.49 million shares or 0.08% less from 465.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Greenwich Wealth Management Lc reported 0.04% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Stifel Financial Corp invested in 0.22% or 691,252 shares. Cap holds 4.50M shares or 0.22% of its portfolio. 2,562 are owned by Wellington Shields Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Company. North Star Inv Management Corporation reported 38,951 shares. James invested in 0% or 81 shares. Apg Asset Mngmt Nv owns 290,762 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Ar Asset Mngmt invested 0.21% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Mechanics Bancorporation Tru Department reported 0.35% stake. The Pennsylvania-based Clark Mgmt Group has invested 0.01% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Rnc Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation has 2.1% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Commercial Bank Of The West holds 16,665 shares. Fairview Inv Ltd Com reported 365,552 shares or 2.19% of all its holdings. San Francisco Sentry Investment Grp (Ca) holds 3,609 shares. Merriman Wealth Mgmt Lc reported 135,082 shares.

More notable recent United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS): What Are The Future Prospects? – Yahoo Finance” on July 24, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “UPS: Recent Fears Appear To Have Been Overblown – Seeking Alpha” published on July 29, 2019, Marketwatch.com published: “UPS stock falls after analyst says post-earnings surge raises concern about 12-month upside – MarketWatch” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “UPS’ Marken Consolidates European Presence By Acquiring Three Companies – Benzinga” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “UPS To Release Second-Quarter Results On Wednesday, July 24, 2019 – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Among 2 analysts covering United Parcel (NYSE:UPS), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. United Parcel has $13500 highest and $114 lowest target. $123.25’s average target is 5.16% above currents $117.2 stock price. United Parcel had 10 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Oppenheimer maintained it with “Buy” rating and $124 target in Wednesday, March 13 report. The rating was maintained by Berenberg on Thursday, March 14 with “Hold”. The rating was maintained by Berenberg with “Hold” on Friday, March 22. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Hold” on Wednesday, March 6.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 1 insider sale for $996,353 activity. On Wednesday, February 13 Cesarone Nando bought $16,731 worth of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) or 150 shares. Peretz Richard N. sold $1.01M worth of stock or 9,112 shares.

Dubuque Bank & Trust Company decreased Nordstrom Inc (NYSE:JWN) stake by 17,593 shares to 120,290 valued at $5.34M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Store Capital Corp (NYSE:STOR) stake by 56,781 shares and now owns 1,974 shares. Vanguard Whitehall (VYM) was reduced too.