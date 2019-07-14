Dubuque Bank & Trust Company Has Increased Its Cisco Systems (CSCO) Stake; Adirondack Research & Management Has Lowered Mfa Finl (MFA) Stake

Adirondack Research & Management Inc decreased Mfa Finl Inc (MFA) stake by 8.9% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Adirondack Research & Management Inc sold 54,000 shares as Mfa Finl Inc (MFA)’s stock declined 1.35%. The Adirondack Research & Management Inc holds 553,052 shares with $4.02 million value, down from 607,052 last quarter. Mfa Finl Inc now has $3.26B valuation. It closed at $7.24 lastly. It is up 4.83% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.26% the S&P500. Some Historical MFA News: 19/04/2018 – “Aeroflot”, making regular flights between the Russian Federation and the United States, can stop them, as the crews have difficulty obtaining US visas – MFA RIA; 24/05/2018 – MFA Financial, Inc. to Participate in Keefe, Bruyette & Woods 2018 Mortgage Finance & Asset Management Conference; 13/03/2018 – #BREAKING: #Russia MFA spox Zakharova: Not a single British media will continue to be working in Russia if they shut down @RT_com; 23/05/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within MFA Financial, Stewart Information Services, Eagle Bulk Shipping, Monmouth Real Estate; 08/05/2018 – MFA Financial 1Q Net $83.4M; 08/05/2018 – MFA FINANCIAL 1Q EPS 20C, EST. 18C (2 EST.); 07/03/2018 MFA Financial, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 per Share; 08/05/2018 – MFA Financial Book Value Per Common Share Was $7.62 as of March 31; 08/05/2018 – MFA FINANCIAL INC – AS OF MARCH 31, 2018, BOOK VALUE PER COMMON SHARE WAS $7.62; 08/05/2018 – MFA Financial 1Q EPS 20c

Dubuque Bank & Trust Company increased Cisco Systems (CSCO) stake by 2% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Dubuque Bank & Trust Company acquired 6,233 shares as Cisco Systems (CSCO)'s stock rose 10.40%. The Dubuque Bank & Trust Company holds 318,655 shares with $17.21M value, up from 312,422 last quarter. Cisco Systems now has $248.07 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.13% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $57.95. About 13.66 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 14.75% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $557,404 activity. 10,000 shares were bought by BUSH WESLEY G, worth $557,404.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Among 12 analysts covering Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO), 10 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. Cisco Systems has $65 highest and $4700 lowest target. $55.67's average target is -3.93% below currents $57.95 stock price.

Dubuque Bank & Trust Company decreased Vanguard Etf/Usa (VDE) stake by 7,250 shares to 6,851 valued at $612,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Store Capital Corp (NYSE:STOR) stake by 56,781 shares and now owns 1,974 shares. Vanguard Whitehall (VYM) was reduced too.

